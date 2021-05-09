Three people hospitalized after boat explosion on Lake Lanier

article

Three people were sent to the hospital, while multiple others were injured after a boat exploded at Lake Lanier Sunday, Hall County Fire Services confirmed.

Officials say game wardens went to the Margaritaville gas dock around 2:45 p.m. and found a boat fully involved with flames.

Three injured victims were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital. A 16-year-old female and a 13-year-old male were airlifted to Atlanta. A 39-year-old woman was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital by Hall County Fire Services.

Three other victims refused to be taken to the hospital, according to Hall County officials.

The fires were extinguished later Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

An investigation by the Hall County Fire Marshal's Office continues.

