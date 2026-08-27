Man sentenced in 2023 shooting at manufacturing plant, DA says

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The Brief A Coweta County jury found Sylvester Florence Jr., 49, guilty of attempted murder, aggravated assault, firearm charges, and drug possession, district attorney officials announced. He was sentenced to 53 years in prison without parole. On July 6, 2023, Florence walked into a plant manager's office at Global Powertrain Systems in Newnan and shot him three times, according to the DA's office. During police interviews, Florence confessed to trying to kill the plant manager while high on methamphetamine, the news release stated. Officials said that Florence had been arrested 42 times in his adult life for various offenses and had eight prior felony convictions.



A 49-year-old man was sentenced to 53 years in prison following a workplace shooting that left a manufacturing facility manager critically injured.

What we know:

According to prosecutors, a Coweta County jury convicted Sylvester Florence Jr. on Wednesday of attempted murder, aggravated assault, methamphetamine possession, firearm possession during a felony and firearm possession by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors presented trial evidence showing Florence entered the plant manager's office at Global Powertrain Systems in Newnan on July 6, 2023. Armed with a revolver, Florence shot the victim in the neck, abdomen, and hip, the district attorney's office stated.

The victim managed to fight back before escaping to another office, where coworkers helped him, the news release stated.

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According to the district attorney's office, deputies said a plant manager identified Florence during a 911 call, prompting an active shooter response from the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team. The team secured the building and conducted a controlled evacuation.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video that showed Florence walking out of the facility calmly and riding away on a pink motorcycle, according to the release.

Newnan police officers arrested Florence during a traffic stop shortly after the incident. Officers recovered the revolver, over two grams of methamphetamine and a glass pipe.

During police interviews, Florence confessed to trying to kill the plant manager while high on methamphetamine, the news release stated.

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Officials said that Florence had been arrested 42 times in his adult life for various offenses and had eight prior felony convictions. Since he was convicted several times, he is not eligible for parole under the Georgia recidivist statute.

What we don't know:

The district attorney's office did not release a motive behind Florence's actions.

Officials did not identify the surviving plant manager.