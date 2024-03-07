Brunch Fest, Irish Fest and Neil deGrasse Tyson Live: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Looking for fun things to do in metro Atlanta to beat the rain? What about losing yourself in a vintage market in Duluth? Or nerding out with the legendary Neil deGrasse Tyson at the Atlanta Science Festival?W

We have information on how you can get tickets for both, and so much more.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Vintage Market Days of Greater Atlanta

March 7-9

Gas South Convention Center; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

Get ready to shop until you drop. Vintage Market Days of Greater Atlanta is setting up shop in the Gas South Convention Center this weekend. You'll find antiques, original art, clothing, jewelry, home décor, outdoor furnishings and so much more. Kids under 12 are free. Learn more.

Atlanta Brunch Festival

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. March 9

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street NW, Atlanta

Who does Brunch like Atlanta? We'll wait. Tickets are already on sale for the Atlanta Brunch Festival, and your mouth is bound to water once you see the menu. How does maple bacon cupcakes, bourbon and cookie batter french toast, wafel croque monsieur with mornay sauce and shrimp and smoked pimento grits sound? Learn more.

Burna Boy Live

8 p.m. March 9

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

Burna Boy is on his "I Told Them…" tour, and he's ending his the 16-stop show with a bang. The Grammy Award-winning global giant is getting ready to turn Atlanta up. Learn more.

Irish Fest

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. March 9

Downtown Norcross

The City of Norcross is celebrating all things Irish this weekend. From the delicious foods, music, dancing and more, there's plenty to get into as a precursor to St. Patrick's Day.

If you get there early, you can take advantage of a few Irish Fest Business Specials! Oh, and don't forget your green! Learn more.

Autism & Theater

2 p.m. - 7 p.m. March 9

Ramra Studio Productions; 75 John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE, Atlanta

This special event pairs the magic of theater with the extraordinary talents of people on the spectrum. Popcorn and drinks will be served. Learn more.

Atlanta Science Festival

March 9-23

Across Atlanta

The Atlanta Science Festival is upon us. Grab your favorite mini-scientist, future engineer, all-around braniac and grab tickets to one of the many events scheduled across Atlanta for the next few weeks. Learn more.

Neil deGrasse Tyson comes to Atlanta

3 p.m. - 4 p.m. March 10

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

As part of the Atlanta Science Festival, the legendary astrophysicist Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson is leading a talk on earth and space science.

This event is recommended for middle to high school students and adults. The first 200 people to use code ASF2024 when registering get 25% off select tickets. Learn more.

COSMOS: A SPACETIME ODYSSEY: More than three decades after Carl Sagan's groundbreaking and iconic series, "Cosmos: A Personal Voyage," it's time once again to set sail for the stars. Host and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson sets off on the Ship of Expand

Great Bridal Expo

12 p.m. March 10

The Westin Buckhead

Are you, or someone you know, getting married soon? Maybe you're just looking for inspiration for your vision board. The Great Bridal Expo is coming to Westin Buckhead Atlanta. Tickets are free. Learn more.

Mother Shucker Oyster Festival

2 p.m. - 5 p.m. March 10

Arnette's Chop Shop; 2700 Apple Valley Road NE Suite 55, Brookhaven

Bring your appetite! Arnette's Chop Shop is throwing its fourth annual Mother Shucker Oyster Festival this Sunday. Tickets are $85, that covers roasted, raw and stewed oysters, live music and drinks to pair. There's also a cash bar available if you have a taste for something else. Learn more.

Atlanta Opera: A Midsummer Night's Dream

3 p.m. March 10

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Is it reality, or is it just a Midsummer Night's Dream? Catch the famous Shakespearean three-act play at the Opera this Sunday. Learn more.

That Girl Lay Lay feat. Kayla Nicole Live

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. March 10

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Lay Lay is performing in her hometown. You can see the 17-year-old rap genius team up with social media maven Kayla Nicole live at the Fox Theatre.

That Girl Lay Lay, born Alaya High, is one of the youngest female rappers to earn a record deal at the prime age of 11. She's known for rapping about Christianity, self-confidence and self-esteem. High became especially popular after the premiere of her hit Nickelodeon show in 2021. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

St. Patrick's Parade

12 p.m. March 16

Peachtree Street in Midtown; Atlanta

One of the oldest St. Patrick's parade in the country is a "go" in Atlanta next week. This year's grand marshal is Monica Pearson, the first woman and first minority to anchor a daily evening news show in Atlanta.

Everything you need to know about the parade route and how you can participate is available here.

Atlanta Mushroom Festival 2024

12 p.m. - 6 p.m. March 17

Park Tavern; 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

We've got more free fun coming your way. This year's Atlanta Mushroom Festival is being held at Midtown's Park Tavern. Bring your kids, bring your dog and get ready to drink, eat and be merry. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening around metro Atlanta.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

If you would like to submit an event for a future list, send an email with details to judayah.murray@fox.com