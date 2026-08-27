Driver dies after car launches into roof of Middle Georgia home

The Brief Willie H. Smith Jr., 78, died after driving his Chevrolet Equinox into the roof of a Macon home on Woodland Drive. Paramedics rendered emergency medical aid before transporting Smith to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead. Investigators with the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office are asking anyone with details to call their fatality unit.



A 78-year-old man died Thursday morning after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into the rooftop of a Macon home, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.

Bibb County Sheriff's Office probe

What we know:

The crash happened shortly before 10 a.m. at a home in the 1900 block of Woodland Drive.

Willie H. Smith Jr. was driving a white Chevrolet Equinox east on Waverland Drive near the Woodland Drive intersection when he apparently lost control and struck the roof of the residence.

Tire tracks mark the path leading to a single-story Macon home after a vehicle driven by Willie H. Smith Jr. veered off Waverland Drive and collided with the roof, resulting in a fatal crash under investigation by the Bibb County Sheriff's Office on Expand

Emergency medical crews rendered aid to Smith at the scene before transporting him to a local medical facility, where Coroner Leon Jones pronounced him dead.

Officials reported no other injuries in the crash.

Law enforcement officers and first responders investigate the scene where 78-year-old Willie H. Smith Jr. lost control of his Chevrolet Equinox and crashed onto the roof of a residence in the 1900 block of Woodland Drive in Macon, Georgia, on August Expand

Deadly accident details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not released what caused Smith to lose control of his SUV or whether a medical emergency preceded the crash.

First responders and recovery crews position a heavy tow truck outside a Macon home on Woodland Drive to extract a white SUV that crashed directly into the roof on August 27, 2026. (Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office has not indicated if anyone was inside the home when the vehicle hit the roof.

What you can do:

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the crash to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask for a fatality investigator.