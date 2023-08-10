Beyoncé, Van Gogh and Sips Under the Sea: Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta

article

Feel like falling in love at the Beyoncé concert, or stretching out under Van Gogh's Starry Night? FOX 5 has a couple of ideas on how you can enjoy your downtime for the next few days. There's never a dull moment when your weekend is planned by FOX 5 Atlanta.

Sips Under the Sea: Beach Night

Georgia Aquarium; 225 Baker Street NW

7 p.m. - 10 p.m. Aug. 11

Looking for a unique way to keep cool this summer? Come out to the Georgia Aquarium for food and drinks. Sips Under the Sea is a themed cocktail party for adults. This week, the theme is Beach Night. You can enjoy three alcoholic or virgin drinks, dinner from Café Aquaria, a live DJ and a special dance presentation.

Counting Crows: Banshee Season Tour with Dashboard Confessional

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre; Alpharetta

Aug. 11

These guys have been bringing a hint of soul to rock & roll since 1991. GRAMMY and Academy Award-nominated rock band Counting Crows is on their Banshee Season Tour, and they want to see you at their Georgia stop. Tickets are on sale here.

ATL Hip Hop 50 Concert: YESTERDAY, TODAY and 404-EVER

Atlanta is celebrating a major music milestone, according to Mayor Andre Dickens. This whole week, there have been specially themed events in honor of 50 years of hip hop.

Here's the lineup of events:

Friday, Aug. 11 – Hip Hop Day, with a Live Broadcast from City Hall with Ryan Cameron

Saturday, Aug. 12 - ARTSCOOL Exhibition and Mural Unveiling, 5 p.m., 785 Echo Street NW, Atlanta

Sunday, Aug. 13 - ATL Hip-Hop Hop 50 Concert: Yesterday, Today and (404)-Ever, featuring performances by Atlanta’s Hip-Hop hop icons T.I., Goodie Mob, EarthGang, Backbone, Crime Mob, Omeretta The Great, Scotty ATL, and special guest appearances

Adopt a Dog for FREE

Every Friday until Aug. 25

LifeLine

Every Friday for the rest of August is Free Dog Friday. You can stop by any one of LifeLine's four metro locations and adopt a dog for free. Fees are being waived for any canine weighing 25 pounds or more. Petco Love is covering the cost.

You can start looking for your new furry friends online before you visit.

BeREGGAE Music and Arts Festival

Piedmont Park; 1320 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta

1 p.m. - 11 p.m. Aug. 11

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Aug. 12

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Aug. 13

It's a party in the park! If you're a fan of Caribbean music, make your way to Piedmont Park this weekend. Organizers say the 10th Annual BeREGGAE Music & Arts Festival is a three-day fundraiser with free admission.

Enjoy music in the park with friends or family and support local businesses selling food, products and art. This event is family-friendly.

The All-American Rejects in Concert

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

7 p.m. Aug 12

The All-American Rejects are on tour! Who has to know if you want to relive your wild days front row at their concert in Alpharetta. You can still grab tickets here.

Free Yoga on the Boardwalk

10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Aug. 12

Broad Street Boardwalk; Broad Street NW, Atlanta

Enjoy a free Vinyasa yoga class on the Broad Street Boardwalk at the corner of Peachtree Street and Luckie Street. For 60-minutes you can inhale the peaceful weekend and exhale your stressful work week with a professional instructor. All levels are welcome to attend, you just need to bring your own mat and water.

An Evening of Soul with KEM

Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre; 5239 Floyd Rd SW, Mableton

Aug 12-13

Downtown Atlanta

Singer-songwriter KEM is bringing his sultry, R&B vocals to a stage near you. Tickets are available for his concert this weekend in Mableton.

Beyoncé takes over Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

Aug. 11, 12 and 14

Queen Bey is bringing her Renaissance Tour to Atlanta. If you missed out on tickets during her highly anticipated drop on Live Nation this past winter, fans from previously toured cities say you may be able to snag some last minute for cheap on Ticketmaster or resale sites like Vivid Seats, StubHub and SeatGeek.

The "Single Ladies" singer is also selling tickets for $157 for a seat behind the stage with no view of the show, according to Fortune.com.

BONUS: Get psyched for Yoncé with these parties and events scheduled before and after she hits the big stage.

Celebrate Friendship at Children's Museum of Atlanta

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Until Aug. 31

August is "Friendship Month" at Children's Museum of Atlanta. It's all about teaching children the joys of making the right kind of friends. They'll explore sharing, listening, cooperative play and so much more throughout various events all month long.

Learn more about the experience.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Atlanta Art Center; 5660 Buford Highway NE

Until Sept. 29

Allow yourself to get swallowed up in the world of Dutch artist Vincent van Gogh. We're talking about virtual reality, sensory rooms, galleries and so much more featuring his most famous works, and even some you may have never seen before.

Thai and foreign Yoga enthusiasts perform yoga exercises during a Wine Yoga class inside "Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience", a exhibition featuring artworks of renowned artist Vincent van Gogh at a department store in Bangkok, Tha (Getty Images) Expand

This could be the perfect date night for two creative souls, or just a great way to get out of the house. Tickets are available here.

You can even book a relaxing yoga session, just click here.

Sneak Peek to Next Week

Piedmont Park Arts Festival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. Aug. 19

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Aug. 20

Piedmont Park; 1215 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta

Get ready for the Piedmont Park Summer Arts Festival, a thrilling two-day extravaganza. Packed with amazing visual arts, family fun, and the lively spirit of Atlanta's art-loving community, organizers say it's a must-attend for all ages, interests, and backgrounds. Plus, it's free!

Come back next week for a look at even more special events happening near you.