Tiffany Foster's murder: Traffic footage appears to dispute fiancé's timeline

Testimony continued Monday in Coweta County in the disappearance and presumed murder of 35-year-old mother Tiffany Foster, as prosecutors laid out phone evidence and camera video they say contradicts the defense’s account of her last known movements.

Foster’s former fiancé, Reginald Robertson, and former neighbor, Jeremy Walker, are on trial.

Lead Coweta County Sheriff’s Office investigator Stacy Beckham spent the day on the stand, walking jurors through phone records pulled from the devices of Foster, Robertson and Walker.

Beckham testified that messages between Foster and Robertson changed in tone in the days before she vanished. Investigators say the relationship had deteriorated, and that Robertson was accused of forcing himself on Foster while she was sleeping. In voice messages played in court, jurors heard Robertson acknowledge it, say it was wrong and try to explain it away.

Prosecutors then played traffic camera video showing Foster’s car driving around Newnan on the afternoon of March 1 — hours after Robertson claimed he watched her leave that morning to run errands. Multiple cameras captured the vehicle entering and exiting the interstate that afternoon. The car was later found abandoned in an Atlanta mall parking lot, which investigators say Robertson and co-defendant Walker helped orchestrate. Foster has not been seen since.

Reginald Robertson asks for the public's help in finding his fiancée Tiffany Foster following her disappearance in March 2021. (FOX 5)

Jurors also saw traffic camera images of a red pickup truck that investigators say Robertson borrowed from a friend that same afternoon, despite photos showing his own vehicle appeared to be working.

Earlier testimony described investigators finding a burned wood chipper with bone fragments and pieces of clothing in and around it, along with bloodstains inside an abandoned home in Meriwether County.

Robertson’s attorney has emphasized during cross-examination that none of the bone, blood or clothing has yet been conclusively tied to Foster or to Robertson.

Tiffany Foster, 35, is a Newnan mother of three who vanished in early March 2021. She was pursuing a criminal justice degree at Georgia Military College at the time.

On March 1, 2021, Foster reportedly left her Coweta County apartment to go shopping and never returned. Her purse and phone were later found inside the apartment, and her car was discovered a week later abandoned in College Park.

Investigators said her fiancé, Reginald "Reggie" Robertson, told police she left to shop. In 2021, he was charged in a separate incident with aggravated assault and kidnapping that investigators said happened before she went missing.

Tiffany Foster was last seen leaving her Coweta County apartment on March 1, 2021. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

After a lengthy investigation, authorities brought charges against Robertson even though Foster’s body has not been found. He was later arrested on counts that include kidnapping and murder. Foster was declared legally dead in 2024–2025 coverage marking the anniversary of her disappearance.

Jury selection began last week in Coweta County, followed by opening statements.

Prosecutors say the case shows a history of violence. In opening statements, jurors heard a 2020 911 call and saw police body camera video in which Foster said, "Reggie, you’re scaring me," and told officers she could not talk because "he would kill her," according to FOX 5’s courtroom reporting. The defense argues there is no physical evidence tying Robertson to murder.

Testimony included the 911 call and Foster’s mother on the stand. FOX 5 reports the case is proceeding as a no-body homicide trial against Robertson.

Testimony continued this week, including from the lead prosecutor, with the court trying both Robertson and a former neighbor, Jeremy Walker, in connection with the disappearance and death of Tiffany Foster.