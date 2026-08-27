Expand / Collapse search

Human waste dumped near Pope's Ferry Landing in Monroe County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
FOX 5 Atlanta
Georgia
Published August 27, 2026 7:43 PM EDT
Published August 27, 2026 7:43 PM EDT

The Brief

    • Illegal dumping at Pope's Ferry Landing in Monroe County sparked an investigation after human waste was spotted in the river. 
    • Deputies suspect a commercial waste truck dumped the material near the river, but no suspect vehicles were seen at the scene. 
    • Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office or submit an anonymous tip. 

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating an illegal dumping incident near Pope's Ferry Landing after human waste was reported in the river Tuesday. 

Illegal dumping Monroe County

What we know:

Monroe County deputies responded to Pope's Ferry Landing on Tuesday following a report of illegal waste disposal. 

A caller reported seeing what appeared to be human waste in the river, which authorities believe may have come from a commercial waste recovery truck. 

Pope's Ferry Landing investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies said the caller did not see any vehicles or people in the area when the waste was discovered. 

Investigators have not identified a suspect or confirmed the specific vehicle involved. 

Monroe County waste tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Communications Division at 478-994-7011 or Investigator Farr at 478-994-7043 ext. 236. 

Tips can also be emailed to kfarr@monroecosheriffga.us or submitted anonymously through Facebook, Instagram or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office App. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the investigation in a public statement. 

GeorgiaCrime and Public SafetyNewsEnvironment