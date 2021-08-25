Three vehicles crash trying to exit I-285 at the same time, police say

It is not something seen in metro Atlanta every day. Three cars side-by-side trying to use the same exit.

The Sandy Springs Police Department posted a couple of photos on Wednesday evening showing just that. A Ford Mustang, a GMC van, and a GMC SUV were shown side by side blocking the exit ramp to Glenridge Drive from Interstate 285.

The busy interstate in the area is currently being downsized from five lanes to three lanes between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody Road as work to construct new overpasses over the Percenter continues.

No word on if that is the reason the three vehicles ended up trying to use the exit ramp all at the same time.

No word on any possible charges or citations.

No injuries were reported.

The exit was closed for about an hour.

Construction along I-285 could continue well into 2022 as the weather caused multiple delays this summer.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.