Police search for person who allegedly stole BMW in southeast Atlanta

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The Brief A thief allegedly snuck into a Hank Aaron Drive parking deck through a side door and checked door handles on the fourth floor before driving off in a black 2014 BMW X5 on Friday. Atlanta police are hoping to identify the alleged thief after releasing surveillance photos. The stolen BMW carries Georgia license plate 1BLKMAN. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for anonymous tips that lead to an arrest and indictment.



Atlanta Police Department (APD) investigators are asking for help identifying an individual wanted in connection with a parking deck auto theft in southeast Atlanta.

What we know:

APD said the incident happened in the 700 block of Hank Aaron Drive SE on Friday following a report of a stolen vehicle.

Surveillance footage showed the individual entering the property through a side door, according to police. Once inside, the individual allegedly made their way up to the fourth floor of the parking deck and began checking door handles on parked cars.

Authorities said the individual got into a black 2014 BMW X5 with Georgia tag 1BLKMAN and drove away from the scene.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not provided a physical description or identified the individual they think is involved.

Atlanta police have not stated whether the stolen black BMW X5 has been located or recovered.

Investigators have not clarified how the individual got into the BMW or started the vehicle.

What you can do:

Crime Stoppers Atlanta is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters do not have to provide their name or any identifying details to be eligible for the cash reward.

Anyone with information can call 404-577-8477, use the P3 Tips app, send a text message with CSGA to 738477, or submit a tip online at www.stopcrimeatl.org.