ONE Musicfest, MJ The Musical, Halloween and Anime: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Looking for a fantastic weekend in the vibrant heart of the South? FOX 5 Atlanta has you covered with an exciting lineup of events and activities. Whether you're a foodie, an anime enthusiast, or simply seeking some family fun before Halloween, we've got your agenda sorted. Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

2023 Anime Weekend Atlanta

Renaissance Waverly Hotel & Cobb Galleria

Oct. 26-29

The biggest anime convention in the southeast is back! Whether you're a cosplayer, you prefer dub over sub. you're a gamer, or you're just there because you love all things Japanese culture – we totally get it. There are events planned with every kind of anime consumer in mind. Registration is still open.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New York Knicks

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive

4:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Oct. 27

It's their first game at home, but the second game of the official season, and the Hawks have something to prove after losing to the Hornets Wednesday night. Tickets are available here.

Noni's Farewell: The Finale

Noni's; 357 Edgewood Avenue SE, Atlanta

Oct. 28

Noni's Trattoria, affectionately called Noni's Deli and sometimes just Noni, is shutting its doors for good at the end of the month. This is your last chance to party like it's 2008!

Last call at the Italian staple known and loved in Sweet Auburn is 2:30 a.m. the next day.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Live in Concert

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. Oct. 29-30

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas meets the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra for a spooky evening with Jack Skellington. The Symphony Hall will play the holiday classic on the big screen while the orchestra performs the musical score live.

Tickets are still selling.

MJ The Musical

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

Oct. 26-29

If you Wanna Be Startin' Something at the Fox Theatre this weekend, You Are Not Alone! MJ The Musical is hitting the stage, and we hear it's a performance you don't want to miss. The Tony Award-winning show is all about the life of The King of Pop, Michael Jackson. Tickets are available here.

Crafts and Drafts Festival

Smyrna City Hall; 2800 King Street SE, Smyrna

Oct. 28-29

Picture this: The kids are running around, playing games and building arts and crafts while you and your partner are laid out on The Village Green watching football on the big screens while throwing back a couple of cold ones.

Now make it your reality. The Crafts & Drafts Festival is on for two days in Smyrna, and admission is completely free.

ONE Musicfest

Piedmont Park; 1071 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Oct. 28-29

It's not too late to grab tickets to see Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Tems and so many more of your favorite artists in Piedmont Park. ONE Musicfest is expected to be the place to be this weekend. So if you're not planning to go, expect higher volumes of traffic.

Atlanta African Restaurant Week Festival 2023

Created Noble; 381 Edgewood Avenue SE

12 p.m. Oct. 28-29

Craving the tastes of Africa? This week, menu prices at select restaurants will be especially low to celebrate Africa and African-inspired cuisine and culture. Here's a look at the restaurants expected to participate around our neck of the woods.

By the way, have you heard MICHELIN released its first ever Atlanta guide? It may be hard to get reservations for a while, but we hear every bite of food is well worth the wait.

Chick-fil-A College Football hosts Haunted Hall of Fame

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame; 250 Marietta Street NW, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 28-29

The College Football Hall of Fame is partnering with The Home Depot for a "Haunted Hall of Fame" for all the "boos" and "ghouls" ready to get into the Halloween spirit. Organizers say the event is especially perfect for young football fans, but was designed to be enjoyed by the whole family.

Don't forget your trick-or-treat bag, there will be candy grabs throughout the interactive exhibits.

By the way, all costumed children under 12 get in free! Learn more.

*For more Halloween festivities in metro Atlanta and North Georgia, click here.

*For Día de los muertos celebrations in metro Atlanta, click here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Starting Nov. 5

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on an amazing performance. It's a show full talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

