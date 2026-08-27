Third alleged gunman in Sweet Auburn shooting may be in New York, FBI says

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The Brief Federal and local authorities are searching for Ze'kevious Zenard Perry, 24, in connection with a deadly 2025 mass shooting in Atlanta. Perry faces one count of felony murder and 10 counts of felony aggravated assault. Investigators reported that Perry has ties to the New York City area and may currently be there.



The FBI Atlanta and the Atlanta Police Department are asking for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in a mass shooting that left one person dead and 10 others injured.

What we know:

According to federal authorities, Ze'kevious Zenard Perry, 24, is wanted for his alleged involvement in a mass shooting in the Sweet Auburn area that happened last year.

Fulton County authorities issued warrants for Perry on April 5, charging him with felony murder and 10 counts of felony aggravated assault.

Investigators noted that Perry has ties to New York City and believe he may currently be in that area.

Authorities said Perry is considered to be armed and dangerous.

The backstory:

Police said gunfire erupted around 1:27 a.m. on July 28, 2025, near the streetcar stop along the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue. Investigators initially reported that four individuals, three men and a woman, approached a crowd just moments before shots were fired.

The shooting claimed the life of 27-year-old Santos J. Wyatt and left an 18-year-old in critical condition. Nine other bystanders, including six males and three females, were also injured after an argument allegedly sparked the shooting.

Law enforcement has already tracked down two other individuals tied to the attack.

Authorities captured 19-year-old Rico T. Arnold during a Clayton County traffic stop shortly after the incident, while FBI Atlanta confirmed the arrest of a second man, Nasir Williams, on Tuesday.

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What we don't know:

The condition of the 18-year-old, who was seriously injured in the incident, is unknown.

Authorities have not provided an exact last-known address or neighborhood for Perry within the New York City area.

It remains unclear whether police have identified or located the woman initially reported to be in the group.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information on Perry's whereabouts or the case is asked to contact the FBI's tipline at 1-800-225-5324. Tipsters can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.