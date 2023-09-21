REVOLT WORLD, Disney on Ice, Food and Wine Fest and more: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

We sure hope you're ready to eat, because this week's list is bringing out the flavors of the world. We have vino, crab, gyros, jollof and even something sweet for dessert. Here's a taste of the fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Atlanta Food & Wine Fest

Historic Fourth Ward Park; 680 Dallas Street NE, Atlanta

Sept. 20-24

For four full days, experience all the bites, beers, wines and fun you can at a festival designed to expand your taste buds. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken previewed the mouth-watering experiences for you. Learn more.

Clahvay at Ponce

El Super Pan Latino Sandwiches & Bar; 675 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE

8 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 22

Do you love to dance? Or maybe have two left feet and want to right one of them. Either way, put on your dancing shoes and come out to El Super Pan at Ponce City Market this Friday.

The instructors will be on the dance floor with encouragement the whole night, teaching you how to salsa, bachata and more. You may even be asked for a partner dance. Best of all, the whole experience is beginner-friendly and free! Learn more.

REVOLT WORLD

Achievers Academy; 3350 Greenbriar Parkway Sw, Atlanta

Sept. 22-24

"Three days of culture and connections." That's how organizers are describing REVOLT WORLD. This year's theme is "We Are Hip Hop," helping celebrate REVOLT's 10th anniversary, and Hip Hop's 50th anniversary.

Not only will you see performances from some of your favorite artists, but some of them will also be leading panels and talks, like Yung Miami, Jeezy and G Herbo. Other media leaders, like Jemele Hill, Funny Marco, and Jason Lee are also expected to speak. Learn more.

Atlanta International Night Market

Lawrenceville Lawn; 210 Luckie Street, Lawrenceville

Sept. 22-23

They say you can "taste the world without a passport" at the International Night Market, so how many countries do you plan to visit? Tons of cultures will be represented with booths and special performances. Learn more.

Atlanta Greek Festival 2023

Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral; 2500 Clairmont Road, Atlanta

Sept. 22-24

It's time to bust out your stretchy pants, because for just $50, we hear there's All-You-Can-Eat food at the Atlanta Greek Festival. Whether you're in the mood for pastitsio, gyros, a leg of lamb, or baklava, you'll likely find what you desire. By the way, parking is free! Organizers say tickets are limited.

Ne-Yo in concert

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park; 4469 Stella Drive NW, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Sept. 23

We hope you're not "So Sick" of love songs, because one of R&B's famed songbirds is taking the stage Saturday, and he's bringing two special guests with him. Tickets are on sale now to see Ne-Yo's Champagne and Roses Tour in Atlanta.

National Public Lands Day

Sept. 23

The National Park Service is waiving fees for entry to every national park this Saturday. Did you know three of them are located in metro Atlanta? Plan a trip to Kennesaw Mountain National Battlefield Park, Chattahoochee River National Recreational Area or the Martin Luther King, Jr. National Historic Site on the house. Learn more.

Disney on Ice: Magic in the Stars

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Sept. 23

Whether it's for your actual child, or your inner child, we won't tell! Your favorite Disney characters from Encanto, Frozen 2, Moana, Princess and the Frog, Aladdin and more are performing on the ice at the State Farm Arena. Learn more.

Atlanta Dessert Festival

Grant Park; 840 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Sept. 23

If you've got a sweet tooth, this should pique your interest. Tons of vendors known for their sweet treats will be lining up in Grant Park ready to cater to you. Besides the goodies, there will also be food, music, games and raffles. Best of all, admission is free. Learn more.

Ashanti at Piedmont Park

Piedmont Park; Atlanta

10:30 a.m. Sept. 23

GRAMMY Award-winning singer Ashanti is coming to East Atlanta. Her website says fans can RSVP now for their tickets.

Peachtree Corners Festival

Peachtree Corners Town Center; 5140 Town Center Boulevard, Peachtree Corners

Sept. 23-24

The 12th Annual Peachtree Corners Festival is this weekend. There are two classic car shows, plenty of food, live music and activities planned for the whole family to have a great time. Learn more.

Spaceland House Music Rooftop Party

Spaceman; 3301 Lenox Square Parkway NE, Atlanta

7 p.m. Sept. 24

If you love a good rooftop and go crazy for house music, Spaceman in Buckhead is the place to be this Sunday night. Head up to the 15th floor of the Hyatt Centric Buckhead Atlanta Hotel to grab a drink and dance under the stars. You'll melt when you see their gorgeous view of the city in person. Learn more.

TwoSet Violin World Tour

Atlanta Symphony Hall

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Sept. 24

There are few tickets left to see this dynamic duo known around the world. TwoSet Violin, a pair famous for their musical and comedic performances are touring in the U.S. right now and just so happen to be performing at the Atlanta Symphony Hall this week. Learn more.

Leanne Morgan Comedy Show

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sept. 24

Actress, social media star and stand-up comedian Leanna Morgan is on her "Just Getting Started" tour, and you can see her at the Fox Theatre Sunday. Learn more.

Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival

Piedmont Park Public Parking Deck; 1301 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

12 p.m. - 10 p.m. Sept. 24

If you're a lover of all things under the sea, and you're always ready to bust a wine, we've got just the event for you. The Atlanta Seafood and Caribbean Music Festival offers Afro Beats, R&B, Hip Hop, Dance Hall, Reggae, Soca and pretty much anything else that will get you up on your feet (or your headtop!) Learn more.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Atlanta Art Center; 5660 Buford Highway NE

Until Sept. 29

Allow yourself to get swallowed up in the world of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. We're talking about virtual reality, sensory rooms, galleries and so much more featuring his most famous works, and even some you may have never seen before. This could be the perfect date night for two creative souls, or just a great way to get out of the house. Tickets are available here. You can even book a relaxing yoga session, just click here.

North Georgia State Fair

Jim R. Miller Park

Open now until Oct. 1

The North Georgia State Fair is back and won't shut down until October. There are specials for rides and admissions offered on certain days, so make sure to check the schedule ahead of time. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Jonas Brothers in concert

100 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Oct. 1

Five albums. One night. The three heartthrobs the world met back in 2005 are together performing their greatest hits. Next week, they'll be here in Atlanta. Tickets are on sale now.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

