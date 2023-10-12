Friday the 13th, Atlanta Pride, and Kirk Franklin gospel tour: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Whether you want to feel the Holy Spirit or the Spirit of Halloween, we have plenty of activities you can get into to enjoy this transition into fall. Here's a look at a few fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta this weekend.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Macy Gray in concert

The Eastern; 800 Old Flat Shoals Road SE, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Oct. 13

She's known and loved for her raspy, soulful voice. Macy Gray is making time for "The A" on her North American-European tour. You can catch her performing at The Eastern this weekend. Learn more.

Kirk Franklin: The Reunion Tour

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

7 p.m. - 11 p.m. Oct. 13

Kirk Franklin, Tye Tribbett, The Clark Sisters, David and Tamela Mann and Israel Houghton have an uplifting, soulful, spiritual night planned for you. Whether you want to smile, stomp, bow or be taken to the King, these gospel greats say ‘You Shall Receive.’ Tickets are selling quickly here.

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 14: Kirk Franklin performs during Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin's Kingdom tour at Budweiser Stage on June 14, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images)

Halloween Adult Night

LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta; 3500 Peachtree Road NE Suite G-1, Atlanta

6 p.m. - 9 p.m. Oct. 13

Leave the kids at home (but, not without a babysitter), and enjoy a grown-up friendly play-date at the LEGO Discovery Center in Buckhead. It's Friday the 13th, so all attractions are Halloween-themed. There's even a chance to win prizes. Learn more.

RELATED: Halloween festivities in metro Atlanta and North Georgia | 2023

Wire & Wood Music Festival

Downtown Alpharetta; 131 Alpharetta Highway, Alpharetta

Oct. 13-15

Two days. Six stages. Over 30 artists. Alpharetta's Wire and Wood Festival is an opportunity to introduce yourself to national and home-grown artists. Did we mention admission is free? Learn more.

RELATED: Fall festival guide for metro Atlanta & North Georgia | 2023

Taste of Chamblee

Downtown Chamblee; 5468 Peachtree Road, Chamblee

3 p.m. - 9 p.m. Oct. 14

Bring your appetite, and "prepare the stretchy pants." The event is free to attend. The food and drinks will be available on site for purchase. Oh, and you'll want to rep your favorite college sports team. Football will be playing on the big screens in the beer gardens. You're welcome. Learn more.

Taste of Chamblee flyer (Credit: City of Chamblee City Hall)

RELATED: Where and what to eat in metro Atlanta | October 2023

King of Pops Yoga

Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark; 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Oct. 14

Grab a friend, a yoga mat and a popsicle at the very end. Jenneffer Pichardo is leading a free stretch on the BeltLine, and all are welcome. Learn more.

Atlanta Pride Festival and Parade 2023

Piedmont Park

Oct. 14-15

Show some pride at Piedmont Park this weekend. Whether you're a member of the community or a loyal ally, all are welcome to celebrate the largest gathering of LGBTQ+ people in the Southeast. There's music, food, art and of course, plenty of stuff to buy. Here's a list of the various marches and where and when to meet for them.

For even more Pride events happening this weekend, check out extended list.

Atlanta Hawks vs. New Orleans Pelicans

The Gateway Center Arena at College Park; 2330 Convention Center Concourse College Park

3:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Oct. 14

Watch the Hawks take on the Pelicans in a preseason game in College Park. Tickets are selling fast.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Washington Commanders

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Oct. 15

The Falcons are gearing up to teach the Commanders about the Dirty South. Tickets are selling here.

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 08: Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) celebrates with teammates after scoring a fourth quarter touchdown in the NFL game between the Houston Texans and Atlanta Falcons on October 8, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Expand

Free Family Fitness at Pittsburgh Yards

Pittsburgh Yards; 352 University Avenue Sw, Atlanta

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15

Spend an afternoon getting fit with the family at Pittsburgh Yards. There are great activities planned for any family dynamic. Learn more.

The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest

Yule Forest; 3565 GA-155 N, Stockbridge

Until Oct. 29

Autumn is well under way, and we have a few ways to put you in the fall mood.

The Pumpkin Patch at Yule Forest is open for the season. You can pick the perfect pumpkin for carving, spend a day with the dinosaurs, get lost in a corn maze with some friends, and so much more. The patch will close just before Halloween, so plan your weekend ahead. Learn more.

RELATED: Apple picking, pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals in North Georgia | Fall 2023

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Streets Alive

From Mitchell Street SW to 15th Street NE

1 p.m. 5 p.m. Oct. 22

Atlanta Streets Alive is back after a four-year hiatus due to the pandemic. If you didn't get to experience it back in September, try and picture this: Nearly three miles of Peachtree Street are blocked off. People are walking, biking and skating instead. There's food, drinks, art – anything you could want on a lazy Sunday in the city. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com