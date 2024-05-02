Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | May 3-5, 2024

article

It's the first weekend of May and there are BIG things happening. In addition to the Kentucky Derby watch parties and Cinco de Mayo celebrations, the Shaky Knees Festival is happening in downtown Atlanta, the Latino Family Festival & Light Show is opening at Stone Mountain Park, the Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival is taking over Piedmont Park, and there's plenty more to choose from.

Ruby Velle and the Soulphonics

Location: Callanwolde, Atlanta

When: 7:30 p.m. May 3

Details: The Atlanta band entertains audiences with a mixture of funk, Southern soul, Motown, and R&B. Guests are invited to bring blankets, chairs, food, and drinks. On concert days, the Callanwolde amphitheater opens for concertgoers one hour prior to the concert.

Tickets: $35 general admission.

More Info

Interstellar Echoes (Pink Floyd Tribute)

Location: Newton Park, Alabama Road, Johns Creek

When: 6 p.m. May 3

Details: The Summer Concert Series returns with a performance by Interstellar Echoes, a Pink Floyd tribute band. Blankets and lawn chairs are welcome. Seating is first come, first serve. Food trucks will be on-site. Beer & wine available for purchase.

More Info: Facebook Event

Kevin Ross

Location: City Winery, Ponce City Market

When: 6:30 p.m. May 3

Details: Kevin Ross is known for his masterful songwriting, intricate soundscapes, and captivating vocals. His latest single, "Look My Way," explores the excitement of infatuation with classic R&B vibes.

More Info: Facebook Event

Shaky Knees Festival

Location: Central Park, downtown Atlanta

When: May 3-5

Details: This year's headliners include Noah Kahan, Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, Weezer, Queens of the Stone Age, The Offspring, Girl in Red, Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, Portugal, and The Man. Only 1-day general admission tickets are left. Tickets start at $165.

More Info: Music Festival Wizard

Most Mana-ful Bars in America Awards Celebration

Location: Dad's on Highland Avenue

When: 5-8 p.m. May 3

Details: Celebrate the Most Mana-ful Bars in America Awards at a free event at Dad's, sponsored by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's small-batch tequila, Teremana Tequila. The awards recognize hospitality spaces that bring the spirit of Mana to life. Free Teremana Tequila cocktails and complimentary bites. Must register. Spots are limited.

RSVP: Event Page

Latino Family Festival and Light Show

Location: Stone Mountain Park

When: First 3 weekends in May

Details: The 2nd annual Latino Festival and Light Show celebrates Latino culture and heritage. There will be music, dance, a parade, and a massive drone and light show. Live concerts every Sunday. Los Cadetes de Linare performs May 5. La Sonora Dinamita performs May 12. Triny, La Leyend performs May 19. Tickets for festival are $19.99 general admission. Festival and attractions tickets are $39.99 general admission.

More Info: Stone Mountain Park

FREE Comic Book Day Art Market

Location: My Parents' Basement, Avondale Estates

When: Noon May 4

Details: Celebrate FREE Comic Book Day at an art market at My Parents' Basement. There will be 10 artists, a live DJ, toys and comics for sale, FREE comics, 15+ beers on tap, and food.

More Info: Facebook Event

Atlanta Wine & Jazz Festival

Location: Piedmont Park

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 4

Details: This year's festival features performances by Marion Meadows, Four80east with Jeff Kashiwa, Marcus Johnson, Jazmin Ghent, with Phylicia Rae, jazz vocalist Lori Williams, and UK DJ Sapphire. Unlimited sampling of over 50 international and domestic wines, craft beers and spirits and a variety of food trucks.

Tickets: $75

More Info

I Love the '80s STAR WARS Dance Party

Location: Red Light Cafe

Time: 9 p.m. May 4

Details: Celebrate May 4th with the I Love the '80s STAR WARS Dance Party with DJ Jaycee and special guest DJ Sky at Red Light Cafe in Atlanta. Come dressed as your favorite STAR WARS character.

Admission: $10 at the door.

More info: Facebook Event

A Movie Under The Stars

Location: Rex Park, Clayton County

When: 5 p.m. May 4

Details: Clayton County Parks and Recreation will be showing "Barbie" at its A Movie Under The Stars event on May 4. Festivities begin at 5 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m.

More Info: Clayton County Government

Music in the Garden

Location: Woodlands Garden of Decatur

When: 2 to 4 p.m. May 5

Details: Mockingbird's Wing will perform in this free event under the tree canopy at Woodlands Garden.

More Info: Facebook Event

Comedy Night at Buteco

Location: Buteco in Grant Park

When: 5 p.m. May 5

Details: Comedy night hosted by Lauren Jones. Also live music.

More Info: Facebook Event

Hello Spring Artisan Market

Location: Phipps Plaza

When: Noon to 6 p.m. May 5

Details: The Hello Spring Artisan market will take place on The Green at Phipps Plaza. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo, enjoy live music, and shop at various women-owned businesses.

More Info: Phipps Plaza

"Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels"

Location: Fernbank Museum, Atlanta

When: Now

Details: Audiences can journey inside the wonders of the human body with Fernbank Museum’s newest giant screen film, "Superhuman Body: World of Medical Marvels," narrated by Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey. Witness the latest revolutionary breakthroughs in science and bioengineering, as well as inspiring stories from real-life people, researchers and scientists that showcase life-saving medical technologies. Included in general admission.

Tickets: $23.95 to $25.95.

More Info

Jason D. Williams

Location: Eddie's Attic, Decatur

When: 6 p.m. May 5

Details: Jason D. Williams is known for his take-no-prisoners approach to performing country and rock 'n' roll.

Tickets: Start at $20.

More Info: Facebook Event

Sneak Peek at Next Weekend

Alice's Wonderland Returns

Location: Atlanta Botanical Garden

When: May 11 to Sept. 15

Details: The popular Alice's Wonderland exhibit returns to Atlanta Botanical Garden. It features 7 installations of 38 topiary-like mosaiculture pieces throughout the garden.

Tickets: General admission tickets are $26.95. Discounts for children and seniors.

More Info: Atlanta Botanical Garden

Judas Priest

Location: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

When: 7:30 p.m. May 11

Details: The English heavy metal band Judas Priest, which got its start in 1969, has sold more than 50 million albums and is currently ranked as one of the greatest metal bands of all time.

Tickets: Start at $65. Start at $65. Live Nation

If you would like to submit information for an upcoming Things to Do list, send an email with details to wagaweb@fox.com.