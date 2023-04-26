MARTA plans to add trains, officers to accommodate Jackson, Swift fans this weekend

article

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has announced that it will beef up its services in order to accommodate music lovers and others this weekend.

Janet Jackson is performing Friday night at State Farm Arena. Taylor Swift is performing Friday through Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Jackson was originally scheduled to perform Thursday night but the concert had to be rescheduled at the Atlanta Hawks won Game 5 against the Boston Celtics.

Officials say that most downtown parking is sold out.

MARTA says it will have additional officers station in rail stations and on trains. They are also pointing out they have 20,000 cameras system-wide that are monitored from their Integrated Operations Center.

Additionally, MARTA says it will add trains to accommodate the concert crowds and will have Load and Go teams on rail station platforms to help load and unload trains.

MARTA is advising riders to download the Breeze Mobile 2.0 app and pay with your phone in order to avoid lines at machines at stations. Click here to download.

There are several train stations with parking. Click here for a map.