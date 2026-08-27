Ex-cop arrested after state probe into license plate database

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The Brief State law enforcement officers arrested former Covington Police Department officer Michael Bernard Dante Canty Wednesday evening in Newton County. Authorities charged the 43-year-old former cop with four felony counts of violation of oath and four misdemeanor counts of illegal use of license plate data. Canty faces charges stemming from four separate dates between August 2024 and January, with bond set at $25,000.



Former Covington police officer Michael Bernard Dante Canty faces felony charges after state law enforcement officers arrested him Wednesday evening in Newton County.

Covington police officer arrest

What we know:

Special agents with the Georgia State Patrol arrested 43-year-old Michael Bernard Dante Canty at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities booked the former officer into jail shortly after 10 p.m.

Records show Canty faces four felony counts of violation of oath by a public officer.

He is also charged with four misdemeanor counts of illegal use of law enforcement captured license plate data.

The alleged offenses occurred on four separate dates: Aug. 25, 2024, Jan. 1, 2025, Jan. 4 and Jan. 29, according to Newton County booking records.

Total required bond for the charges was set at $25,000, with posted bond listed at $27,700 through Call & Go Bail Bonding.

Georgia State Patrol investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not disclosed what prompted the investigation into Canty's use of the license plate reader system.

It remains unclear if additional charges will be filed or what specific data Canty allegedly accessed.