Georgia releases $93M to modernize rural hospitals across the state
ATLANTA - Georgia’s rural healthcare system is getting a major financial infusion. The state is distributing funds to modernize dozens of rural hospitals.
What they're saying:
State Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah) explained the scale and purpose of the distribution, saying, "The hospitals all benefit with a large influx of money for that. But it is, it's aimed for improving rural health care. And in actuality, this is the final $93 million out of $220 million that we'll be getting this year."
State leaders and healthcare industry officials note that the multi-year initiative doesn't just maintain operations, it helps drive modernization, funding da Vinci surgical robotics, digital cybersecurity, and expanded telemedicine networks across the state's rural facilities.
Whitney Griggs, director of health policy for Georgians for a Healthy Future, said, "The funding for hospitals is really focused on capital and infrastructure so building out telehealth capacities, surgical robots, and also funding to bring some of Georgia's rural hospitals in line to participate in value-based care."
With this deployment, Georgia has now committed the full $218 million awarded for the opening year of the Rural Health Transportation Program.
Watson, a Savannah senator and practicing physician, stresses that this decentralized model keeps care close to home, sparing rural patients long drives to major urban hubs.
"Even something as simple as providing OB-GYN services for women," Watson explained. "You know, new moms, things of that nature. To have those services there in the rural areas, as opposed to having to drive into an urban area, really can make a difference."
What's next:
The initiative is scheduled to roll out over the next five to six years.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from State Sen. Ben Watson, who explained the financial allocations and rural impact, as well as Whitney Griggs, Director of Health Policy for Georgians for a Healthy Future.