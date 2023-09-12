Atlanta Food & Wine Festival serves up 'extra helping' of events

You’ve heard the old saying, "Less is more." Well sometimes more is more. And that’s why the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival just keeps getting bigger!

This year’s Atlanta Food & Wine Festival launches next Wednesday, Sept. 20 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 24 — which means fans can expect five days of mouth-watering culinary experiences.

The heart of the annual event has to be the Tasting Tents, during which Historic Fourth Ward Park transforms into an endless buffet of food, drinks, and live entertainment. Organizers say more than 50 different tasting stations will be featured each day — and because of the popularity of the Tasting Tents, they’ve decided to add a Friday evening experience to the usual Saturday and Sunday offerings!

General admission to the Tasting Tents is $125 per day or $300 for an all-weekend pass, and VIP admission (which includes early entry) is $165 per day or $400 for the weekend. This year, a portion of the proceeds from the Atlanta Food & Wine Festival will be donated to Children of Conservation’s school lunch program, which provides healthy meals for children in Africa.

Of course, along with the Tasting Tents, the festival will present five days of Gourmet Gatherings, intimate dining events hosted by top chefs and restaurants.

For more information on this year’s festival, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning getting a delicious preview of the big event!