Festive holiday pop-up bars in metro Atlanta | December 2023

Holiday pop-up bars have become very popular over the last few years and there are several in the metro Atlanta area. So,if you are looking for the perfect place for drinks and bites and over-the-top Christmas decor, we've got you covered.

Miracle Bar is back in Atlanta and Athens. Miracle on Monroe is open Wednesday through Sundays. Miracles at The Expat is open Tuesdays through Saturdays. Both locations feature over-the-top Christmas decor and handcrafted cocktails.

The Blind Elf at The Blind Pig in the Buckhead area features twinkling lights, holiday-themed beverages and delicious bites.

The Blitzen Room at Biltong Bar at Ponce City Market is "up to snow good" this holiday season. The Bilton Bar has been transformed with swanky, vintage holiday decorations and they are offering delicious holiday-themed cocktails.

Urban Tree Cidery's Rockin' Around the Urban Tree pop-up holiday bar features Christmas lights, stockings, wrapping paper, a Christmas tree and more.

Live! At The Battery at Truist Park has transformed into Tinsel Tavern at Live! The over-the-top holiday experience features lots of tinsel and twinkling lights and multiple special holiday events.

The Holiday Bar in The Interlock in West Midtown is especially festive. They are offering "Gremlin Christmas Cocktails" with fun names like Never Feed After Midnight, Gizmo's Go Go Juice, Kate's Black Christmas and Gremlin King Wins.

Mercantile Social in Alpharetta has transformed into a Who-ville themed bar through Dec. 31. If you are a fan of the Grinch, this is the bar for you.

Ranger Station on John Wesley Dobbs Avenue NE has brought back the Après Ski Holiday Bar. Enjoy festive cocktails, shotskis, and fondue.

Virtue's Rooftop Holiday Bar is back atop 5Church Midtown. The Holiday Bar features festive decor, twinkly lights, and great views; holiday-inspired foods, including a s'mores board; and a holiday-inspired cocktail menu with drinks with names like Candy Cane Lane, Gingerbread Old Fasion, Christmas Mule, Christmas Mimosa, and Santa's Espresso Martini.

Best End Brewing on White Street has transformed part of its space into the Mingle and Jingle Bar featuring a life-sized hugging bear, a bow wall with a giant wreath, garland and lots of tinsel.



The Holiday Social Bar is back at Ponce City Park. The indoor bar has been transformed to resemble the North Pole. You can also enjoy brunch and dinner in a cozy, heated igloo and go ice skating.

Drawbar at the Bellyard Hotel has been transformed into Tinsel Town Terrace for the holidays. The bar pays tribute to the movies various popular holiday movies. The hotel also has rooms that have been decorated for the holidays.

The Feliz Navidad Holiday Bar is back at Pachengo's, the new Mexican spot in Buckhead Village. Enjoy festive decorations and specialty cocktails.

Westside Motor Lounge on Northside Drive has transformed into the ATL Yule Holiday Bar, the only indoor/outdoor holiday bar with multiple spaces. In addition to holiday decor, there's a special cocktail menu, food specials, funky Santa, karaoke and more.

SOS Tiki Bar in Decatur is celebrating the holidays with tiki Christmas-themed decor and festive cocktails with names like The Grinch, Cosmic Sex Prancer, Little Drummer Girl, Elf Nino, Santa's Little Helper, Pocket Snow, and more. Snacks include reindeer food, Hotdog Wellington, a cheese loaf, shrimpys, and Sad Boi Xmas Dinner.

Huey Luey's Margarita Bar in Acworth has transformed its rooftop into Buddy's Rooftop Christmas Bar. Christmas-themed cocktails include Snowball Fight, Buddy's Old Fashioned, Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins, Naughty or Nice and Does Someone Need A Hug.

