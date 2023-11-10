Celebrating Christmas, holidays in metro Atlanta/North Georgia | 2023

article

EVENTS

The Winter Lantern Festival kicks off Nov. 10 at Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The festival features more than 1,000 lanterns inspired by Chinese myths, legends and the zodiac. All lanterns are handmade by artisans with decades of experience in their trade bringing magical folklorical creatures to life. Tickets are $21.99 for adults, $17.99 for children.

Stone Mountain Christmas is happening Nov. 11 through Jan. 22, 2024 (select dates). Stone Mountain Christmas features millions of dazzling lights, immersive walk-thru experiences, and visits with popular holiday characters. The Magical Christmas Drone Show features 250 drones creating holiday-themed aerial formations and mesmerizing displays, adding a futuristic touch to the holidays. The World's Largest Christmas Light Show features favorite holiday songs, amazing special effects and fireworks. There will also be visits by Santa, carolers and a sing-a-long on the train.

Winter Wonderland Spectacular at Illuminarium kicks off Nov. 16 and runs through Jan. 6. The immersive holiday experience includes Christmas magic, nutcrackers, Santa's winter palace, Northern Lights, candy cane carousels and more. General admission is $45.

IllumiNights at the Zoo presented by Georgia Power is happening Nov. 16 through Jan. 14. Zoo Atlanta is transformed into a nighttime wonderland by lanterns and special lighting. While most animals go indoors at night, a few species who typically spend time in their habitats after dark may be visible. Non-member tickets start at $20.99 for adults, $17.99 for children and seniors.

Glow Light Show & Festival is taking place Nov. 17 through Dec. 31 at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville. Drive through an immersive light show synchronized to musi. You can also stroll through the holiday festival and enjoy food, rides, and activities for the young and old. Admission starts at $32.99.

Dixie Speedway in Woodstock is hosting the Magic of Lights Drive-Thru Holiday Lights Spectacular Nov. 17 through Dec. 31. Open 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 6 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Entry starts at $22 per vehicle. Magic of Lights features more than 2 million lights and classic holiday displays, including Winter Wonderland, 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland Festival, and Reindeer Road. There will also be a 200-foot-long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

Frosty Fun is taking over Downtown Duluth for the holidays. Events include live ice carving on Nov. 18; roller skating on a "frosty" roller-skating rink on Nov. 18, 19 and 20; Love the Butterfly Pop-up on Nov. 21 and 22; frosty mini golf on Nov. 24; Whoville Pop-Up on Nov. 26; winter games on Dec. 10; snow mazing on Dec. 19 and 20; a toboggantunnel on Dec. 21, 22 and 23; a snow playground on Dec. 27; giant snow slide on Dec. 28; and an inflatable wonderland Dec. 29 and 30.

Holiday in the Park at Six Flags of Georgia is happening select evenings Nov. 18 through Jan. 3. There will be dazzling lights, visits with Santa Claus and his elves, holiday-themed attractions, holiday music and more. Tickets start at $40 plus parking and fees.

The Georgia Festival of Trees is happening at the Georgia World Congress Center Nov. 18 through 26. The festival will features dozens of decorated trees, wreaths, centerpieces and nativities for auction; live music and entertainment; the Christmas Brick Challenge; kids' activities and games; boutique gift shops; food carts and more.

Gainesville will light up a 25-foot metal chicken sculpture for the holidays during its Jingle Mingle on Nov. 18. There will also be kiddie train rides, carriage rides, open houses in historic buildings, live music, refreshments, festival of trees, s'more stations, inflatable slides and more.

Margaritatville's Lakeside Lights Spectacular opens Nov. 22 and ends Jan. 3. Take a magical walk through an amazing lighting extravaganza with festive seasonal music. The Tipsy Elf will serve cocktails, hot cocoa and sweet treats in the middle of the attraction. Cost is $19.99 general admission.

Winter House 2023 is happening Nov. 25-26, Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and Dec. 7-10 at Callanwolde Fine Arts Center. There will be art workshops, an artist market, storytimes, hot chocolate and adult beverages, Santa visits, and fire pits to roast s'mores. Entrance to house is free, tickets may be required for performances.

Winter WonderLights at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia in Athens opens Nov. 22 and ends Dec. 30. The half-mile trail features Winter Wondercave, Jingle Bell Lane, Northern Lights and a Cone Tree Forest. Guests will be able to purchase marshmallows for roasting s'mores over an open fire and enjoy hot chocolate or cold refreshments. On select nights from Jan. 4 through 7, WonderLights will allow visitors to experience the light show trail while grooving to disco hits. Tickets are $15 general admission.

The Holiday Tree Trail at Atlanta Botanical Garden Gainesville is happening Nov. 28 through Dec. 31. Six-foot Fraser Firs will be decorated by members, local businesses, families and organizations. This year's theme is "My Favorite Things."

The Snow Days of Christmas is happening Dec. 1-31 at Children's Museum of Atlanta. There will be sock skating, interactive season fun in the art studio, storytime in a giant igloo, and special performances.

The City of Stone Mountain is hosting a Christmas festival and parade on Dec. 2 in Stone Mountain Village on Main Street starting at 4 p.m. There will be a kiddie train, face painting, live music, balloon twister, local arts and crafts, and hot cocoa, cider and cookies.

The City of Decatur is hosting a bonfire and marshmallow roast for the holidays at 6 p.m. Dec. 14 at Decatur Square. Hosted by Decatur Business Association and supervised by Decatur Fire Department. Admission is free but registration requested.

Holidays on the Home Front is happening 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 16 at Pickett's Mill Battlefield Historic Site in Dallas. There will be crafts, games, and decorating for all to enjoy. Santa will be at the event between 9 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Admission is $3 to $6.

CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTINGS

The Atlanta History Center is lighting its Christmas tree at 7 p.m. Nov. 17. Come early for dinner from Souper Jenny. There will be special performances, music, cash bar, photos with Santa and more. Tickets start at $20.

The City of Alpharetta is lighting its tree on Nov. 18 at Alpharetta City Hall. There will be live music, snow flurries, vignettes from the Metropolitan Ballet's The Nutcracker, and a visit by Santa.

Newnan will light its Christmas tree on Nov. 24. Santa will arrive downtown in a fire truck and will immediately light the Christmas tree located on Court House Square.

Snellvill's 42th annual Christmas Tree Lighting & Parade is happening Nov. 25 on the Towne Green. There will be lighted floats, tractors and trucks in the parade starting at 5:30 p.m.

Loganville's annual Christmas parade and tree lighting is happening Nov. 25 starting at 6 p.m. The parade will feature more than 75 entries from local businesses, civic groups and more. Santa will ride in a fire truck.

Marietta's Christmas tree lighting is scheduled for Nov. 30. There will be performances by local school and church choirs and visits from Santa during the event, which starts at 4 p.m.

The City of Norcross will light its Christmas tree on Dec. 1. There will also be carriage rides and photos with Santa during the event.

SANTA CLAUS

The Avenue West Cobb in Marietta will host visits with Santa starting Nov. 29. Santa will make his grand entrance that day in a sports car. That day and on every Wednesday until Christmas, guests will have the opportunity to capture photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, who have been celebrating the holidays at the center for over 20 years. Photos are self-taken and offered at no cost. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be available for photos from 5 – 7 p.m. near Seasonal Designs in Suite 360. Other holiday characters will also be available for photos on Dec. 3, 9, 13 and 17.

MUSIC

Violinist, activist and Kennedy Center honoree Midori will perform at Emory University’s Schwartz Center for Performing Arts with the distinguished Swiss chamber orchestra Festival Strings Lucerne, under the leadership of Music Director Daniel Dodds, at 8 p.m. Nov. 16. The concert will feature one of Robert Schumann's last works—his Violin Concerto in D Minor, and Beethoven’s Romance No. 2 in F Major, which she recorded with Festival Strings Lucerne for her 2020 Beethoven album (Warner Classics). Rounding out the orchestra's program are Honegger's Pastorale d’été; Caprice IV, "Es muss sein!" by Richard Dubugnon; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7, performed by Festival Strings Lucerne. Tickets start at $35 plus.

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra's Movies in Concert series will feature "Home Alone" on Nov. 25 and 26 and "The Holiday" on Dec. 16 and 17. Watch the movies on a 40-foot screen in Symphony Hall while the Atlanta Symphony performs the film's score live on stage. Tickets start at $79.50.

Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith bring their Christmas Tour to the Cobb Energy Centre in Atlanta on Nov. 26. Tickets start at $44.75 plus taxes and fees.

A Festival of Nine Lessons and Carols from the Department of Music at Emory will take place Dec. 1 and 2 in the Glenn Auditorium at Emory University. The candlelit choral concert has been a warm and welcoming Christmas tradition for decades. Tickets start at $20.

Georgia Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops! concert is taking place at 3 and 8 p.m. Dec. 2 at Marietta Performing Arts Center.

The Strand's Ole Opry's County Christmas is happening Dec. 2 at 8 p.m. at The Earl Smith Strand Theatre in Marietta. Christmas hits will be performed with banjos and fiddles. Tickets are $25.

Carols in the Garden at Atlanta Botanical Garden is scheduled for Dec. 2, 9 and 16. The Tinseltones will perform. Performances at 10:45 and 11:45 a.m.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will present "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" on Dec. 3 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Performances at 1:30 and 3 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

First Baptist Church Marietta will present Carols by Candlelight at 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 3 and 7 p.m. Dec. 4. Admission is free.

Sarah Brightman performs with Atlanta Orchestra Symphony at 8 p.m. Dec. 6 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $59.

The Atlanta Master Chorale will present its Christmas concert at 8 p.m. Dec. 8 and 9 and 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at Emory University's Schwartz Center. Tickets start at $32 plus.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra will present "A Charlie Brown Christmas: Live on Stage: at 7 p.m. Dec. 13 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $24.

The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Chorus will present Handel's "Messiah" Dec. 14 and 15. Tickets start at $25.

The Gwinnett Symphony Orchestra and Chorus present a concert featuring winter and holiday music at 7 p.m. Dec. 18 at Gas South District in Duluth.

The Celtic Woman: Christmas Symphony Tour 2023 performs with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Dec. 21-22 at Atlanta Symphony Hall. Tickets start at $49.50.

THEATER/DANCE

"Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" returns to the Center for Puppetry Arts Nov. 8 through Dec. 31. This faithful adaptation of the beloved 1964 stop-motion special speaks to the misfit in all of us. Plus, see the rare Santa and Rudolph puppets from the original Rankin & Bass TV production on display in the Festive Features Special Exhibition! Tickets start at $21 general admission.

"A Christmas Carol" is returning to the Coca-Cola Stage for its 34th season Nov. 11 through Dec. 24. The adaption by David H. Bell will feature Andrew Benator in the role of Ebenezer Scrooge. Emberlynn Wood will reprise the role of Tiny Tim. Directed by Caitlin Hargraves. The cast is completed by Austin Barocas as the Lamplighter’s Son/Child Scrooge; Caleb Baumann as Matthew Watkins; Caleb Clark as Young Scrooge/Peter; Thomas Neal Antwon Ghant as Tom Watkins/Mr. Fezziwig/Topper; Anne Marie Gideon as Missy Watkins/Bess/Mudge; Christopher Hampton as Mr. Cratchit/Mr. Pritchitt; Clare Latham as Mrs. Cratchit/Mrs. Fezziwig; Lucy Long as Emma Cratchit/Child Fred; Maria Mae Lopez as Belle/Martha Cratchit; Roberto Méndez as Lamplighter/Fouquet; Rhyn McLemore as Ghost of Christmas Past; Matthew Morris as Jacob Marley, Adrienne Ocfemia as Melinda Cratchit/Child Dick Wilkins; Mary Lynn Owen as Mrs. Dilber; Brad Raymond as Ghost of Christmas Present; Lyndsay Ricketson as Ghost of Christmas Future; Asia Rogers as Alice/Fan; and Dane Troy as Fred/Dick Wilkins. Understudies for this production include Sully Brown, Maddie Compton, Carlyn Chantal Dent Goodman, Allie Hill, Akasha Nelson, Ian Sawan, and Russel J. Scott. Dates and times vary.

Southern Ballet Theatre will present "A Very Grinchy Christmas" on Nov. 18 and 19 at Gas South Theater. Inspired by the Dr. Seuss classic.

Roswell Dance Theatre will present "The Nutcracker" Nov. 24 through Dec. 3 at Byers Theatre in Sandy Springs. The cast features world-class professionals, company students from Roswell Dance Theatre, and dance students of all ages from Tolbert Yilmaz School of Dance. Tickets prices start at $27.

Woodstock Arts will present "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 1 through 24 at the Woodstock Arts Theatre. This adaptation is also for those who want a good old-fashioned ghost-story, wrapped into a classic Broadway-style musical! Perfect for audiences of all ages. Tickets start at $18.

Shakespeare Tavern in Midtown Atlanta will present Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" Dec. 2 through 23. On a fateful Christmas Eve, Scrooge will learn the meaning of Christmas spirit with song and holiday cheer. Tickets start at $20.

Atlanta Ballet will present "The Nutcracker" Dec. 8 through 26 at the Cobb Energy Centre. Atlanta Ballet’s larger-than-life production is a winter wonderland where falling snowflakes, twirling flowers and spinning stars guide Marie and her Nutcracker Prince through a dream-like world of delights – amplified by traditional stage magic and state-of-the-art technology. Tickets start at $30.

Southern Ballet Theatre will present "The Nutcracker: Dec. 14-17 at Lawrenceville Arts Center in downtown Lawrenceville. https://www.southernballettheatre.com/shows

The Free Chapel in Gainesville will present an all-new "Christmas Spectacular" Dec. 15 through 17 featuring music, live animals and stunning visual effects that bring the story of the Savior to life. There will be three showtimes: 7 p.m. Dec. 17; noon, 3 and 6 p.m. Dec. 16 and 9 and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. Dec. 17. Admission is free.

RELIGIOUS

Christmas at Jonesboro is happening Dec. 8-10 at First Baptist Jonesboro. There will be soul-stirring music, dance and drama performed by the church's choir and orchestra, Atlanta Drum Academy and Ballet Magnificat.

First Baptist Church in Morrow will present a Christmas Concert with special guests Bill Killmeier, Savannah Cathey and Rick Massengale at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9. Admission is free.

St. James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta will present its Christmas Cantata at 6 p.m. Dec. 9. This year's theme is "A Praise and Worship Christmas."

Cozy Christmas Coffeehouse on Dec. 16 in Marietta at the Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church will feature performances by Olympia Papageorgiou and special gusts Nick Watson and Tyle Hacker. There will also be appetizers and drinks.

HOLIDAY MARKETS

Coweta Christmas is happening 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Nov. 11 at Coweta County Fairgrounds. There will be vendors with handmade items, local school choir groups, photos with Santa and more.

MARTA is kicking off the holiday season with their inaugural MARTA Land Holiday Market at West End Station from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. There will be delicious food, live music, games, activities and this year's MARTA ugly sweater.

Lizella Baptist Church in Lizella is hosting a Christmas Holiday Bazaar feature more than 40 vendors from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 2. https://www.facebook.com/events/6383648948339380/

The Christmas Market featuring 40 local vendors is happening Dec. 2 at the Gainesville Civic Center. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

