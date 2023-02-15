Atlanta civic leader, chairman emeritus of 100 Black Men Thomas W. Dortch dies at 72

article

Atlanta civil servant, civic leader, philanthropist and entrepreneur Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. has died. He was 72.

Dortch was born 80 miles outside Atlanta in the city of Toccoa, Ga. on April 12, 1950. After graduating from Whitman Street High School in 1968, he attended Fort Valley State University where he received his Bachelor’s degree in sociology in 1972.

"This is a sad day for our city. We have lost another soldier. Tommy Dortch wasn’t born in Atlanta. He came here to attend school, and never left. And Atlanta is the better for it. Whether during his days in government or during his tenure leading 100 Black Men of Atlanta and later 100 Black Men of America, Tommy never lost sight of his mission," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wrote.

Dortch showed his early leadership and organization skills, serving as the student body president and getting nearly all of his classmates to register to vote.

Two years later, he would move to Atlanta and become the associate director of the Georgia Democratic Party.

In1978, he would begin to work for U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn. He first took the role of administrative aid, but by 1990, he would become his state director and serve as his chief administrator, becoming the first African-American to do so in that capacity.

He would earn his Master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Clark Atlanta University in 1986 and later would attend Georgia State University as a Ford Fellow in the urban administration program.

Dortch was a member of 100 Black Men of Atlanta, and several civic and faith-based organizations. He also was a friend and advisor to The King Center’s CEO, Dr. Bernice A. King, who affectionately called him "Tommy."

He was elected to six terms as the national chairman of 100 Black Men of America, Inc. He would go on to serve as chairman emeritus.

"Long before we called it diversity, equity and inclusion, Tommy was hard at work in that space. In matters of equity, not too much happened here that Tommy wasn’t involved in. Tommy was a connector and a facilitator. He knew how to get the right people together to make something good happen for Atlanta," Mayor Dickens wrote.

Thomas W. Dortch, Jr. (U.S. Department of Energy)

Dortch was the chairman and CEO of TWD, Inc. He also served as CEO of the Atlanta Transportation Systems, Inc., chairman and CEO of Cornerstone Parking, chairman of Lancor Parking Management, LLC, managing partner of FAD Consulting, LLC,

He founded the National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame Foundation, Inc., co-founding the Georgia Association of Minority Entrepreneurs (GAME), and co-founding the Greater Atlanta Economic Alliance.

He served on the board of trustees for Leadership Atlanta, was vice chairman of the board for the Grady Memorial Hospital Corporation, was chairman of the board for Friendship Force International, and chairman of the board for the Fulton/DeKalb County Hospital Authority.

Dortch sat on the board of trustees for Operation Hope, Florida A&M University, Talladega College, Clark Atlanta University, and was chairman of the board for the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation.

"He was also a tireless advocate for our young people. When we decided that 2023 would be Atlanta’s Year of the Youth, I knew that I could count on him sharing his support and wisdom. Tommy once said that he wanted his legacy to be that he put our young people first. Without question, mission accomplished," the mayor concluded in his statement.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of Tommy Dortch’s passing. A trailblazer and constant advocate for opportunity in our capital city, Tommy brought people from all walks of life together. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and loved ones during this time of mourning," Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp wrote.

There was no immediate word on when any services or memorials would be held.