Gwinnett mobile home fire displaces 22 people

22 people were displaced Friday after a fire destroyed five units at a Gwinnett County mobile home park near Azalea Springs Drive.

The Brief A large fire at a mobile home park near Tucker displaced nearly two dozen residents on Friday afternoon. Five homes are considered total losses after flames spread rapidly between the closely packed units. Firefighters faced significant obstacles, including an electrically charged fence from a downed power line and low water pressure.



What we know:

Gwinnett County fire crews responded at 3:11 p.m. to the intersection of Azalea Springs Drive and Lankford Road in the Tucker area. While initial 911 reports suggested a homeowner might have re-entered a burning building, search teams confirmed that all occupants had safely escaped before emergency units arrived.

Firefighters said the flames quickly spread from one mobile home to another due to the density of the structures. In total, five homes were damaged and are likely total losses, while multiple other homes sustained damage from the intense heat.

Dig deeper:

Crews encountered several life-threatening complications during the operation. A downed power line fell onto a metal fence, energizing the perimeter and creating a secondary hazard for first responders. Additionally, firefighters struggled with low water pressure from the mobile home park’s privately owned water distribution system, requiring them to utilize a water tender to maintain their attack.

Why you should care:

In total, 22 people were displaced from their homes. Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services is working with the American Red Cross and park management to provide emergency housing and essential supplies for the displaced families. One person was treated at the scene for a medical complaint and released.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section.