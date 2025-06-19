Things to do this weekend in North Georgia | June 20-22, 2025
If you are looking for something to do this weekend in North Georgia, you have come to the right place. We have listings for Alpharetta, Kennesaw, Acworth, Norcross, Hapeville, Roswell and many other happening spots in North Georgia.
🎶LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS
Harold Shedd Music Gallery Launch & Georgia Music Heritage Celebration
Date: 6:30 p.m. June 20
Location: The Hub, Hamilton Avenue, Bremen
Details: Celebrate the grand opening of the Harold Shedd Music Gallery with a free community event honoring the legendary Southern music producer. Live performance by The Georgia Thunderbolts.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Bailey Zimmerman, Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge
Date: June 21
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta
Details: Popular country artists take the stage for a full evening set.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Under the Stars - Piano Man vs. Rocket Man
Date: June 21
Location: Brooke Street Park, Alpharetta
Details: Live music under the stars featuring Piano Man vs. Rocket Man: A tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John.
Cost: Free to attend; donations encouraged to benefit local charities.
Date: June 21
Location: SuBourbon Rock & Oyster Bar, Summers Street, Kennesaw
Details: High-energy night of live music from Drive Thru Junkies.
Cost: Free admission; food and drinks available for purchase.
Date: June 22
Location: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton
Details: Enjoy a night of classic R&B hits with live performances by Case, Cherrelle, Tony Terry, Mr. Cheeks, Chubb Rock, and The Fly Lawyer. Hosted by comedian Henry Welch with music by DJ Scream. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Previously purchased tickets for the original June 21 date will be honored.
Cost: Tickets available via Ticketmaster; special 2-for-1 offer was available starting May 2.
Coco Jones, Lady London & TA Thomas –
🎤COMEDY SHOWS
Lisa Ann Walter – Special Event
Date: June 20–21
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Helium Comedy Club, Norcross
Details: Abbott Elementary star brings her stand-up act.
Cost: $29.50–$39.50
Date: June 20–21
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross
Details: Emmy-nominated Abbott Elementary actress performs her stand-up.
Cost: $29.50–$39.50
Carl Anthony Payne (Cole from Martin) – Live Stand-Up
Date: June 20–21
Time: 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. (Fri), 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. (Sat)
Location: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville
Details: The actor known as Cole brings sharp comedy to the stage.
Cost: Ticketed, prices vary
Date: June 20
Time: 8 p.m. (Happy hour at 6:00 p.m.)
Location: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
Details: A family-friendly showcase of top-tier local comedians.
Cost: Ticketed; check link for details
Laugh & Hip Hop Saturdays with Cassius (Late Show)
Date: June 21
Time: 11:59 p.m.
Location: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville
Details: A comedy-meets-Hip Hop late-night experience.
Cost: Ticketed; check link for details
Uptown Comedy Live Presents: Joselito da Puppet & Friends
Date: June 22
Time: 6 p.m.
Location: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville
Details: Interactive variety stand-up show.
Cost: Ticketed; check link for details
🎭 THEATER
SOLfest 2025 – A Midsummer’s Night Dream
Date: June 20-22
Location: Sautee Nacoochee Center, Sautee Nacoochee
Details: Outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s classic in a scenic mountain setting.
Cost: Ticketed event (usually around $15–$25)
🖌️ ART
Ferguson Family: Clay & Kin Exhibit
Date: Now through Sept. 17
Location: Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia, Sautee Nacoochee
Details: Historical exhibit exploring the Ferguson family's legacy in Georgia folk pottery.
Cost: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors; free for children under 6
🌄 FESTIVALS
Date: June 22
Location: Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross
Details: LGBTQIA Pride celebration with live music, DJs, food vendors, and artisan booths.
Cost: Free
Global Music Festival at Spivey Hall
Date: June 19-21
Location: Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow
Details: Three-day music celebration featuring ensembles from five continents, arts & crafts, and instrument "petting zoo."
Cost: $7 per session
👪FAMILY & KIDS
Butterfly Encounter at Chattahoochee Nature Center
Date: Now through July
Location: Roswell
Details: Walk-through butterfly exhibit featuring live butterflies in natural garden settings.
Cost: Center admission: ~$8–$12; members free
Date: June 19-21
Location: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell
Details: Hands-on science fun with Tesla coil sparks, static electricity demos, and indoor lightning.
Cost: $9; Free for kids 2 and under
Summer Screens: "The Wild Robot"
Date: June 21
Location: Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur
Details: Outdoor screening of the animated film "The Wild Robot." Bring blankets and chairs.
Cost: Free
Date: June 22
Location: Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta
Details: Free family-friendly comic con with panels, cosplay, activities, art vendors and performances.
Cost: Free
Junior Ranger Camp – F.D. Roosevelt State Park
Date: June 20 (continuing through weekend sessions)
Location: F.D. Roosevelt State Park
Details: Day camp for kids ages 7–12 with archery, swimming, canoeing, arts and crafts, and nature exploration.
Cost: $175 per camper for the week
Date: June 22
Location: Town Center, 421 Main St., Suwanee
Details: Family double feature with mocktails and treats. "The Princess and the Frog" at 6:45 p.m., followed by "Captain America: Brave New World."
Cost: Free
☀️OTHER
Date: 6-10 p.m. June 20
Location: The Hyde Out Diner, Glade Road, Acworth
Details: Rev up for a night of fun at Bike Night, open to all riders and car lovers alike. Enjoy music, giant Jenga, cornhole, and food and ice cream for sale. Hosted by UndeadMotoGirl & MotoPsycho666, this event brings the biking community together for food, games, and great company.
Cost: Free to attend; food available for purchase.
Date: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays
Location: Market Street, Elm Street & Reformation Brewery’s Backyard, Downtown Woodstock
Details: Browse locally grown produce, Georgia seafood, fresh-baked goods, jams, honey, handmade soaps, and more at this lively weekly market. Hosted in the heart of Downtown Woodstock, the market features a rotating lineup of vendors and artisan products.
Cost: Free to attend; items available for purchase.
Daylily Show & Plant Sale 2025
Date: June 21
Location: Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W Main St., Cartersville, GA
Details: Hosted by the Northwest Georgia Daylily Society and accredited by the American Hemerocallis Society, this annual event features prize-winning daylilies on display and a plant sale offering named and unnamed varieties for $10–$20. Visitors can also shop a wide selection of landscape plants and flowers. Free admission and parking available.
Cost: Free to attend; plant purchases range from $10–$20.
Date: June 21
Location: Historic Downtown Dallas, 117 W Spring Street
Details: 15+ food trucks, live music from Mad Margritt starting at 7 p.m., and a Main Street takeover with Jeeps for Jeep Fest.
Cost: Free to attend; Jeep entry requires a school supply donation.
International Yoga Day at The Avenue West Cobb
Date: 11 a.m. June 21
Location: The Avenue West Cobb – Green Space, Dallas Highway, Marietta
Details: Celebrate International Yoga Day with a free outdoor class led by BODYBAR in The Avenue’s Green Space.
Cost: Free to attend; registration encouraged.
Overland Imports Summer Hangout
Date: June 21
Location: Heritage Walk, Alpharetta
Details: Live music from Kings Union, smash burgers by Smash Burgers by Vice, popsicles from KOP Alpharetta, and a full bar from Hyde Brewing. Hosted by Overland Imports and Expedition Events.
Cost: Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase.
2025 Litha Celebration with North Georgia Solitaries
Date: 2-6 p.m. June 22
Location: Pioneer Campground, Red Top Mountain State Park
Details: Family-friendly ritual led by Waterfall and Tuan, followed by a community potluck. Hosted by North Georgia Solitaries. Attendees should bring a non-alcoholic beverage, a dish to share, and a chair if desired. Pets are not allowed, but service animals are welcome.
Cost: Free to attend; potluck contributions encouraged.
Symbols of the Cemetery Walking Tour
Date: 3 p.m. June 22
Location: Kennesaw City Cemetery, South Main Street, Kennesaw
Details: Guided walking tour exploring the hidden meanings behind gravestone symbols. Learn what images like doves, clasped hands, and upward-pointing fingers reveal about the lives of those buried in historic cemeteries.
Cost: Free to attend.
