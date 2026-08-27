Human waste dumped near Pope's Ferry Landing in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating an illegal dumping incident near Pope's Ferry Landing after human waste was reported in the river Tuesday.
Illegal dumping Monroe County
What we know:
Monroe County deputies responded to Pope's Ferry Landing on Tuesday following a report of illegal waste disposal.
A caller reported seeing what appeared to be human waste in the river, which authorities believe may have come from a commercial waste recovery truck.
Pope's Ferry Landing investigation
What we don't know:
Deputies said the caller did not see any vehicles or people in the area when the waste was discovered.
Investigators have not identified a suspect or confirmed the specific vehicle involved.
Monroe County waste tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office Communications Division at 478-994-7011 or Investigator Farr at 478-994-7043 ext. 236.
Tips can also be emailed to kfarr@monroecosheriffga.us or submitted anonymously through Facebook, Instagram or the Monroe County Sheriff's Office App.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, who detailed the investigation in a public statement.