Third man arrested in deadly 2023 Lithonia home invasion

article

A third person has been arrested in connection to a deadly Lithonia home invasion last year.

Stephan Jamel Stewart, 26, was arrested on April 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, in collaboration with the U.S. Marshals Office. He was charged with murder, aggravated assault, burglary in the first degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon or first offender probationer.

Stewart, 33-year-old Alphonson Pitts, and 37-year-old Deon Davis are all being held in the DeKalb County Jail on charges connected to the incident which took place at the Parc Lorraine apartment complex in Lithonia on March 16, 2023. According to arrest warrants, Stewart was allegedly involved in the shootout which tragically resulted in the death of 30-year-old Michael McBride.

Pitts and Davis are both charged with murder and aggravated assault. According to court documents, Pitts and Davis fired weapons in the parking lot and attempted to force entry into an apartment by kicking down its front door.

No word on if Stewart has retained legal counsel or when his next court appearance will be.