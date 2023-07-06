Shooting reported at Global Powertrain Systems in Newnan

There was a shooting this morning at Global Powertrain Systems on Dart Road in Newnan, according to the Newnan Police Department.

Police say a suspect has been arrested and there is no threat to the community.

Global Powertrain Systems is a remanufacturing facility near Atlanta, according to its website. It says it has one of the largest inventories of remanufactured units in North America.

No other information has been released at this time.

