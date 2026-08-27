20-year veteran Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh takes helm at Henry PD
Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh places her hand on a Bible as she is officially sworn in as the new chief of police for the Henry County Police Department in McDonough on August 27, 2026. (Henry County Police Department)
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh officially took office Thursday morning after being sworn in to lead the Henry County Police Department.
Henry County leadership transition
What we know:
Chief Bess Simpson-Baugh was proudly sworn in on Thursday morning to serve as the new chief of police for the Henry County Police Department.
She has dedicated two decades of service to the department, and agency officials expect her leadership to guide the community's next generation.
Family members, friends and fellow service members surrounded Simpson-Baugh during the swearing-in ceremony.
Department leadership details
What we don't know:
Police officials have not released specific details regarding upcoming policy changes or new department initiatives under the new administration.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Henry County Police Department, which detailed the swearing-in ceremony in a public announcement.