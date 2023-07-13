T-Pain, Braves game, luau and free gelato: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Erykah Badu: Unfollow Me Tour feat. Yasiin Bey

7:30 p.m. - 11:30 p.m. July 15

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 05: Singer Erykah Badu performs at the Hollywood Palladium on September 5, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images) Expand

Tickets are selling out quickly to see Ms. Erykah Badu in concert. The soulful songstress is on her "Unfollow Me Tour" with Yasiin Bey, known by his former stage name Mos Def.

T-Pain in Concert

8 p.m. - 12 a.m. July 14

Coca-Cola Roxy; 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

Is it any surprise that T-Pain sold out the Coca-Cola Roxy? Expect heavier traffic in the area Friday night as fans flock to the venue and out to eat. This will be a great night to keep the party going.

If you missed out on tickets, don't let another event around Atlanta pass you. Make sure you check out our Sneak Peek to Next Week at the end of this article to get a head-start on tickets.

Repticon

9 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 15

10 a.m. - 4 p.m. July 16

Gwinnett County Fairgrounds; 2405 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville

Reptile lovers, this one is for you! Atlanta is back with tons of vendors, breeders and educators showing off a host of reptiles and exotic animals. We hear some of them may even let you hold their creatures.

This fun, family-oriented event is designed to teach people about our scaly, slimy friends in the animal kingdom. If you own one yourself, there are merchants equipped with state-of-the-art cages, supplies, feeders and even advice to help you in caring for your pet.

Venomous animals are not allowed to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

Check out the list of exhibitors here, before you pick up your tickets.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox

1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. July 16

Truist Park; 755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

The boys are back in town. This weekend, they're facing the Chicago White Sox. Every night, fans are in for an unforgettable experience at Truist Park. Tickets are being sold online here.

7:20 p.m. July 14

After every Friday home game, fireworks illuminate the sky.

If you get to the stadium early, you can also enjoy live music from up-and-coming country artists on the Georgia Pavilion Stage. Performances start at 6 p.m.

7:15 p.m. July 15

Head to the Georgia Power Pavilion Stage at 6 p.m. for live music from Party Nation. It's a Saturday home game tradition.

1:35 p.m. July 16

Giveaway: You'll want to arrive early for Sunday's game. The first 3,000 kids to come through the gates will receive a free Braves lunchbox

Play Ball Alley: Get your little slugger amped up before the big game on the streets of The Battery Atlanta. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., fans can "play ball" on Power Alley between Goldbergs and Yard House.

Alumni Sunday: A couple of Braves alumni will be signing autographs. Meet Denny Neagle (1996-1998), Jo-Jo Reyes (2007-2010) and Chuck James (2005-2008) at the Georgia Power Pavilion starting at 11:30 a.m.

Kids Run the Bases: What do you do with post-game jitters? After the game, kids 14 and under can run the bases just like the Braves thanks to a partnership with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta.

Georgia Comedy Fest 2023

Get ready for a good laugh. Local and nationally known comedians are touring through the city. It's a great time to get out, get a bite to eat and meet new people. Tickets are free each night as long as you RSVP and get there before the show starts. For more information check Eventbrite.

8:30 p.m. July 14

Suite Food Lounge; 375 Luckie Street, Atlanta

8:30 p.m. July 15

Monticello Lounge; 2000 Powers Ferry Road, Atlanta

7 p.m. July 16

Clutch Restaurant; 1860 Corporate Boulevard NE, Atlanta

SkyView Atlanta turns 10-years-old

11 a.m. July 15

168 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

SkyView Atlanta is celebrating a decade in service this month.

The 20-story observation wheel first began operating on July 16, 2013. In honor of this milestone, a birthday celebration will be held on July 15 at 11 a.m.

There will be plenty of food, prizes, activities, entertainment, and more during the party at Centennial Park.

"Shark Week" Luau

1 p.m. - 4 p.m. July 16

BeetleCat; 299 North Highland Avenue NE, Atlanta

BeetleCat is preparing for Shark Week by throwing its very own luau early. Customers can expect specials all week leading up to the event. On Sunday, there will be a costume contest, games and a live DJ on the one's and two's.

We got a sneak peek at the menu:

A luau-style pig roast

Pulled pork sandwiches

Fried plaintains

So much more

You can purchase tickets for $45 here.

Free Gelato in Grant Park

July 16

It's National Ice Cream Day, and what better way to celebrate it than with some free gelato in the park? Your Pie in Grant Park is offering a free scoop of authentic Italian gelato or sorbet. You can try limited edition Summer Peach Craft Series flavors, like Limoncello or Peaches and Cream.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Assorted Gelato (Credit: Your Pie)

All you have to do is download the Your Pie loyalty app. You can then either visit the sweet treat shop in-person, or order online.

Bon appétit!

Circus Vasquez - Plaza Fiesta

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Until July 16

Circus Vasquez; 4166 Buford Highway NE, Atlanta

The Circus is in town! Whether you're into clowns, trapeze artists, acrobats or contortionists, there's something for everyone under the Big Top. You can find more information, including ticket prices, here. Of course, Paul Milliken checked it out ahead of time for you.

Disney The Little Mermaid x CAMP

Until Sept. 4

4551 Olde Perimeter Way; Dunwoody

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CAMP, The Family Experience Company, is opening its first location in Atlanta June 3. (Credit: CAMP)

Stop in for a dance party with mermaids, then slide through Ursula's evil lair. Be careful not to let her hear you sing, though. If you're up to it, embark on a scavenger hunt for Ariel's gadgets, whatsits and thingamabobs – You know, human stuff. Organizers say there's so much more planned for your little ‘merpeople’.

This Little Mermaid-themed CAMP in Dunwoody is recommended for children ages four to eight, but the whole family is invited.

You can find more information, including tickets, here.

Atlanta Ice Cream Festival

11 a.m. - 6 p.m. July 22

Piedmont Park, Atlanta

This is for our readers with a sweet tooth. If you didn't get enough of National Ice Cream Day, come out to Piedmont Park on July 22 when dessert will definitely come first.

Whether you like it in a cone, or a cup, in a popsicle or a custard, the Atlanta Ice Cream Festival is sure to deliver. Did we mention admission is free?

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.