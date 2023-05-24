GSP troopers fire shots after chase along Boulevard off I-20

Image 1 of 10 ▼ SKYFOX 5 flew over Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue in the Grant Park neighborhood of Atlanta after an incident involving the Georgia State Patrol on Mary 24, 2023. (FOX 5)

Boulevard and Glenwood Avenue is blocked after an incident involving the Georgia State Patrol.

The Georgia Department of Public Safety confirmed troopers exchanged gunfire after a pursuit. A spokesperson for GSP called it an "active scene".

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 4 p.m. and saw a red car crashed into a utility pole along Boulevard in between the on-ramp for I-20 and Glenwood Avenue. Skidmarks could be seen on the road behind that car. Two other vehicles appeared to have wrecked along Glenwood Avenue.

Police tape surrounded those vehicles.

Boulevard is completely blocked. It was not clear when it will reopen.

The incident happened across the street from Atlanta Fire Station 10. The GBI is investigating.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.