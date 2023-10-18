Dia de los Muertos celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2023

article

Dia de los Muertos, also known as Day of the Dead, is a vibrant and deeply meaningful Mexican holiday that celebrates and honors deceased loved ones. It typically takes place Nov. 1 and 2, coinciding with the Catholic holidays of All Saints' Day and All Souls' Day, though it has indigenous roots that predate European colonization.

During Dia de los Muertos, families come together to create ofrendas, or altars, adorned with marigold flowers, candles, incense, and various offerings. These altars are dedicated to the memory of departed relatives and friends. Families also often visit cemeteries to clean and decorate graves, share food, and spend time with their deceased loved ones.

It has now become tradition for communities and organizations to host events and festivals. Here are a few that are happening in the metro Atlanta area:

Hapeville's 5th annual Dia de Muertos celebration is happening 5 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28 at Jess Lucas Park, 580 S. Central Ave. There will be arts exhibitions, live music and performances, food, workshops, arts and crafts, and a community altar.

The City of Roswell is hosting a Dia de Muertos Festival at the Roswell City Hall on Oct. 28. There will be Mexican food, crafts, face painting, entertainment and dancing. There will also be a traditional altar for family and friends who have passed.

The Aurora Theater in Lawrenceville is hosting a Dia de Muertos celebration at the Lawrenceville Arts Center on Oct. 28 starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be music, food and dance. Come celebrate with Piccadilly Puppets, Alma Mexicana, Danza Azteca, We Love BuHi Orchestra, Mariachi Buhos de Oro and more.

A Dia de los Muertos Festival is taking place from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29 at Woodruff Arts Center. The family-friendly festival will include live music, mariachi performance, Ballet Folklórico, stilt walkers, face painting, altar exhibition, traditional Mexican games and representation from various Latin American community organizations. While some activities will take place inside the lobby of the Memorial Arts Building, other events will flow out onto Callaway Plaza where there will be traditional food and drinks available for purchase from food trucks. The festival is in the afternoon from noon to 5 p.m. and surrounds the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's two Día de los Muertos concerts, which are a loving celebration of life and Mexican heritage that all ages will enjoy! While admission to the festival is free, tickets are required for both performances at 1:30 and 3:00. Tickets start at $15.

The Day of the Dead/Haints & Saints Parade is happening at 5 p.m. Oct. 29 in Decatur. The parade will feature skeleton puppets, ghouls, zombies, superheros, marching bands and more. It starts at the Decatur Cemetery and ends at Decatur Square.

The City of Norcross is hosting a Dea de los Muertos Festival from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 4 at Thrasher Park. There will be dancing, live music, authentic Mexican food, and a parade around the park.

Woodstock Arts is hosting a Dia de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5. There will be live music, traditional food, local vendors and more.

Historic Oakland Cemetery is hosting a traditional Day of the Dead Festival on Nov. 5. There will be dancing, music, crafts, face painting, altars throughout the cemetery, traditional food, and other vendors. Dressing up is encouraged, there will be a Catrinas and Catrins costume contest with cash prizes for the first places (kids and adult). This festival is presented in partnership with the Consulate General of Mexico, Oakland Cemetery, and the Oficina de Enlace GTO-Georgia.

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, please send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.