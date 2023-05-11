This upcoming boot camp will leave you in 'stitches'

The words "boot camp" may sound intimidating, but the team behind a unique one happening in Atlanta promise as long as you bring your patience and creativity, you won’t even break a sweat.

Archer Paper Goods at Ponce City Market is hosting a pair of Cross Stitch Boot Camps coming up on Sunday, May 21, which organizers describe as a perfect workshop for those new to the art form. Led by artist Nicole LaBranche — founder of cross stitch design company Spot Colors — each of the two sessions costs $38 and includes everything a participant will need to stitch up something special — we’re talking hoop, fabric, threads, needle, pattern, and instructions. Even the needle-threader is included!

And, of course, LaBranche will be there to oversee every stitch. The SCAD graduate created Spot Colors a decade ago, and relocated it from New Orleans to Atlanta last year; through its website, the business sells cross stitch supplies, patterns, and kits (and some pretty cool accessories, too).

Archer Paper Goods is located at Ponce City Market, next to Sugarboo; the address is 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue Northeast, Suite W119, in Atlanta. Cross Stitch Boot Camps run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. — for more information or to register, click here.

We love to try new things here on Good Day Atlanta — so, when we heard about the upcoming boot camps, we knew we needed to thread our needles and get to work. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Archer Paper Goods!