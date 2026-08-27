20-year veteran Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh takes helm at Henry PD

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh places her hand on a Bible as she is officially sworn in as the new chief of police for the Henry County Police Department in McDonough on August 27, 2026. (Henry County Police Department)

The Brief Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh was sworn in Thursday morning as the new chief of police for the Henry County Police Department. Simpson-Baugh brings two decades of service with the department to her new leadership role. Family, friends and fellow service members gathered to celebrate the historic occasion with the department.



Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh officially took office Thursday morning after being sworn in to lead the Henry County Police Department.

Henry County leadership transition

What we know:

Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh was proudly sworn in on Thursday morning to serve as the new chief of police for the Henry County Police Department.

She has dedicated two decades of service to the department, and agency officials expect her leadership to guide the community's next generation.

Family members, friends and fellow service members surrounded Simpson-Baugh during the swearing-in ceremony.

Department leadership details

What we don't know:

Police officials have not released specific details regarding upcoming policy changes or new department initiatives under the new administration.