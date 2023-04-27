Taylor Swift, Janet Jackson, food festivals galore: Things to do this weekend in Metro Atlanta

article

There's no shortage of festivals this weekend. Choose one – or five – and enjoy a day of food, fun and live music all around Georgia. But, we would never forget our readers who prefer quieter ways to spend their time. We have a slew of events planned perfect for those with an affinity for the great indoors.

Each week, FOX 5 Atlanta will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Metro Atlanta. Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App , and follow FOX 5 Atlanta on social media channels for weekly updates.

Keep up with the latest forecast by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter .

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

6:30 p.m. April 28-30

Mercedes-Benz Stadium; 1 AMB Drive NW, Atlanta

It's Taylor Swift's first tour since 2018, and you need to be there. As a homage to her 17-year-long career, Swift is performing the hits that put her on the charts, and all the soulful jams that only her truest fans can belt out every word to. Plus, we hear there will be surprise songs sung at every stop – no two concerts will be exactly the same!

If you were lucky enough to grab tickets to one of the three completely sold-out shows at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, check out our recent report on how MARTA is planning to handle the weekend.

If you missed out on tickets, you can still come to the stadium from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday to buy some Eras Tour merchandise on International Plaza! But remember, fans will not be allowed on the property before 6 a.m., so plan to stan accordingly.

Here's everything you should know before you go.

Janet Jackson: Together Again Tour

State Farm Arena; 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

7:45 p.m. April 28

Janet Jackson brings her 9th concert tour "Together Again" to Atlanta on Thursday, Apr. 27. (Supplied)

"Rhythm Nation" stand up and get ready to "Scream". Janet Jackson is back on tour, and her Thursday Atlanta stop has been postponed to Friday night due to the Atlanta Hawks playoff game. That means you still have a chance to grab some tickets!

If you saw her perform in the 90s, you'll know this is a concert you simply cannot miss. 40 songs were carefully chosen for her set, and we hear Ms. Jackson is giving her all in the choreography to every single one of them.

Oh, and should we mention her special guest is Atlanta's very own Christopher "Ludacris" Bridges?

Tickets are still selling, grab yours now here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Weekend at the Symphony

Atlanta Symphony Hall; 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

8 p.m. April 27, 29

Guest Conductor Michael Francis is invited to lead the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra through an adventurous medley this weekend. Here's a sneak preview of the program:

Lera Auerbach - Icarus

Wagner - "Dawn" and "Siegfried’s Rhine Journey" from Götterdämmerung

Vaughan Williams - A Sea Symphony

7:30 p.m. April 28

She's known worldwide as "The Long Island Medium," a woman with big, blonde hair who has a knack for communicating with the deceased. Now, TLC star Theresa Caputo is bringing her spiritual prowess to us!

Join Caputo live in Atlanta to find out how she does it. Tickets start at $54.75 plus tax. You can find tickets and more information here.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Children’s Museum of Atlanta

275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. OR 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. April 28-30

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the Children's Museum of Atlanta is getting a head start on educating our children on the variety of rich cultures.

To kick things off, bring your kids to become immersed in the world of botany. That's the activity they'll focus on while learning about Hawaiian scientist Isabella Aiona Abbott. They'll also get a lesson on design and build while learning about Bangladeshi-American engineer Fazlur Rahman Khan. They'll wrap things up with a collage arts-and-craft project while learning about Korean American artist Jean Shin.

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. April 30

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Sensory Sundays are back at the Children's Museum of Atlanta. Come enjoy a sensory-modified setting. Whether your loved one is on the autism spectrum, has any sensory processing disorders, or just prefers a more sensitive environment, this could be perfect for you.

Admission is limited between 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Lighting and sound will be adjusted as well. The museum staff even put together a neat PDF that explains everything your loved one can expect during their visit. We know not everyone likes surprises!

CMA is offering an extra special treat this week, Callie the Therapy Dog will be on the CMA Stage ready for all your pets and snuggles. If your loved one has a thing for pups, make sure you see this sweet girl before you go.

Johns Creek International Festival

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. April 29

Across from Atlanta Athletic Club; 1930 Bobby Jones Drive, Duluth

Get ready to get your grub on. The 2023 Johns Creek International Festival is full of foods, music and fun activities from cultures all around the world – available in your own backyard! Over 20 food vendors and 60 retail vendors will be in attendance.

Organizers say everyone is invited to dance, eat, drink and play on the field located across from the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Suwanee Arts Festival

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. April 29

12 p.m. - 5 p.m. April 30

Suwanee Town Center; 330 Town Center Avenue, Suwanee

Everybody's talking about it. Will you be at the Suwanee Arts Festival this year? It's a two-day celebration of art in a place that prides itself on being one of the friendliest, most progressive communities in the state.

Talented artists will have tents set up to market their goods. You'll find paintings, ceramics, photography, sculptures, woodwork, jewelry, glass, fiber and more.

Besides the visual art, there will also be live entertainment on the Town Center stage. Click here for more information.

Georgia Craft Brewers Festival

1 p.m. - 5 p.m. April 29

Atlantic Station; 271 District Avenue, Atlanta

Bring your steins, the Georgia Craft Brewers Festival is in town.

Now is your chance to taste bubbles from over 60 breweries in the Georgia Craft Breweries Guild. For scale, that's over 250 different types of beer.

While you look for your perfect beverage, there will be live music, food and so much more to keep you busy. Click here to learn more.

Amplify Decatur Music Festival

4 p.m. April 29

Downtown Decatur; 101 East Court Square, Decatur

If you have a little extra dough to spend this Saturday, come on down to Decatur for the Amplify music festival.

A ton of bands and solo artists are gearing up to tear up the stage. General admission tickets start at $75, but there are also options for VIP and premium VIP.

If you can't make it to the festival, there are events scheduled in and around the downtown Decatur Square on Friday as well as Sunday. Click here to learn more about everything this weekend in Decatur has to offer you.

Inman Park Festival 2023

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. April 28-30 (Tour of Homes)

11 a.m. April 29-30 (Festival + Parade)

Inman Park; Atlanta

It would be wild of us not to invite you to Inman Park where only Atlanta's most spirited and eclectic are expected to gather in one of Atlanta's oldest and most scenic neighborhoods.

Since the 70s, the Inman Park Festival has been a residential favorite. There's something for everyone: a Tour of Homes if you're in the market to buy, kids' activities – so be sure to bring your little ones, a street parade and an artists' market.

Admission to the festival and the parade is completely free. Those Tour of Homes tickets, however, start at $35 if you buy in advance.

By the way, there's a list online for all musical acts expected to hit the stage. You can check it out here.

There are some other housekeeping rules we need to tell you about before you go. Unfortunately, we heard pets, bikes and scooters are not allowed, so plan accordingly. The parade starts Saturday at 2 p.m., don't miss it!

Members Only Night at the Zoo

6 p.m. - 8 p.m. April 29

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue, Atlanta

Are you a member of the Zoo? This Saturday, only members will be given exclusive access to Zoo Atlanta two hours after it closes to the general public. You can sit in on a Keeper Talk, enjoy family entertainment, activities and tour your favorite exhibits as the sun sets.

Reservations are not required to enjoy this opportunity.

By the way, you'll get a bonus stamp for attending if you're a Passport to Adventure -holder.

Duluth Spring Arts Festival

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. April 30

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. May 1

Duluth Town Center; 3167 Main Street, Duluth

What is this? Another festival! Gas up your car and head to Duluth Sunday or Monday for the Duluth Spring Arts Festival.

This two-day, outdoor event was created by artists for artists. Approximately 86 painters, photographers, sculptors, metalwork, glass artists, jewelers and more talented individuals are invited and some will even be featured in live demonstrations. You can also expect live acoustic music, gourmet food trucks and dance performances. So, bring your stretchy pants and your dancing shoes.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Until April 30

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

When the lights go down this weekend, will you find yourself in the midst of glitz, grandeur and glory at the Moulin Rouge?

Fox Theatre presents Baz Luhrmann's hit 2001 film Moulin Rouge! in the form of a musical. It's an eventful show where Bohemians and French aristocrats meet, mix and mingle with a sultry soundtrack, colorful costumes and distinct dance movies.

Fall in love with Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Tickets are going fast.

Atlanta Film Festival

Until April 30

Multiple Venues across Atlanta

The 47th annual Atlanta Film Festival has begun! From now until April 30, visit venues around the city or stay home and attend virtually. The Atlanta Film Festival is a time to discover up-and-coming filmmakers and talent, and revel in the greatness of the well-established.

This year's lineup of films comes from nearly 10,000 submissions. There are 40 feature-length films, 84 short films, and 27 creative media selections to see. Of these selections, organizers say 49% are directed by filmmakers who identify as female or non-binary, and 47% are Black, Indigenous, or People of Color (BIPOC).

"We are thrilled to return for our 47th annual festival with both an in-person and virtual format, allowing our films and content to be more accessible than ever," said Christopher Escobar, Executive Director of the Atlanta Film Festival. "This year’s lineup is once again full of unique programming from a variety of diverse voices from the local Atlanta community and around the world. We can’t wait to welcome audiences back this April."

For a look at everything you need to know before you go, click here.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Wednesdays - Sundays

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit . Tickets start at $16 for children and adults. Kids under two are free.

Romantic Tour

10 a.m. - 6 p.m. ongoing

Centennial Olympic Park; 265 Park Avenue W NW, Atlanta

Why wait for Valentine's Day once a year when you can be lovey-dovey with your sweetheart every day? Take a romantic tour around the city. For two hours, a professional tour guide will introduce you to all the best date spots, show you where you can go for the cutest photo ops and teach you all about some of the most romantic stories hidden in the history of Atlanta. One ticket will cover your whole group, up to 15 people.

Clint Alderman: A Modern Folk Potter

Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia; 283 Highway 255 North, Sautee Nacoochee

Any time, every day until May 1

Put some culture and history on your agenda with this new exhibit on display at The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia . At just 13-years-old, Clint Alderman gained an interest for pottery after moving to North Georgia. He worked with local potters learning the craft of traditional folk pottery. Now at 39-years-old, the artist is known for using a wood-fired tunnel kiln, his own glazes and his own freshly dug clay from the Mossy Creek area of White County. Check out the beauty a local artist has been able to create with nature at his fingertips.

Wild Encounters

Zoo Atlanta; 800 Cherokee Avenue SE, Atlanta

Lemur at 11 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays

Warthog at 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Elephant 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and Mondays

Aldabra Tortoise 3:15 p.m. - 3:45 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Mondays

Get a one-on-one with your favorite animal in the kingdom. You can choose a session with a Lemur, an African Elephant, a Warthog or one of the largest living tortoise species in the world. For thirty minutes to an hour, you'll be up-close and personal with the animal and an Animal Care Team member who will teach you everything you need to know about the animal and its habitat. Ticket costs vary, you can look them up here .

Sneak Peek to Next Week

9:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. OR 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. May 4

Children's Museum of Atlanta; 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

May the "fourth" be with you!

Children's Museum of Atlanta is calling all Jedis, Stormtroopers, Droids, and defenders of the galaxy to celebrate Star Wars Day in style.

Costumes are not just welcomed, they're encouraged.

8 p.m. May 6

Fox Theatre; 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Who doesn't love British R&B hitmaker, Seal? Get ready to join him in concert for his 30th Anniversary Tour.

The artist is celebrating three decades since his landmark, self-titled album Seal (1991) and Seal II (1994).

For the very first time, he'll be performing those songs in their entirety. We can't give away too much, though, so make sure you come back to the FOX 5 Atlanta app or website next week for the rest of the juicy details on this show.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta App and enroll in our text alerts so you can be the first to find out when we bring you early details on cool events around the city just like this one.

If you would like to feature a future event or activity on this weekly list, please send an email with photos and details including the subject line "Things to Do" to judayah.murray@fox.com.