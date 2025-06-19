Things to do this weekend in North Georgia | June 20-22, 2025

article

If you are looking for something to do this weekend in North Georgia, you have come to the right place. We have listings for Alpharetta, Kennesaw, Acworth, Norcross, Hapeville, Roswell and many other happening spots in North Georgia.

🎶LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS

Harold Shedd Music Gallery Launch & Georgia Music Heritage Celebration

Date: 6:30 p.m. June 20

Location: The Hub, Hamilton Avenue, Bremen

Details: Celebrate the grand opening of the Harold Shedd Music Gallery with a free community event honoring the legendary Southern music producer. Live performance by The Georgia Thunderbolts.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Bailey Zimmerman, Dylan Marlowe & Drew Baldridge

Date: June 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, Alpharetta

Details: Popular country artists take the stage for a full evening set.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Under the Stars - Piano Man vs. Rocket Man

Date: June 21

Location: Brooke Street Park, Alpharetta

Details: Live music under the stars featuring Piano Man vs. Rocket Man: A tribute to Billy Joel & Elton John.

Cost: Free to attend; donations encouraged to benefit local charities.

Drive Thru Junkies Live

Date: June 21

Location: SuBourbon Rock & Oyster Bar, Summers Street, Kennesaw

Details: High-energy night of live music from Drive Thru Junkies.

Cost: Free admission; food and drinks available for purchase.

R&B Rewind Concert

Date: June 22

Location: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton

Details: Enjoy a night of classic R&B hits with live performances by Case, Cherrelle, Tony Terry, Mr. Cheeks, Chubb Rock, and The Fly Lawyer. Hosted by comedian Henry Welch with music by DJ Scream. Doors open at 5 p.m., show starts at 6 p.m. Previously purchased tickets for the original June 21 date will be honored.

Cost: Tickets available via Ticketmaster; special 2-for-1 offer was available starting May 2.

🎤COMEDY SHOWS

Lisa Ann Walter – Special Event

Date: June 20–21

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Helium Comedy Club, Norcross

Details: Abbott Elementary star brings her stand-up act.

Cost: $29.50–$39.50

Janelle James – Stand-Up Show

Date: June 20–21

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

Details: Emmy-nominated Abbott Elementary actress performs her stand-up.

Cost: $29.50–$39.50

Carl Anthony Payne (Cole from Martin) – Live Stand-Up

Date: June 20–21

Time: 7:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m. (Fri), 7 p.m. & 10 p.m. (Sat)

Location: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville

Details: The actor known as Cole brings sharp comedy to the stage.

Cost: Ticketed, prices vary

Funny Fridays with Joel Byars

Date: June 20

Time: 8 p.m. (Happy hour at 6:00 p.m.)

Location: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

Details: A family-friendly showcase of top-tier local comedians.

Cost: Ticketed; check link for details

Laugh & Hip Hop Saturdays with Cassius (Late Show)

Date: June 21

Time: 11:59 p.m.

Location: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville

Details: A comedy-meets-Hip Hop late-night experience.

Cost: Ticketed; check link for details

Uptown Comedy Live Presents: Joselito da Puppet & Friends

Date: June 22

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: Uptown Comedy Corner, Hapeville

Details: Interactive variety stand-up show.

Cost: Ticketed; check link for details

🎭 THEATER

SOLfest 2025 – A Midsummer’s Night Dream

Date: June 20-22

Location: Sautee Nacoochee Center, Sautee Nacoochee

Details: Outdoor performance of Shakespeare’s classic in a scenic mountain setting.

Cost: Ticketed event (usually around $15–$25)

🖌️ ART

Ferguson Family: Clay & Kin Exhibit

Date: Now through Sept. 17

Location: Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia, Sautee Nacoochee

Details: Historical exhibit exploring the Ferguson family's legacy in Georgia folk pottery.

Cost: $6 for adults; $5 for seniors; free for children under 6

🌄 FESTIVALS

Gwinnett Pride

Date: June 22

Location: Thrasher Park, 93 Park Drive, Norcross

Details: LGBTQIA Pride celebration with live music, DJs, food vendors, and artisan booths.

Cost: Free

Global Music Festival at Spivey Hall

Date: June 19-21

Location: Spivey Hall, Clayton State University, Morrow

Details: Three-day music celebration featuring ensembles from five continents, arts & crafts, and instrument "petting zoo."

Cost: $7 per session

👪FAMILY & KIDS

Butterfly Encounter at Chattahoochee Nature Center

Date: Now through July

Location: Roswell

Details: Walk-through butterfly exhibit featuring live butterflies in natural garden settings.

Cost: Center admission: ~$8–$12; members free

It’s Electric!

Date: June 19-21

Location: Roswell Cultural Arts Center, 950 Forrest St., Roswell

Details: Hands-on science fun with Tesla coil sparks, static electricity demos, and indoor lightning.

Cost: $9; Free for kids 2 and under

Summer Screens: "The Wild Robot"

Date: June 21

Location: Ebster Recreation Center, 105 Electric Ave., Decatur

Details: Outdoor screening of the animated film "The Wild Robot." Bring blankets and chairs.

Cost: Free

MiniCon

Date: June 22

Location: Sewell Mill Library, 2051 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta

Details: Free family-friendly comic con with panels, cosplay, activities, art vendors and performances.

Cost: Free

Date: June 20 (continuing through weekend sessions)

Location: F.D. Roosevelt State Park

Details: Day camp for kids ages 7–12 with archery, swimming, canoeing, arts and crafts, and nature exploration.

Cost: $175 per camper for the week

Movies and Mocktails

Date: June 22

Location: Town Center, 421 Main St., Suwanee

Details: Family double feature with mocktails and treats. "The Princess and the Frog" at 6:45 p.m., followed by "Captain America: Brave New World."

Cost: Free

☀️OTHER

Bike Night at The Hyde Out

Date: 6-10 p.m. June 20

Location: The Hyde Out Diner, Glade Road, Acworth

Details: Rev up for a night of fun at Bike Night, open to all riders and car lovers alike. Enjoy music, giant Jenga, cornhole, and food and ice cream for sale. Hosted by UndeadMotoGirl & MotoPsycho666, this event brings the biking community together for food, games, and great company.

Cost: Free to attend; food available for purchase.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

Date: 8:30 a.m. to noon Saturdays

Location: Market Street, Elm Street & Reformation Brewery’s Backyard, Downtown Woodstock

Details: Browse locally grown produce, Georgia seafood, fresh-baked goods, jams, honey, handmade soaps, and more at this lively weekly market. Hosted in the heart of Downtown Woodstock, the market features a rotating lineup of vendors and artisan products.

Cost: Free to attend; items available for purchase.

Daylily Show & Plant Sale 2025

Date: June 21

Location: Cartersville Civic Center, 435 W Main St., Cartersville, GA

Details: Hosted by the Northwest Georgia Daylily Society and accredited by the American Hemerocallis Society, this annual event features prize-winning daylilies on display and a plant sale offering named and unnamed varieties for $10–$20. Visitors can also shop a wide selection of landscape plants and flowers. Free admission and parking available.

Cost: Free to attend; plant purchases range from $10–$20.

Food Truck Friday & Jeep Fest

Date: June 21

Location: Historic Downtown Dallas, 117 W Spring Street

Details: 15+ food trucks, live music from Mad Margritt starting at 7 p.m., and a Main Street takeover with Jeeps for Jeep Fest.

Cost: Free to attend; Jeep entry requires a school supply donation.

International Yoga Day at The Avenue West Cobb

Date: 11 a.m. June 21

Location: The Avenue West Cobb – Green Space, Dallas Highway, Marietta

Details: Celebrate International Yoga Day with a free outdoor class led by BODYBAR in The Avenue’s Green Space.

Cost: Free to attend; registration encouraged.

Overland Imports Summer Hangout

Date: June 21

Location: Heritage Walk, Alpharetta

Details: Live music from Kings Union, smash burgers by Smash Burgers by Vice, popsicles from KOP Alpharetta, and a full bar from Hyde Brewing. Hosted by Overland Imports and Expedition Events.

Cost: Free to attend; food and drinks available for purchase.

2025 Litha Celebration with North Georgia Solitaries

Date: 2-6 p.m. June 22

Location: Pioneer Campground, Red Top Mountain State Park

Details: Family-friendly ritual led by Waterfall and Tuan, followed by a community potluck. Hosted by North Georgia Solitaries. Attendees should bring a non-alcoholic beverage, a dish to share, and a chair if desired. Pets are not allowed, but service animals are welcome.

Cost: Free to attend; potluck contributions encouraged.

Symbols of the Cemetery Walking Tour

Date: 3 p.m. June 22

Location: Kennesaw City Cemetery, South Main Street, Kennesaw

Details: Guided walking tour exploring the hidden meanings behind gravestone symbols. Learn what images like doves, clasped hands, and upward-pointing fingers reveal about the lives of those buried in historic cemeteries.

Cost: Free to attend.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.