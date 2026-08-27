Human waste dumped near Pope's Ferry Landing in Monroe County

The Brief Illegal dumping at Pope's Ferry Landing in Monroe County sparked an investigation after human waste was spotted in the river. Deputies suspect a commercial waste truck dumped the material near the river, but no suspect vehicles were seen at the scene. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office or submit an anonymous tip.



Deputies are investigating an illegal dumping incident near Pope's Ferry Landing after human waste was reported in the river Tuesday.

Illegal dumping Monroe County

What we know:

Monroe County deputies responded to Pope's Ferry Landing on Tuesday following a report of illegal waste disposal.

A caller reported seeing what appeared to be human waste in the river, which authorities believe may have come from a commercial waste recovery truck.

Pope's Ferry Landing investigation

What we don't know:

Deputies said the caller did not see any vehicles or people in the area when the waste was discovered.

Investigators have not identified a suspect or confirmed the specific vehicle involved.

Monroe County waste tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Communications Division at 478-994-7011 or Investigator Farr at 478-994-7043 ext. 236.

Tips can also be emailed to kfarr@monroecosheriffga.us or submitted anonymously through Facebook, Instagram or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office App.