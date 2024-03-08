UGA campus murder: Third Ibarra brother also arrested for entering country illegally

article

New information about a third Ibarra brother who was arrested in Athens the day after Laken Riley was murdered on the University of Georgia campus has come to light.

Argenis was arrested on Feb. 23, the same day 26-year-old Jose Ibarra was apprehended for the murder of Athens University nursing student and Diego Ibarra was taken into custody for possession of a fraudulent permanent resident card, commonly known as a green card.

Two brothers enter country together

According to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Argeinis Ibarra, 24, first entered the United States on April 3, 2023, near Eagle Pass, Texas, alongside his 29-year-old brother Diego. All three brothers hail from Venezuela.

Both Argenis and Diego Ibarra were returned the same day by the U.S. Border Patrol. They reentered the country unlawfully on April 30, 2023, near El Paso, Texas, leading to their subsequent arrests.

Argenis was promptly released from Border Patrol custody and given a notice to appear on May 4, 2023. During his appearance on May 4, the Executive Office for Immigration Review scheduled an immigration hearing for him in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, set for a later date in 2024.

According to an ICE spokesperson, Argenis mentioned having relatives in Pennsylvania and expressed plans to move there. It is standard practice to schedule a hearing at the immigration at the center closest to their planned residence. It is not known if he went to Pennsylvania following his release.

Diego, who exhibited combative behavior during his arrest and bit one of the officers, was taken to a medical center after complaining of chest pains. He was later placed in an "Alternatives to Detention" program on May 11, 2023, and released the following day with a monitoring device, which was later found in Colorado.

Arrival date in Athens unknown

The exact arrival of the three brothers in Athens is unknown, although it appears that Diego was in Athens before Jose.

Jose Ibarra was already in the country when his brothers arrived, entering illegally near El Paso, Texas, in 2022, according to ICE. However, he and his wife and child were sent to New York City. After he was arrested for endangering a child in 2023, Jose moved to Athens, where he was apprehended with Diego for shoplifting in October 2022.

Laken Riley's death

Laken Riley was killed while running on the University of Georgia campus on the morning of Feb. 22, 2024. All three brothers were arrested the following day during the search for her killer, with Diego initially stopped due to his resemblance to the suspect.

ICE says their Enforcement and Removal Operations unit assisted the University of Georgia Police Department with their investigation, leading to Argenis Ibarra's custody for further investigation into his immigration case. Argenis is currently held in an ICE detention center in Lumpkin.

Diego Ibarra, with multiple run-ins with law enforcement in Athens-Clarke County before Riley's murder, appeared in court in Macon on Thursday and was denied bond. Federal prosecutors suspect Diego Ibarra may have ties to Tren de Argua, an organized crime gang based in Venezuela.

Jose Ibarra, charged with Riley's murder, is being held at the Athens-Clarke County Jail and has chosen not to seek bond. Argenis and Diego are not suspected of involvement in Riley's murder.

ICE states they do not have any other relatives of the brothers in custody. It is not known why it has taken so long for information about Arjenis Ibarra to be released.

How many illegal immigrants are in the U.S.?

In 2021, there were 10.5 million unauthorized or illegal immigrants in the U.S., below the peak of 12.2 million in 2007, according to Pew Research Center. Georgia had an unauthorized population of 350,000 in 2021, constituting 3.2% of the state's population, down from 425,000 in 2007.

As of 2021, 93.9% of Clarke County residents were U.S. citizens, exceeding the national average of 93.4%. The population of Clarke County on July 1, 2022, was 129,875, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

According to the Center for Strategic & International Studies, 262,633 Venezuelans crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in 2023, up from 189,520 in 2022. Although the majority of immigrants still come from Mexico and India/China, immigrants from Venezuela represent the fastest-growing group.

Athens and Clarke County have been heavily criticized since the murder of providing sanctuary for illegal immigrants. The mayor has denied the allegations. Georgia outlawed sanctuary cities in 2009.

Laken Riley Act

The Georgia House passed a bill called the Laken Riley Act on March 7 that would require every eligible police and sheriff’s department to help identify undocumented immigrants, arrest them and detain them for deportation. However, Latino officials and civil rights groups are voicing their concerns over the rhetoric.

President Biden mentioned Riley during his State of the Union address Thursday before Congress. Biden was talking about a proposed bill aimed at strengthening border security when Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) interrupted him and demanded that he "say her name."

FOX 5 has contacted the Athens-Clarke Police Department and Clarke County Sheriff's Office for information regarding possible interactions or arrests of Argenis Ibarra prior to Feb. 23. This story will be updated once that information is received.