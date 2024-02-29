Atlanta Brunch Festival, Balloon Museum and tattoos: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of Balloon Museum

Looking for fun things to do in metro Atlanta? It's the first weekend of March, so a little rain in the forecast shouldn't stop you. Get some new ink at the Atlanta Tattoo Arts Festival, check out the inflatable museum blowing up all over social media or battle your boo for the last bit of shrimp and grits and the Brunch Festival.

We have information on how you can get tickets for all of that, and so much more.

Atlanta Tattoo Arts Festival

2 p.m. - 11 p.m. March 1

Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart Building 2; Atlanta

The 7th Annual Tattoo Arts Festival in Atlanta is just around the corner. Over 300 of the "World's Best Tattoo Artists" will be in the building, tattooing live!

You can buy your tickets online or at the door. Learn more.

Balloon Museum

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street NE, Atlanta

Have you been to the Balloon Museum yet? Everyone's flocking to the colorful, inflatable, immersive, first-of-its-kind experience at Pullman Yards.

The installations were designed by 17 international artists. Each one will transport you into completely different world. It's only in town for a limited time, click here to learn more.

Barbie Dreamhouse Pop-Up Truck in ATL

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. March 2

Atlantic Station near California Pizza Kitchen; 264 19th Street NW, Atlanta

If you're a Barbie girl (or Ken … or Allan!) you're invited to live the dream in the Barbie Pop-Up Truck.

Barbie moved into her very first Dreamhouse 60 years ago, and that's more than enough reason to celebrate. The truck carries all sorts of merch like t-shirts, blankets, mugs, coasters and even goodies for your fur baby. Learn more.

Brave New Works

5 p.m. March 2

The Schwartz Center for Performing Arts: Theater Lab; 1700 N Decatur Road

The Playwriting Center of Theater Emory is putting on a series to showcase their new work. This year, there will be two staged readings focusing on Theater for Young Audiences, plus a panel discussion on the developmental process.

Learn more about the series here.

Roswell Beer Festival 2024

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. March 3

Roswell Music Festival; 37 Magnolia Street, Roswell

Raise your glass, it's time for this year's Roswell Beer Festival. Taste test over 350 different beers, eat until your heart's content and don't forget to check out the live music. Learn more.

Please drink responsibly and plan ahead with MARTA, a rideshare company or a friend for a safe ride home.

David Foster and Katharine McPhee Live

3 p.m. - 7 p.m. March 3

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Grammy Award-winning producer David Foster and his wife, the incomparable singer and actress Katharine McPhee on tour, and they're bringing their talents to Atlanta. Learn more.

K-POP Minicon

11 a.m. - 11 p.m. March 3

Gas South Convention Center; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

K-Pop fans, it's your time to shine! Get your fill of music, photocard trading, Kdramas, free merch and more. Don't be afraid to dress up and go all out for the "hottest K-pop convention in the South East." Learn more.

5th Annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. March 3

Georgia Aquarium - Oceans Ballroom Entrance; 225 Baker Street NW, Atlanta

If you love the aquarium and have respect for the Jewish faith, this event could be right up your alley.

Enjoy a day of Jewish music and performers, kosher food, contests and all of your favorite aquatic animals. This is the fifth annual Atlanta Jewish Life Festival.

Each ticket provides holders with free access to the aquarium for the entire day.

Atlanta Brunch Festival

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. March 2, 9

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street NW, Atlanta

Who does Brunch like Atlanta? We'll wait. Tickets are already on sale for the Atlanta Brunch Festival, and your mouth is bound to water once you see the menu. How does Nutella and strawberry crêpes, blackened shrimp and grits, donut sundaes, drunken banana pudding and a brisket biscuit sound? Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Atlanta Science Festival

March 9-23

Across Atlanta

The Atlanta Science Festival is upon us. Grab your favorite mini scientist, future engineer, all-around braniac and grab tickets to one of the many events scheduled across Atlanta for the next few weeks. Learn more.

That Girl Lay Lay feat. Kayla Nicole Live

6 p.m. - 10 p.m. March 10

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Atlanta's very own Lay Lay is performing in her hometown. You can see the 17-year-old rap genius live at the Fox Theatre next Sunday.

That Girl Lay Lay became especially popular after the premiere of her hit Nickelodeon show in 2021. Learn more.

