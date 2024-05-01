Cinco de Mayo celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Cinco de Mayo, celebrated on May 5 each year, commemorates the Mexican army's victory over French forces at the Battle of Puebla on May 5, 1862. Contrary to popular belief, Cinco de Mayo is not Mexico's Independence Day, but rather a celebration of Mexican heritage and pride. While it holds historical significance in Mexico, it is also widely celebrated in the United States, particularly in areas with large Mexican-American populations.

Here are some local celebrations:

Astral Tequila and Hábitat para la Humanidad México have teamed up for MargaritaCon at 170 bars across the country. Participating bars in Atlanta include The Albert, Olive Bistro, Dos Margaritas, and more. Every Astral Margarita purchased through Cinco de Mayo will benefit Hábitat para la Humanidad México and Habitat for Humanity affiliates in the U.S. You can also enter for a chance to win an all-expenses-paid luxury trip for four to Mexico here (restrictions apply). And, you can purchase a margarita cocktail kit through May 5 for $74 here. MORE INFO

Atlantic Station is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a Tequila Fest on May 4 and a celebration at Azotea Cantina on May 5. The Tequila Fest will feature complimentary tequila beverages, BBQ and jerk chicken, dance sounds and more. Tickets start at $60. No tickets sold at door. The party at Azotea Cantina from noon to 8 p.m. on May 5 will feature a mariachi band, face painting, giveaways, and two food trucks. MORE INFO

Aerial Kitchen + Bar is hosting Cinco in the Sky, a festive three-day weekend celebration marking the seasonal reopening of the popular rooftop retreat high atop the 9th level Sky Terrace at Epicurean Atlanta. There will be $5 cocktails, 2 for $5 taco specials, and live music. Admission is free. MORE INFO.

ALMA COCINA (Buckhead + Downtown locations): The contemporary Mexican restaurant will be celebrating all weekend long! From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Sunday, Alma will be serving a special festive menu – featuring items such as fried avocado tacos, short rib empanadas & fried chihuahua cheese, alongside strawberry margaritas, pineapple express shots and Tecates. Choose your location + reserve MORE INFO

The Avondale Estates Farmers Market will be celebrating Cinco de Mayo with multiple vendors at 10 a.m. May 5. MORE INFO

Bad Daddy's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 4 and 5 by offering $2.50 LocoRitas at participating locations. MORE INFO

Boca in Summerhill is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 4 and 5. There will be $27 margarita pitchers and $7 house margaritas all weekend long. On Sunday, the restaurant will have a DJ on the patio, plus its weekly brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and kids eat free starting at 4 p.m. MORE INFO

The Boiler Seafood ATL on Piedmont Road NE is hosting a Cinco de Mayo open bar featuring all-you-can-drink tequila from 2 to 5 p.m. Tickets start at $40. Table reservations available. MORE INFO

Chipotle is celebrating Cinco de Mayo by offering free delivery May 1 through 5 for fans who order via the Chipotle app or on the website and use the promo code CINCO24 at checkout. Restrictions apply. MORE INFO

Cinco de Mayo Mexican Grille in Douglasville is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5 with special menu items. MORE INFO

Forest Park Library presents Cinco De Mayo Para Chicas Y Chicos: A Mexican-American Celebration at 3:30 p.m. May 1. The family-friendly event will feature authentic food, music, activities, games, and a pinata. MORE INFO

The Garage on Lee Street SW is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with frozen margaritas for $7, Mexican-inspired pizza, and a DJ. MORE INFO

Gezzo's on Marietta Boulevard NW is celebrating Cinco de Mayo on May 4 and 5. There will be live music, handmade tortillas, and fresh tacos. The party kicks off at 6 p.m. each day. The Canelia Sabrosa Band will perform each night. MORE INFO

Guac Y Margy’s in Midtown Atlanta is hosting a Countdown to Cinco starting May 1! The hand-crafted margarita bar will host specials during the five days leading up to Cinco de Mayo. On May 5, enjoy $6 margaritas all day long. MORE INFO

Holiday Bar at The Interlock is kicking off Cinco de Mayo weekend strong with Tequila Time – a happy hour with drink specials like Tequila Espresso Martinis, Paloma, and Margaritas. Plus, you won't want to miss the mariachi band! MORE INFO

Hotel Clermont is celebrating Cinco de Mayo starting at noon May 5 on its roof with $10 Tecate and tequila shots, $3 Tecate, and $8 tequila shots. Taco truck will be open from 1 to 8 p.m. A smash torta made with house-smashed beef and chorizo patties, Frijoles Negro, guacamole, chipotle crema and Queso de Oaxaca will be available for $18. Live DJ from 4 to 8 p.m. MORE INFO

Lock & Key at The Interlock is offering $4 Coronas, $4 Modelos, $4 Tequila shots, $7 House Margaritas, and $10 Rocky Fresh cocktails for Cinco de Mayo. MORE INFO

Moe's Southwest Grill is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with $5.55 burritos or bowls at participating locations nationwide. Must be a Moe's Rewards member. Restrictions apply. Also on Cinco de Mayo, the first 30 guests that visit Moe's will receive a free t-shirt at participating locations. MORE INFO

Morrow Branch Library is celebrating Cinco de Mayo from 4 to 5 p.m. May 2. There will be Spanish tunes, a fiesta flower making tutorial, and other fun activities. MORE INFO

NFA Burger: NFA is closed on Sundays, so on Saturday, May 4, from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., NFA Burger is collaborating with Pollo Primo for "Quatro" de Mayo–featuring a birria burger, alongside their regular menu. MORE INFO

Ponce City Market is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party on the roof starting at 11 a.m. There will be specialty cocktails, jello shots, a Mexican-style concessions takeover and more. MORE INFO

Semper Fi Bar & Grille and Woodstock is hosting a Cinco de Mayo celebration with tacos, $5 margaritas, $3 Dos Equis and Corona, $3 chips and salas and more from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. May 5. MORE INFO

Superica: Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex staple will be throwing a fiesta at every location this year (Alpharetta, The Battery, Buckhead, Dunwoody, Inman Park, West Midtown). From 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on 5/5, enjoy brunch favorites like steak & eggs, hot cakes, and huevos rancheros. Or indulge in classics for dinner from 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., including queso "flameado" fundido, enchiladas, and fajitas al carbón. A wide array of margaritas, cervezas, and other refreshing beverages will be offered throughout the day to keep the celebration going strong. MORE INFO

StillFire Brewing in Suwannee is celebrating Cinco de Mayo starting at noon with $20 pitchers of Blue Bandito Mexican lager and $8 margaritas. MORE INFO

Tin Roof Cantina on Briarcliff Road NE is hosting Cinco De Mayo Jam II from 6 to 10 p.m. May 5. There will be live music all night. MORE INFO

TGI Friday's is celebrating Cinco de Mayo with a $5 Happy Hour on Sunday; the Superfresh margarita made with Don Julio Blanco, Cointreau and fresh lime juice for $7, and chips and queso for $5. Participating locations. Restrictions apply. MORE INFO

Totopos Mexican Restaurant in Dallas is hosting a Cinco de Mayo party starting at 11 a.m. May 5. There will tacos and music. MORE INFO

Twin Peaks is offering multiple drink specials for Cinco de Mayo at participating locations, including $5 Micheladas and $10.50 Casamigo Pool Party Margaritas. They are also offering a Patron Margarita for $8.50, a Casamigo Anejo Old Fashioned for $12.50, $17 import buckets, and $20.50 Cincoro Hall of Fame Margaritas. MORE INFO

Underground Atlanta is hosting the Atlanta Margarita Fest from 1 to 10 p.m. May 5. There will be margaritas, tequila, music by Atlanta's top DJs, free tacos while supplies last and more. Tickets start at $25. MORE INFO

Velvet Taco at The Interlock will donate a portion of proceeds from each El Jefe #WTF taco sold between May 1 and May 7 to global non-profit The Hunger Project. Plus, all late-night orders during Cinco weekend (after 9 pm) will get a limited-time late-night koozie, while supplies last. MORE INFO

If you would like to submit information for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.