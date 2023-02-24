Funeral arrangements announced for Atlanta businessman, civic leader Thomas Dortch, Jr

article

Funeral arrangements have been announced for Atlanta businessman and civic leader Thomas Dortch Jr.

Dortch died earlier in February at the age of 72.

Dortch was born 80 miles outside Atlanta in the city of Toccoa, Ga. on April 12, 1950. After graduating from Whitman Street High School in 1968, he attended Fort Valley State University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1972.

Dortch showed his early leadership and organization skills, serving as the student body president and getting nearly all of his classmates to register to vote.

Two years later, he would move to Atlanta and become the associate director of the Georgia Democratic Party.

In 1978, he would begin to work for U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn. He first took the role of administrative aid, but by 1990, he would become his state director and serve as his chief administrator, becoming the first African-American to do so in that capacity.

He would earn his Master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Clark Atlanta University in 1986 and later would attend Georgia State University as a Ford Fellow in the urban administration program.

Dortch was a member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, and several civic and faith-based organizations. He also was a friend and advisor to The King Center’s CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King, who affectionately called him "Tommy." He was eventually elected to six terms as the national chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. He would go on to serve as chairman emeritus.

Dortch was the chairman and CEO of TWD, Inc. He also served as CEO of the Atlanta Transportation Systems, Inc., chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Parking, chairman of Lancor Parking Management, LLC, managing partner of FAD Consulting, LLC, He founded the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., co-founding the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs (GAME), and co-founding the Greater Atlanta Economic Alliance.

His funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Birth Missionary Church in Stonecrest.

The homegoing service will include reflections from close friends in family including Nunn, Ambassador Adnrew Young, New Birth Senior Pastor Dr. Jamal Bryant, and more.