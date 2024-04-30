Kentucky Derby watch parties in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

The Kentucky Derby is a famous horse race held annually in Louisville, Kentucky, on the first Saturday in May, marking the culmination of the two-week-long Kentucky Derby Festival. It's the first leg of the American Triple Crown, followed by the Preakness Stakes and the Belmont Stakes.

Several watch parties for the Kentucky Derby are being held in the metro Atlanta area, including:

The Alpha Derby Weekend is happening May 2-5. It's one of the biggest Kentucky Derby themed events in the Southeast and includes a golf tournament at Chapel Hill Golf Course (sold out), a kickoff party/concert at Omni Hotel Centennial Park, a viewing party at Delta Air Lines Flight Museum, and brunch on Sunday at Omni Hotel Centennial Park. Proceeds benefit multiple organizations. More Info

Avalon is hosting a Kentucky Derby party from 4 to 8 p.m. on May 4 at The Plaza. It's free to attend. Seating is first come, first served. There will be live music, outdoor bars offering Mint Juleps and other libations, a betting station (raffle benefiting Bearfoot Ranch), themed photobooth and special activations, and an outdoor LED screen. More Info

Avenue East Cobb is hosting a Kentucky Derby party from 5 to 7 p.m. on May 4 at The Plaza. It's free to attend. Seating is first come, first served. There will be a live band, themed restaurant specials, complimentary balloon art and decorative photo wall, a betting station benefiting Chastain Horse Park, and an outdoor LED screen. More Info

Awkward Brewing in Fayetteville is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party starting at 1 p.m. There will be a full hobby horse competition and live music by 2 Broke Kings. More Info

Citizens Market ATL on Peachtree Road NE is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party starting at 2 p.m. There will be a big screen, several best dressed contests (Best Overall, Best Derby Look and Most Stylish hat), and special Derby-themed drink and food offerings at the bar throughout the event. More Info

The City of Duluth is hosting a Kentucky Derby viewing party from 2:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the Town Green. There will be a petting zoo, Miller's Youth Sports Kid Zone, themed photo booths, a Best Dressed contest, and the pre-show and big race on a jumbo screen. More Info

Firemaker Brewing Company in Midtown Atlanta is hosting Derby De Mayo on May 4 starting at 1 p.m. Experience the excitement of the Kentucky Derby combined with Cinco de Mayo festivities until 8 p.m. There will be tacos, refreshing margarita slushies, craft cocktails, and beer. More Info

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Shane Hotel is celebrating Derby Day by offering an exclusive limited-time menu special on May 4. The open-faced Kentucky Hot Brown Sandwich ($24) features smoked turkey and ham, béchamel sauce, cheddar, bacon, and tomatoes. More Info

Haven Restaurant & Bar on Dresden Drive in Atlanta is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party starting at 2 p.m. Enjoy Mint Juleps and other bourbon cocktails paired with light bites and live music by Parker Smith & In Cahoots. Come dressed in your Derby Day best. No reservations required. More Info

The Lou Walker Senior Center in Lithonia is hosting a Kentucky Derby party. Doors open at noon. The event starts at 1 p.m. There will be upscale hors d'oeuvres, drinks, and door prizes. Music by DJ Glass. Dress code strictly enforced. $65 per person admission. More Info

The Mill on Etowah is hosting its 21st annual Kentucky Derby Day event on May 4 starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be a variety of activities and experiences, including bourbon tastings, a hat contest, a pony pull, a silent auction, gourmet food, specialty cocktails, and much more! More Info

The Southern Gentleman in Buckhead Village is hosting a Kentucky Derby Party from 5 to 7 p.m. on its covered patio. For $65 per person, enjoy passed bites and two Derby-inspired beverages. The Southern Gentleman is also offering a three-course, pre-set dinner from 7 to 9 p.m. for $150 per person. Menu highlights include seared scallops, garlic-buttered lamb chops, herb-roasted new potatoes, and chocolate cremeux with cherry jubilee and cookies and cream whipped mascarpone. Derby party included. More Info

Stillfire Brewing in Suwanee is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party starting at noon. There will be live music with SkynFolks and a costume contest. More Info

Taffer's Tavern in Alpharetta is hosting a Kentucky Derby watch party from 3 to 7 p.m. There will be derby themed cocktails, including the Mint Julep, Mint Julep Derby cups (while supplies last), prizes for best dressed couple and best hat, a jumbo wall screen, and multiple screens throughout the restaurant. More Info

Whistle Post Tavern in Conyers is hosting a Kentucky Derby viewing party. Wear the winning Kentucky Derby hat and win a free beer cooler. The party starts at 5 p.m. More Info

Willow Bar at Kimpton Sylvan Hotel will host a Kentucky Derby viewing party from 4 to 9 p.m. on May 4. There will be light bites, drinks, and more. Woodford Reserve will be at the event, serving select drinks, including their signature Woodford Spire. The first 150 guests to order the beverage can take the branded copper mule cup home. Guests are encouraged to come in their best Derby-inspired wear – hats included! More Info

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.