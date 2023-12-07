Menorah lighting, The Nutcracker and Annie: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Feel the festive spirit at an Alpharetta menorah lighting, cheer for the Atlanta Falcons, or lose yourself in the timeless charm of ‘Annie: The Musical.’ This weekend's lineup of fun Things to Do in metro Atlanta has something for everyone.

Decatur Christmas Tree Lighting: West Ponce

First Christian Church of Decatur; 601 West Ponce de Leon, Decatur

6 p.m. Dec. 7

Hey West Ponce, we hear Santa's coming to town. From 6 p.m., attendees can enjoy music, a cup of hot cocoa and share Old Saint Nick's favorite cookies with him.

Don't be late, the tree lighting ceremony is set to start at 7 p.m. sharp. Learn more.

Allatoona Jazz Band Holiday Performance

755 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

10 p.m. - 11 p.m. Dec. 8

The Allatoona High School Jazz Band is giving a live, swingin' performance at The Battery this Friday. Guests who stop by the Georgia Power Pavilion stage will hear all sorts of holiday classics with a jazzy twist. Learn more.

If you miss them this weekend, don't sweat it. They'll be back next Thursday and Friday from 6 until 7 p.m.

Ballethnic Dance Company presents Urban Nutcracker

Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel; 830 Westview Drive SW, Atlanta

Dec. 8-10

Atlanta's first Black-owned ballet company is celebrating its 30th anniversary of the "Urban Nutcracker" on Morehouse's campus. This show puts an "innovative twist" on Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker, introducing jazz, modern, African and other ethnic dances to the choreography.

Tickets for the opening night, and various matinee and evening performances throughout the weekend are available here.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 2023 Urban Nutcracker (Creidt: Ballethnic Dance Company)

Atlanta Ballet presents the Nutcracker

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center; 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

2 p.m. - 6 p.m. Dec. 9

Come get lost in the magical world of The Nutcracker at the Cobb Energy Centre. Atlanta Ballet is putting on the enchanting performance. Learn more.

Christmas with the ASO

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Dec. 9-10

You're in for a treat. The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra is presenting their highly-regarded annual Christmas Concert. Norman Mackenzie will direct the show. Learn more.

Toys for Tots: FOX 5 Meet & Greet

Publix; 3605 Sandy Plains Road STE. 200 Marietta

10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Dec. 9

FOX 5 Atlanta is teaming up with the Marine Corps Great Toy Drop event at Publix this Saturday.

All afternoon, you can come out to the Marietta store to meet FOX 5 talent, Atlanta Falcons and Hawks dancers, and maybe even Santa Claus himself. The goal is to collect enough toys to give the kids around town a memorable Christmas. Feel free to donate a new, unused gift.

Holiday Hoopsgiving 2023

State Farm Arena; State Farm Drive, Atlanta

11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Dec. 9

The hoopers are out, and it's a doubleheader. Join Mississippi State and Tulane at 11:30 a.m. and the Auburn Tigers and Indiana Hoosiers for a 2 p.m. game.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. Learn more.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Gas South Arena; 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 10

Rock around the Christmas tree with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra for their highly anticipated winter tour, "The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO and More"! Learn more.

Celebrate Chanukah in North Fulton

Chanukah Legoland

Chabad of North Fulton; 10180 Jones Bridge Road, Alpharetta

10 a.m. Dec. 10

For $10 per child, your family could go home with your very own light up Menorah set. Organizers say Hebrew School families can get in for free. Learn more.

Avalon Menorah Lighting

Near Apple Avalon; 8130 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

5 p.m. Dec. 10

Come out and watch the lighting of the Menorah in Avalon. There will be music, latkes, raffles, and so much more. Check out more events with Chabad North Fulton here.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Dec. 10

Welcome to Atlanta! The Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at "The Benz" after a strong win against the Jets last weekend. After Ludacris rappelled from the ceiling at the Saints game last month, who knows what could happen next.

Tickets are still available here.

Atlanta Christkindl Market

290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta

Dec. 8-10

The Christkindl Market is back. You can get some early holiday shopping in while supporting local artists and creatives, catch a couple of Christmas movies and stuff your face. Did we mention admission is free? Learn more.

Annie the Musical

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Until Dec. 10

The sun will come out tomorrow, but we recommend you don't wait that long to pick up your tickets to see Annie.

There are several performances left this weekend. Learn more.

Holiday Pop-Up Bar

Tinsel Tavern at Live! at The Battery Atlanta; 825 Battery Avenue SE #600, Atlanta

Until Dec. 23

Live! at the Battery Atlanta has a brand new holiday pop-up bar called Tinsel Tavern.

The totally Instagram-able, over-the-top, bright shop promises to be a "holiday experience like no other." There are themed nights planned throughout the month, like the karaoke party from last week or the ugly sweater party next week. All events are 21+. Learn more.

Magic of Lights® Drive-Through Holiday Lights Spectacular

Dixie Speedway; 150 Dixie Drive, Woodstock

Until Dec. 31

They pride themselves as being "one of the world's leading producers of live family entertainment events." Let the two million magical lights guide your drive at the Dixie Speedway. Learn more.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Magic of Lights Drive-Through (Credit: Family Entertainment Holdings, LLC)

Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright

Wild Adventures Theme Park;

Until Dec. 31

Whether you're interested in seeing holiday lights, want to have brunch with Santa, or are curious to see what the "Foam Snowstorm Party" is all about, Wild Adventures Theme Park seems like the place to be this month.

Organizers say proceeds benefit Toys for Tots. Check out the full event calendar to plan your weekends out.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright (Credit: Wild Adventures Theme Park)

Holidays at Georgia Aquarium

Until Jan. 1

The Georgia Aquarium is inviting you over for the holidays, too. Every day, something new and exciting is planned. Maybe you'll catch Santa scuba-diving, an otter hugging a menorah or walk right into a live concert from the Georgia State University School of Music.

Here's a full list of the holiday enhancements.

Cirque du Soleil ECHO

Atlantic Station; 241 20th Street, Atlanta

Until Jan. 21

Cirque du Soleil is in town, and it's no secret these guys put on a jaw-dropping show. It's a performance full of talents you've never experienced before. After all, anything is possible under the Big Top. Learn more.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Cricket Celebration Bowl MEAC vs SWAC

Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Dec. 15-16

Do we have any Bison or Rattlers fans? Next weekend, you'll see a clash of the two rich, HBCU cultures. Whether you're game for a battle of the bands on Friday, or want to see Howard and Florida A&M duke it out on the iron grid, check out the MEAC/SWAC Cricket Celebration Bowl.

We also hear the Divine Nine will be in full force, so plan ahead to get your sorors and frats in line. Learn more.

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.

