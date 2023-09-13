Fall festival guide for metro Atlanta & North Georgia | 2023

article

Here is a list of the many festivals that are happening over the next 3 months in metro Atlanta and North Georgia. If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.

SEPTEMBER

The 53rd annual Oktoberfest in Helen is happening Sept. 7 through Oct. 29. Expect live music, beer and food specials, additional vendors and more. Longest running Oktoberfest in the U.S.

The Chattahoochee Mountain Fair is happening in Clarkesville Sept. 8-16. The fair features rides, a petting zoo, carnival games, home-made treats, hand-made crafts and more.

Music Midtown is happening Sept. 15 through 17 at Piedmont Park. The festival will feature more than 30 artists on 4 stages. Headliners include Billie Eillish, Guns N Roses, Pink, Lil Baby, Niall Horan and Pitbull.

Pumpkins at Callaway – Gardens by Day, Glow by Night is happening Sept. 15 through Oct. 29. The family-friendly, non-spooky fall experience features a 5-story singing Pumpkin Tree, a 75-foot-long glowing Pumpkin Tunnell, 3,000 intricately carved pumpkins, a tiered corn maze, a beer and wine garden, fall-inspired dining options, an indoor Pumpkin Emporium, a mini golf glow and much more.

The Blue Ridge Blues & BBQ Festival is happening Sept. 16 in downtown Blue Ridge. There will be plenty of BBQ and other food and performances by Breaking Point Band, Frankie's Blues Mission, The Crossroads Band, Ghost Town Blues Band, and Dwayne Dopsie & Zydeco Hellraisers.

The annual Roswell Arts Festival is happening Sept. 16 and 17 on the grounds of the Roswell City Hall. There will be arts, live entertainment, children's activities, and food trucks.

Barnesville's Buggy Days Festival is happening Sept. 16 and 17. There will be a Buggython road race, arts and crafts, food vendors, gellyball games and axe throwing, the Buggy Days Parade on Saturday, and live music.

Dailey & Vincent's American Made Music Fest is scheduled for Sept. 14-16 in Hiawassee. Enjoy 3 days of the best in country, bluegrass and gospel music. Performances by The Jason Gainer Band, Rhonda Vincent, Bellamy Brothers, Smokey Jones, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Gene Watson, Tracy Lawrence and more.

Marietta Roots at the William Root House is scheduled for Sept. 15. Ticket holders will enjoy a selection of artisanal beers, seltzers, sparkling waters and sodas, including some crafted using hops, fruit, and herbs harvested from the gardens at the William Root House. Food samples will be available from local restaurants.

Happy Days Weekend in Hapeville on Sept. 15 and 16 will feature two nights of free concerts in Jess Lucas Park. Spectrum and Darwin Conort & Friends perform Sept. 15. Ruby Velle & The Soulphonics and The Rec Band perform Sept. 16. There will be food and artist vendors.

Clermont Days on Sept. 15 and 16 will feature arts and crafts, live entertainment, food and family activities.

The Taste of Smyrna is happening on the Village Green on Sept. 16. More than 30 restaurants are participating and there will be live entertainment and activities for the kids throughout the day.

The 47th annual Rose Lawn Arts and Craft Festival is happening Sept. 16 and 17 in Cartersville. Artists from across the Southeast will be featured. There will be fine art and heritage crafts. The home will be open for tours.

The Japan Fest is taking place Sept. 16 and 17 at the Gas South Convention Center in Duluth. The annual festival, now in its 36th year, typically draws 25,000 visitors. It is designed to promote understanding between Japanese and Americans in the Southeast.

The Ocmulgee Indigenous Celebration is taking place Sept. 16-17 in Macon. The celebration will feature traditional cultural crafts, storytelling, educational programs, live demonstrations, music, and dance. Native American arts and crafts vendors will be selling their crafts as well as food.

The Stone Mountain Pumpkin Festival gets rolling Sept. 16 and ends Oct. 29. Play by day, glow by night. The festival features pumpkins and fall decor, special fall entertainment featuring classic storybook characters, pie eating contests and a pumpkin-themed drone show.

The 39th annual Suwanee Fest at Town Center Park is happening Sept. 16-17. There will be a "jaw-droppin'" parade, 200 vendors offering handcrafted goods and lip-smackin' delights, live entertainment by dance groups, acrobats, solo artists and bands, a Family Fun Zone, and more.

The North Georgia State Fair at Jim R. Miller Park in Marietta kicks off Sept. 21 and continues through Oct. 21 in Marietta. Attractions include a carnival midway, David "The Human Cannonball" Smith, Sea Lion Splash, Georgia Grown Exhibit Hall, Eudora Farms Petting Zoo, live entertainment, carnival games, fair food and more.

The Blind Willie McTell Music Festival in Thomson features two days of live music Sept. 22 and 23. Performances by Jon Cleary and the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Shemekia Copeland, John Fullbrights, Carolyn Wonderland, Eddie 9V, The Sensational Barnes Brothers, and Sugar Ray and the Bluetones.

The Atlanta Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Clairmont Road is happening Sept. 23. The festival celebrates Greek culture, faith, tradition and cuisine. There will be plenty of Greek food, tours of the cathedral, Greek music and dance lessons, food demonstrations, high-flying dance performances and vendors.

The 35th annual Big Red Apple Festival is scheduled for Sept. 23 in Cornelia. There will be a car show, Kids Zone, arts and craft vendors, fresh apples, train rides, food vendors, axe throwing, live entertainment, historic tours and more.

Flowery Branch's Fall Festival is happening Sept. 23. There will be bounce houses, games, food trucks, vendors, arts and crafts, live music and the Swinging Medallion's concert.

The Oak Park Moonshine Festival in Oak Park is taking place Sept. 23. There will be live music, food vendors, a kids zone, a car show, and a 1 mile and 5K fun run.

The Cave Spring Pig Out and Car Show is scheduled for Sept. 23. There will be a BBQ competition and a car show featuring muscle cars, rat rods, classics and more.

The Perry International Festival is scheduled for Sept. 23. More than 25 countries will be represented at the festival in downtown Perry. There will be food, song, dancing, art and more.

The 12th annual Peachtree Corners Festival is happening Sept. 23 and 24. There will be arts and crafts, live music, food and a car show. https://www.peachtreecornersfestival.com/

Riverfest 2023 is happening Sept. 23 and 24 at Etowah River Park in Canton. There will be over 150 arts and crafts booths, 10-20 concessionaires, multiple local entertainers, a children's area, and more.

The Sandy Springs Fall Artsapalooza on Lake Forest Drive NE is happening Sept. 23 and 24. The two-day outdoor festival features up to 150 arts and crafts participants, local musicians, interactive art stations, a children's play area and food.

A Bosnian Festival is happening Sept. 24 in Lawrenceville. There will be vendors, folk dance, cultural exhibits, Bosnian music, traditional food, children's activities and more.

The Ellijay Bacon Festival is happening Sept. 24 at Gilmer River Park. There will be candied bacon, bacon and cheese wonton cups, bacon pancake bites, bacon-wrapped meatloaf, bacon-loaded fries, whiskey bacon buckeyes, bacon pecan mini tarts, live musical performances, multiple vendors and a spicy bacon eating contest.

The 55th annual Great Locomotive Chase Festival is happening Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 in downtown Adairsville. There will be arts and crafts, a parade, a beauty pageant, multiple vendors and more.

The North Georgia Highlands Games are happening Sept. 30 at the Rabun County Civic Center in Clayton. There will be axe throwing competitions, stone throwing, caber tossing, performances by the Appalachian State Andrews Pipes and Drums, falconry and blacksmithing demonstrations, food and more.

Lavonia's Fall Festival on Main Street is scheduled for Sept. 30. There will be food, vendors, a corn hole tournament, live music and more.

Carrollton's PRIDE Festival is happening Sept. 30 at the Carroll County AG Center. The festival will feature local artists, a community market featuring more than 60 local merchandise vendors, advocacy groups and health services providers, performers, speakers and more.

Bridgefest is happening Sept. 30 in Stockbridge at the Stockbridge Amphitheater. There will be carnival rides, food trucks, vendors and a concert.

Oktoberfest at the Smithgall Arts Center in Gainesville is scheduled for Sept. 30. There will be live music, food trucks, a biergarten, and family activities.

The Decatur BBQ & Bands Festival is scheduled for Sept. 30 at Harmony Park in Decatur. The event will feature barbecue from Ford's BBQ, beverages, music, desserts, family fun and arts and crafts vendors.

The 6th annual Georgia Mushroom Festival is happening Sept. 29 and 30 in Cave Springs. There will be multiple vendors, live music, mushroom demonstrations and education, mushroom walks and workshops, and activism.

Candler Park's Fall Fest is happening Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. The festival will feature music, art, food, games, rides and special attractions.

The 40th annual Duluth Fall Festival is happening Sept. 23 at the Duluth Festival Center. There will be multiple vendors, performances by Wade Hudson & Barry Richman and Platinum Band Atlanta and great food.

The Sweet Auburn Music Fest is happening Sept. 30 through Oct. 1. The R&B and gospel music festival will feature performances from upcoming local acts to timeless stars. There will also be plenty of food and fun for the entire family.

OCTOBER

The Roswell Wine Festival is happening Oct. 1. Take a leisurely stroll along Canton Street and sample wines from participating restaurants and businesses. There will also be live music from local bands and food available for purchase.

The 7th annual Conyers Latin Festival is happening Oct. 1 on Center Street. There will be food, vendors, arts & crafts, and live entertainment.

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival is happening in Cumming from Oct. 5 to 15. The fair and festival will feature finger-licking fair food, heart-stopping and hair-raising amusement rides, and never-to-be-forgotten concerts and ground acts.

The Georgia Mountain Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 6-14 in Hiawassee. There will be carnival rides, midway games, arts and crafts vendors, educational demonstrations, musical performances and more.

The Maysville Autumn Leaf Festival is happening Oct. 6 and 7. There will be more than 60 vendors, a street dance, a raffle and food and beverages available for purchase.

The Hoschton Fall Festival is happening Oct. 6 through 8. There will be live music, arts and crafts, collectibles, food vendors, a kids zone and a parade.

The North Georgia Folk Festival is happening at Sandy Creek Park in Athens on Oct. 7. Performances by Rebecca Sunshine Band, Skipperoees, Danielle Howle, Welfare Liners, Hibbs Family Band, Villain Family, Mudcat, David Bridges, and more. There will also be arts and crafts, games and activities for the children, local food vendors and more.

The Indian Summer Festival is taking place Oct. 7-8 in Suches. The Indian Summer Festival was organized in 1977 for the purpose of helping Woody Gap School. There will be food, live entertainment, and arts and crafts vendors. There will also be a country square dance at the community center on Saturday.

The Cherry Log Festival in Cherry Log on Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 15 and 15 features arts and crafts; homemade cakes, pies and canned goods; and bluegrass, gospel and country music.

The Georgia Marble Festival at Lee Newton Park Pickens County is scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8. The festival will feature quarry tours, live demonstrations of marble sculpting and chainsaw carving, a caricature artist, a kids zone, arts and crafts, a parade, food and more.

The Taste of Tucker on Main Street on Oct. 7 will feature multiple local restaurants and eateries offering appetizers, entrées, salads and desserts. There will also be a variety of craft beer and cider available for purchase. Additionally, SMAC and the 293 Band will be performing on the main stage.

The Suwanee Taste of BBQ and Music Festival is happening on Oct. 7 in the town center. There will be BBQ, live music, a family fun zone, and local vendors.

The Taste of Acworth is back on Oct. 7 at Logan Farm Park. There will be more than 120 booths, food, activities for kids, a dog show, and live entertainment on two stages.

The Braselton Medieval Faire is happening Oct. 7 on the town green. There will be living history demonstrations, hands-on activities, vendors, live entertainment, gaming, DIY lectures, a costume parade and more.

The Sum Nelly Arts and Crafts Festival in Summerville will feature arts and crafts, food and live entertainment.

The Oliver Hardy Festival is happening Oct. 7 in downtown Harlem. The streets will be lined with vendors and live entertainment.

The annual Crabapple Fest is happening Oct. 7 in Milton. More than 100 local antique and art vendors will be features. There will also be delicious food and football on a big screen.

The Foxfire Mountaineer Festival celebrating Appalachian culture is taking place Oct. 7 at Rabun County Civic Center. There will be arts and crafts, live music, food and more.

Fall Festival on Ponce is scheduled for Oct. 7 and 8. The festival, which is set in Olmsted Linear Park, features more than 120 displays of fine arts and crafts, folk and "outsider art." There will also be a children's area and local food and beverage offerings.

The Georgia Apple Festival in Ellijay is happening Oct. 8-9 and Oct. 15-16. The festival features hundreds of vendors with handmade, hand-crafted items, on-site demonstrations, live music, and delicious fair food. The festival, held at the Ellijay Lions Club Fairgrounds, is named after the ripening apples that you can find all over the area at local orchards.

Fiesta Latina is happening Oct. 13 in Downtown Lawrenceville. The event will showcase the music, dance, food and art of Latin America. There will be food trucks and vendors offering tacos, arepas and empanadas. Cultural souvenirs and artisan crafts will be available for purchase.

The Mule Camp Market in Gainesville is happening Oct. 13 through 15. The festival features arts and crafts vendors, children's activities, many food vendors, live entertainment and a community concert.

The 2023 Wire & Wood Music Festival in downtown Alpharetta is happening Oct. 13 and 14. The festival will bring together local and national musicians to perform and tell the stories that inspired their songs. The festival hopes to raise awareness about the importance of music and the many facets of the music community. The two-day festival features dozens of performances.

The Fiddlin Fest Fall Festival is happening Oct. 14 in Rome. The festival features the classical sounds of bluegrass music on two live music stages. Both regional and local bluegrass bands will perform. There will also be a multitude of vendors, a car show, and food and beverages available for purchase.

The Euharlee Covered Bridge Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 14 at Frankie Harris Park. More than 100 arts and crafts vendors are expected.

The Snellville Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 15 on the Towne Green. There will be arts and crafts, a wide variety of food, costume contest for humans and dogs, and an all-day activity kids zone with a rock wall, mini golf, a trackless train, gaming bus, multiple inflatables and pumpkin decorating.

Lilburn Daze at the Lilburn city park is happening Oct. 14. The festival will feature multiple vendors, rides, games, food, and live entertainment.

Monroe's Fall Fest is happening Oct. 14 in downtown Monroe. There will be multiple vendors, a food court, costume contests for children and pets and more.

The Oakhurst Porchfest in Decatur is happening Oct. 14. The annual event features live music on porches and laws throughout the Oakhurst neighborhood.

Fall Arts in the Park is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15 in Blue Ridge. This is a juried fine art show featuring hundreds of regional artists and craftsmen. There's also special events for child and live musical performances.

The Arts Festival of Carrollton is happening Oct. 14 and 15 in downtown Carrollton. There will be more than 70 local and national fine artists and crafters, live music, demonstrations, food vendors and activities for kids.

The Cave Spring Fall Fest, Pickle Festival and Quilt Show is happening Oct. 15 and 15 in Cave Spring. This year's festival will feature more than 70 vendors and their will be a kids zone. There will also be live entertainment.

Chalktoberfest is happening in Oct. 14 and 15 in the historic Marietta Square. In addition to stunning chalk art, there will be live music by local artists, craft beer and food available for purchase.

The 2023 Atlanta Pride Festival & Parade is happening Oct. 14 and 15. The parade is scheduled for noon on Oct. 15 in Midtown Atlanta. There will also be several marches. The two-day festival will feature multiple vendors, live music, art and food.

Prater's Mill Country Fair is happening Oct. 14 and 15 in Varnell. There will be more than 160 arts and crafts booths, educational exhibits, pony rides, fantastic Southern food and live entertainment.

The 49th annual New Salem Mountain Festival at Lookout Mountain is happening Oct. 14 and 15. There will be plenty of food and fun. Approximately 100 talented artists and craftsmen will be exhibiting. Exhibits will include pottery, paintings, furniture, wood turning, wood carving, stained-glass, jewelry, candles, iron works, wreaths, baskets, leather, purses, quilts, throws, handmade soaps, dog accessories, scarves, needlework, clothing and accessories, fabrics, chimes, jellies, condiments and much more.

The Taste and Brews Festival at Etowah River Park in Canton is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15. There will be a variety of food and drinks, arts and crafts, live music featuring regional and local acts, and a kids zone.

Blairsville's Sorghum Festival will get sticky Oct. 14-15 and Oct. 21-22. This will be the 54th annual festival featuring multiple arts and crafts vendors, demonstrations, games and other activities.

The Old Fourth Ward Arts Festival is scheduled for Oct. 14 and 15. The festival will feature fine arts and crafts, local food and beverage concessions, live acoustic music and more.

The Historic Porchfest in Athens is scheduled for Oct. 15. Musicians, dancers, actors and artists will perform on the porches of the historic neighborhoods in Athens.

The Stone Mountain Games and Highland Festival will be piping Oct. 20 through 22. Each year, thousands of Scots from around the world don their tartans for one of the premier Scottish festivals in the U.S. There will be colorful pipe bands, Scottish athletics, piping and drumming competitions, Highland dancers, Scottish harping and fiddling, Scottish food and drinks and vendors offering goods imported from the British Isles.

The Cumming Greek Festival is scheduled for Oct. 20 through 22 at Saints Raphael, Nicholas & Irene Greek Orthodox Church on Bethlehem Road. There will be multiple vendors offering authentic Greek sailor hats, clothing, ceramics, books, icons, jewelry, gold and more. There will also be plenty of Greek food and Greek entertainment.

Gold Rush Days in Dahlonega are Oct. 21 and 22. The annual event will feature more than 200 art and craft vendors, demonstrations, food and beverage vendors, live entertainment and more.

The Little 5 Points Halloween Fest & Parade is happening Oct. 21 and 22. There will be a market with local art, live music, a 3D haunted house, ghost tours, a sticker hunt, and the world-famous Halloween parade at 2 p.m. Oct. 22.

The Atlanta Mimosa Festival is happening on Oct. 21 at Historic 4th Ward Skate Park. Enjoy bottomless mimosas and live entertainment. Food also available for purchase.

Talking Rock's Heritage Days Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21 and 22. The annual celebration features arts, music, crafts, food, antiques and more.

The 27th annual Douglasville Chili Cook Off is scheduled for Oct. 21. There will be multiple varieties of chili and live entertainment.

Fayetteville's 3rd annual Pumpkin Festival is happening Oct. 21 at Courthouse Square/. There will an inflatable corn maze, petty zoo, kids costume contest, games, a trick-or-treat village, and an amazing display of pumpkins.

Acworth's Halloween Jamboree is happening Oct. 21 at Logan Farm Park. There will be games, rides, food, music and a costume contest for kids.

The Appalachian Brew, Que and Stew Festival is happening Oct. 21 at the Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds. There will be more than 60 breweries in attendance offering unlimited tasting. There will also be live music and vendors.

The Spirits & Spice Festival is happening Oct. 21 on Main Street in Newnan. Event attendees will be able to get their "boos" on by walking the Downtown Spirits Trail and purchasing specialty cocktails at different participating locations, spice things up by tasting numerous types of chilis at the Chili Cook-Off, and have some skele-fun on the Twisted Trolley Tour ride. The event will feature live music, a craft market, and activities for the kids.

The McKenna Farms Festival in Dallas is scheduled to take place Oct. 21. There will be live music, hay rides, inflatables, face painting, games and crafts.

Butts County's Fall Festival is scheduled for Oct. 21. There will be multiple vendors, food and live entertainment.

The Chatsworth Black Bear Festival is happening Oct. 21 and 22 at Murray County Recreation Center. There will be arts and crafts, food and beverages, bounce houses, live music and more than 100 vendors.

The Atlanta Kosher BBQ Festival is happening at Brook Run Park on Oct. 22. There will be plenty of food and multiple vendors. There will also be a silent auction.

The Pine Lake Lakefest is happening Oct. 21 and 22. There will be art, music, food and fun. Pinke Lake is the smallest city in DeKalb County.

DenimFest is scheduled for Oct. 27 at The Mill on Etowah. The festival is in honor of the historic celebration Denim Days. The festival will feature 8 of the best local BBQ restaurants, live entertainment, a kids' carnival, a petting zoo, food trucks and more.

Braselton's Fall Festival is happening Oct. 27 through 29. It's been named one of the best festivals in the country and features more than 350 booths offering everything from fine art to home decor to primitive artwork and jewelry. There will be multiple food trucks and live entertainment.

The Booth West Fest in Cartersville will take place Oct. 28. Grab your cowboy hats and join the fun at the revamped West Fest. There will be re-enactments of the gunfight at the O.K. Corral, vendors, live music, Native American dancing, food trucks, children's train, hay rides, living history encampments, chuck wagons, petting zoo, hay bale calf roping and more.

The Bostwick Cotton Gin Festival is taking place Oct. 28. Bostwick’s Cotton Gin is one of the few operational gins in Georgia and Saturday, during the Festival, is the ONLY time of year it’s open for public tours. The festival will also feature a parade of 100 or more tractors and antique cars, arts and craft vendors, a kids area, and Southern treats to eat.

The Mountain Moonshine Festival and Car Show in Dawsonville is happening Oct. 27-29. The annual event features hundreds of vintage cars on display, a parade of moonshine and revenue cars on Saturday morning, more than 300 vendors, arts and crafts, activities for kids, and three stages of live entertainment around the square in downtown Dawsonville.

Ellijay's Dancing Goats Folk Fest gets to stepping Oct. 28 and 29. The festival is described as a good old-fashioned Saturday-go-to-town mountain shindig with a juried show and sale of some of the best folk art to be found around those parts. There's also two goat beauty pageants.

ONE MusicFest is happening Oct. 28 and 29 at Piedmont Park in Atlanta. Janet Jackson and Megan Thee Stallion are the headliners on Oct. 28. Kendrick Lamar and Brent Faiyaz are headlining Oct. 28. Other performers include Nelly, Lil Kim, Danielle Ponder, Jozz, Big Daddy Kane, Key Glock, Chief Keef, Coco Jones, Waka Flocka, Kid Capri and Lady of Rage.

NOVEMBER

The Native American Festival & Pow Wow is scheduled for Nov. 2 through 5 at Stone Mountain park. There will be dance, music, authentic craft demonstrations, cooking traditions, storytelling, wildlife presentations and more. Ongoing activities include: a living history tipi village, primitive life skills, interactive demonstrations of local and regional native cultures, dance and drum exhibitions, live music, wildlife, native foods, weaponry, various arts and crafts demonstrated by renowned native artists and much more.

IrishFest Atlanta is happening Nov. 3 through 5 in historic Roswell. There will be live music, Irish food, multiple vendors and more.

The Acworth Beer & Wine Fest is scheduled for Nov. 4 at Logan Farm Park. The festival will feature more than 100 beers and wine, The Geeks Band, college football on a big screen, and multiple vendors.

Taste of Kennesaw is happening Nov. 4 in downtown Kennesaw. There will be more than 30 food booths, a beer garden, children's activities and live music.

The Cedartown Fall Festival is happening Nov. 4 in downtown Cedartown. There will be arts and crafts, food vendors and more.

Decatur's Wine Festival is scheduled for Nov. 4 in the Decatur Square. There will also be plenty of food and a DJ will keep the tunes spinning all afternoon.

The Cabbagetown Chomp and Stop is scheduled for Nov. 4. The annual event features chili, beer and bluegrass near the Krog Street Tunnel in Cabbagetown Park.

The Lawrenceville Harvest Festival is scheduled for Nov. 4. The marketplace will feature locally-made crafts, goods and artisanal products. There will also be live music, pumpkin decorating, hayrides, face painting and more.

The Suwanee Wine Fest on Nov. 4 will be held in the town park. The festival features over 150 wines from all over the world, plus a Georgia winery section where local wineries offer tastings of their favorites. The Suwanee Wine Festival also will have live music, artisanal products for sale from local vendors and artists, food from some of the area’s most popular restaurants and food trucks and more! The non-wine fans get to enjoy ready-to-drink cocktails, seltzers, and beer.

The Atlanta Chili Cook-Off is happening Nov. 4 at Brook Run Park in Dunwoody. The competition will feature more than 50 amateurs, restaurants and caterers competing for the title. All-you-can-eat tickets available.

A Day of the Dead Festival is happening Nov. 5 at Historic Oakland Cemetery. There will be traditional dancing, arts and crafts, and authentic Mexican food and entertainment. There will also be multiple altars honoring lost family and friends throughout the cemetery.

The 2nd annual Festival of Trees kicks off Nov. 10 at Town Center at Cobb. It continues through Dec. 26. A holiday market will be held Nov. 11 and Dec. 16.

The 2nd annual Suwannee Chili Cook Off & Music Festival is happening Nov. 11. There will be chili samples, local and regional vendors, an artist market, a family fun zone and live entertainment.

The Atlanta Wine Festival is scheduled for Nov. 11 at Historic Fourth Ward Park. There will be more than 50 wines and beer, live music and food.

The Turtle Creek Fine Arts Festival in Dallas is happening Nov. 11 and 12 at Reverchon Park. The event will feature up to 100 100 painters, photographers, sculptors, leather and metalwork, glassblowers, jewelers, and crafters! The Festival will also offer artist demonstrations, live acoustic music, a children’s play area, plus festival foods and beverages with healthy alternatives.

The 20th annual Christmas Arts & Crafts Festival at the Forsyth Conference Center is happening Nov. 11. It is one of the largest indoor arts and crafts festivals in Forsyth County and will feature original, handcrafted works by more than 100 professional artisans and craftsmen. There will also be an Elf Corner Gift Shop for children.

The Christmas Wishes Holiday Festival & Lantern Parade is scheduled for Nov. 18 at Flowery Branch City Hall. The event will feature lighting of the town's Christmas tree, a lantern parade, and live music.