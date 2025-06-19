Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 20-22, 2025

article

Looking for weekend plans in the City of Atlanta? From live music and theater to food festivals and family fun, here are some of the best things to do around town.

🎶LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS

Briston Maroney – Long Hair, Long Life Tour

Date: June 20

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

Details: Indie singer-songwriter Briston Maroney brings his newest tour to Atlanta.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox & Keith Thomas

Date: June 20

Location: Buckhead Theatre, Buckhead

What: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Keith Thomas present Ladies Love.

Price: From $59.50

Mau P at Believe Music Hall

Date: June 20

Time: Doors open 6 p.m.

Location: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

Details: Electronic block party featuring Mau P, Skream, and Bogi.

Cost: $70–$100

Freedom in Sound: A Juneteenth Celebration (Sofar Sounds)

Date: June 20

Time: Doors open 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Location: Avondale area (exact location released 36 hours prior)

Details: Intimate jazz, soul, and Afrobeat sets celebrating Juneteenth.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Rumours ATL with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

Date: June 20

Location: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

Details: Experience the music of Fleetwood Mac like never before as Rumours ATL teams up with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Cost: Tickets available through the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Ticketmaster.

Carlin Taylor & The Soul Cartel Band

Date: June 20

Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Location: St. James Live, Atlanta

Details: Soulful live band playing two evening sets.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Kasper & The 911 Band

Date: June 21

Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Location: St. James Live, Atlanta

Details: High-energy funk and soul performances.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Birthday Bash ATL 2025

Date: June 21

Location: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

What: Featuring GloRilla & Friends, Offset, BoosMan Dlow, Kash Doll, Big Boogie and more.

Price: From $122

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Date: June 21

Time: 8 p.m. (approximate)

Location: The Masquerade – Heaven, downtown Atlanta

Details: Acclaimed post-rock band brings an atmospheric live show.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Journey Through Time Tour

Date: June 21

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Tabernacle, Atlanta

Details: R&B powerhouse Coco Jones headlines this soulful night.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

Disney PRIDE in Concert

Date: June 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta

Details: Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Symphony Orchestra perform Disney favorites.

Cost: $30–$60

Aimee Mann & Jonathan Coulton

Date: June 22

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Location: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta

Details: Award-winning singer-songwriters share the stage for a special set.

Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)

🎤COMEDY SHOWS

Flava P Send-Off Comedy Show

Date: June 20

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: My Sister’s Room, Atlanta

Details: High-energy local comedy showcase.

Cost: Ticketed; check link for details

Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase

Date: June 20

Time: 10:30 p.m.

Location: Laughing Skull Lounge, Midtown Atlanta

Details: Rapid-fire stand-up showcase with local comedic talent.

Cost: General Admission $35; VIP/Tables $40–$50

Hairy Situation by ALOK

Date: June 21

Time: 7 p.m.

Location: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta

Details: Performance artist ALOK offers insightful and comedic reflections on identity.

Cost: $29.50–$39.50

🎭 THEATER

Date: June 20-22

Location: Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Morehouse College, Atlanta

Details: New theatrical work exploring social themes in a staged world premiere.

Cost: Ticketed event

Date: June 21-22

Location: Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Morehouse College, Atlanta

Details: Original chamber operas written, rehearsed, and performed within 96 hours.

Cost: Ticketed event

🖌️ ART

Date: Now through July 11

Location: Kai Lin Art Gallery, Midtown Atlanta

Details: International juried exhibit highlighting contemporary hand-pulled printmaking.

Cost: Free

🌄 FESTIVALS

Atlanta Canada Fest

Date: June 21

Location: Wild Heaven Brewery, Atlanta

Details: Celebrate Canadian culture with food trucks (including poutine), street hockey, street curling, and live music.

Cost: Tickets start at $15

2025 WWAAC AsianFest at Lenox Square

Date: June 21

Location: Lenox Square – Luxury Wing, Peachtree Road, Atlanta

Details: Family-friendly event features live performances including lion dancing, Indian and Japanese music, cultural fashion shows, and appearances by notable community leaders. Hosted by the WWAAC Alliance Foundation.

Cost: Free admission.

Bourbon & Brisket Festival

Date: June 22

Location: The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

Details: Barbecue, bourbon tasting, live music from the Georgia Satellites, and family activities.

Cost: Free

👪FAMILY & KIDS

Slide City Waterpark Pop‑up

Date: June 19-22

Location: Atlantic Station, West Midtown

Details: Inflatable water park featuring slides, obstacle courses, foam parties, carnival games, food trucks, and live DJs.

Cost: Starting at $15 (weekends)

Adventure Cubs at Zoo Atlanta

Date: June 19-22

Location: Zoo Atlanta

Details: Interactive kids’ program exploring featured species with crafts and story time.

Cost: From $21

Southern-Fried Gaming Expo

Date: June 21–23

Location: Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta

Details: Play on 400+ arcade and pinball machines, enjoy retro consoles, tabletop games, tournaments, music, and more.

Cost: Adults: Friday $45, Saturday $55, Sunday $30; Free for kids 6 and under

☀️OTHER

3rd Annual Summer Solstice: Guns Down Mechanicsville

Date: June 20

Location: Windsor Plaza, Richardson Street SW, Atlanta

Details: Join The Urban Advocate® for the 3rd Annual Summer Solstice event, marking the start of a gun violence-free summer in Mechanicsville. Held at the powerful Guns Down Mechanicsville mural site, this community gathering honors stories of resilience and promotes peace through art, advocacy, and awareness.

Cost: Free and open to the public.

Summer Party at Atlanta Botanical Garden

Date: June 21

Location: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

Details: Celebrate the summer solstice at an enchanting evening filled with glowing lanterns, live music, cocktails, and illuminated puppets in the magical setting of Storza Woods.

Cost: Tickets required for all guests and members; available online and at the door while supplies last. Parking is $10 per vehicle.

📅NEXT WEEK

Summer of Loud Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre

Date: June 24

Location: Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta

Details: The inaugural Summer of Loud tour storms into Atlanta with hard rock powerhouses Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive sharing the stage as co-headliners. Supporting acts include The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, and Alpha Wolf. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Living The Dream Foundation, supporting young people living with life-threatening illnesses.

Cost: $30–$122

Karaoke Night with FISH N CHIPS

Date: 7 to 9 p.m. June 24

Location: City Winery Atlanta, North Avenue NE, Atlanta

Details: Sing, sip, and laugh at this high-energy karaoke night hosted by comedy duo FISH N CHIPS.

Cost: Tickets available now online.

Pedro Fernández: Ave Fenix Tour

Date: June 27

Location: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta

Details: Beloved Mexican singer and actor Pedro Fernández brings his Ave Fenix Tour to Atlanta for one night only.

Cost: From $70

OkCello: LIVE at Atlanta Contemporary

Date: June 28

Location: Atlanta Contemporary, Means Street NW, Atlanta

Details: Experience two unique performances by acclaimed Atlanta cellist and composer Okorie "OkCello" Johnson at 4 and 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free with RSVP or admission; details available on Atlanta Contemporary's website.

If you would like to submit information for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.