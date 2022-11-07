Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Nov. 7 - Nov. 13

article

Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles.

The kids will love this puppet show featuring the world's favorite red-nosed reindeer, and you can take the beloved veteran in your life out for a free coffee and lunch before you head to the big parade in Atlanta. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

Center for Puppetry Arts; 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

Nov. 9 - Dec. 31

If you loved the 1964 stop-motion version of Rudolph, you'll be a fan of this live-action puppet show. The red-nosed reindeer and friends are learning a lesson in self-esteem and holiday cheer in a show perfect for the kids and the kids-at-heart. Snag a ticket to the holiday classic here. On Nov. 13, there's a special sensory-friendly performance.

Stranger Things: The Experience

Pullman Yards; 225 Rogers Street, Atlanta

4 p.m. - 9 p.m. on Wednesday - Friday Nov. 9 - 23

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 12 - 20

If you love the 80s and fighting demogorgons, this is the outing for you. Take a trip to the Upside Down in a new immersive Stranger Things experience at the Pullman Yards. This event is decked out in nostalgia and creepy terrors. You can hit the Palace Arcade, or try a unique cocktail at the bar. You might even spot Vecna … The waitlist to reserve your spot is now open.

Dino Safari

North Point Mall; 1000 North Point Circle, Alpharetta

11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Nov. 9-13, 16-20, 23-30

Dinosaurs take over the mall for the kid-friendly, walk-through exhibit. Tickets are $19 for kids and adults.

Mistletoe Market

Cobb County Civic Center; 548 South Marietta Parkway SE, Marietta

Nov. 10-12

More than 50 merry merchants are planning to sprinkle holiday cheer over Marietta with fundraiser for the Junior League of Cobb-Marietta. Organizers say shoppers can enjoy monogramming, jewelry, decorations and more.

Holiday Celebration

The Bowl at Sugar Hill; 5039 West Broad Street NE, Sugar Hill

Nov. 10 - Feb. 19

Welcome winter with a slew of holiday fun. We're talking about ice skating, free photos with Santa, carriage rides, even a holiday market. General admission tickets start at $13 for children under 8.

Reading Ranger

Panola Mountain State Park; 2620 Highway 155 SW, Stockbridge

1 p.m. - 1:30 p.m. Nov. 11

If your child is a total bookworm, this is the perfect event to spark their imagination. The Panola Mountain State Park rangers are holding a special reading of at the amphitheater in the park. Officials even say live animals will make an appearance. The only thing you have to pay for is parking.

Campfire Stories and S'mores

Sweetwater Creek State Park; 1750 Mount Vernon Road, Lithia Springs

5:30 p.m. - 7 p.m. Nov 11

Gather around the campfire while park rangers share silly and spooky stories over s'mores. Admission is $5 per person.

REEL Friday at Trilith feat. Ratatouille

Town at Trilith; 290 Heatherden Avenue, Fayetteville

7 p.m. - 9 p.m. Nov. 11

This is the only time you want to see a rat in your kitchen! The hit Disney movie "Ratatouille" will hit the big screen at Town at Trilith's Central Plaza at 7 p.m. Organizers suggest you bring chairs or blankets for the outdoor projection. Admission is free.

Free Lunch for Veterans @ Bubba's 33

Bubba's 33; 2925 Buford Drive, Buford

In honor of Veterans Day, the staff at Bubba's 33 in Buford say all vets eat free from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can choose between six different American-style entrées and a get a drink too. If you're not able to attend, no worries. Staff members say they'll honor a rain check until May 30, 2023.

Free Coffee for Veterans @ Starbucks

Nov. 11

Starbucks says they're honoring those who serve or have served our country with a free 12 oz. hot or iced coffee on Veterans Day. This offer is available at all participating Starbucks stores.

Santa's Secret 'Stache

Avalon; 400 Avalon Boulevard, Alpharetta

3 p.m. - 11 p.m. Nov. 11 - Dec. 31

Santa isn't the only one craving cookies and little milk around here. This festive pop-up shop offers cocktails and delicious desserts themed for the season. Doors are open every day until 11 p.m. After 7 p.m. only patrons 21 and up are allowed. See more information here.

Georgia Veterans Day Parade

The Battery Atlanta; 800 Battery Avenue SE, Atlanta

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Nov. 12

Join the crowds honoring the brave who actively protect the United States, the retired, and those who have fallen at The Battery Atlanta this Veterans Day. There will be a parade, speakers and a live musical performance. Officials say you're allowed to bring your own chairs to ensure seating for all. This event is free for all. Check out more information here.

Holiday Ride-on Train

Atlanta Botanical Garden; 1345 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta

Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 12 - Dec. 18, 24, 31, Jan. 7-8

All aboard! Book your seat on the Botanical Express. On select Saturdays and Sundays, the train will take you and your little ones for an adventure around the Great Lawn. Tickets are $5 per passenger.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

University Baptist Church Parking Lot; 1375 Fernwood Circle NE, Brookhaven

9 a.m. - 12 p.m. Nov. 12, 19

If you love a good farmers market just as much as we do, maybe you should stop by this one in Brookhaven. Local and regional vendors will be set up selling pastries, pet treats, fruits and veggies and so much more until noon. Make sure you get there early so you can have first pick on all the goods.

Guitars & Grapes

Paradise Hills Winery Resort and Spa; 366 Paradise Road, Blairsville

Through Nov. 25

The weekly Friday music series continues through November.

Look at the live music schedule or book a stay at the resort.