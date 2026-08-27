Georgia releases $93M to modernize rural hospitals across the state

The Brief Georgia is distributing a final $93 million federal installment to modernize 87 local hospitals statewide, completing its full $218 million first-year allocation. The multi-year initiative targets vital capital and infrastructure upgrades, funding DaVinci surgical robotics, digital cybersecurity, and expanded telemedicine networks. Lawmakers and healthcare advocates emphasize that the funding keeps critical care close to home, expanding local access to services like OB-GYN care and value-based programs.



Georgia’s rural healthcare system is getting a major financial infusion. The state is distributing funds to modernize dozens of rural hospitals.

What they're saying:

State Sen. Ben Watson (R-Savannah) explained the scale and purpose of the distribution, saying, "The hospitals all benefit with a large influx of money for that. But it is, it's aimed for improving rural health care. And in actuality, this is the final $93 million out of $220 million that we'll be getting this year."

State leaders and healthcare industry officials note that the multi-year initiative doesn't just maintain operations, it helps drive modernization, funding da Vinci surgical robotics, digital cybersecurity, and expanded telemedicine networks across the state's rural facilities.

Whitney Griggs, director of health policy for Georgians for a Healthy Future, said, "The funding for hospitals is really focused on capital and infrastructure so building out telehealth capacities, surgical robots, and also funding to bring some of Georgia's rural hospitals in line to participate in value-based care."

With this deployment, Georgia has now committed the full $218 million awarded for the opening year of the Rural Health Transportation Program.

Watson, a Savannah senator and practicing physician, stresses that this decentralized model keeps care close to home, sparing rural patients long drives to major urban hubs.

"Even something as simple as providing OB-GYN services for women," Watson explained. "You know, new moms, things of that nature. To have those services there in the rural areas, as opposed to having to drive into an urban area, really can make a difference."

What's next:

The initiative is scheduled to roll out over the next five to six years.