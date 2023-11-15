Lace up those skates; New outdoor ice skating rink to open in Sandy Springs

The countdown for the winter solstice has begun, and Sandy Springs is opening a fun, family-friendly way to ring it in.

Skate City Springs will be open daily starting Nov. 24 and won't close until Jan. 21.

The festive ice skating rink spans 5,000 square feet. They will operate on special hours during school breaks and the holidays, making it an icy escape for the kids – and your inner child.

Organizers say tickets are $15 per hour for adults and $13 for children. Admission includes skate rentals. Learn more.

Why is it getting darker earlier?

Maybe you've been thinking to yourself it's getting a lot darker a lot earlier these days. FOX 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey says you wouldn't be alone.

In fact, in just one day, our area lost a minute and 30 seconds of sunlight.

It's because we're nearing Dec. 22, the first full day of winter known scientifically as the winter solstice. On this day, the sun reaches its lowest point in the sky.

The FOX 5 Storm Team predicts by the first week of December, we'll see the sun set as early as 4 p.m.

