Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 20-22, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for weekend plans in the City of Atlanta? From live music and theater to food festivals and family fun, here are some of the best things to do around town.
🎶LIVE MUSIC & CONCERTS
Briston Maroney – Long Hair, Long Life Tour
Date: June 20
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
Details: Indie singer-songwriter Briston Maroney brings his newest tour to Atlanta.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox & Keith Thomas
Date: June 20
Location: Buckhead Theatre, Buckhead
What: Jermaine Dupri, Bryan-Michael Cox and Keith Thomas present Ladies Love.
Price: From $59.50
Date: June 20
Time: Doors open 6 p.m.
Location: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
Details: Electronic block party featuring Mau P, Skream, and Bogi.
Cost: $70–$100
Freedom in Sound: A Juneteenth Celebration (Sofar Sounds)
Date: June 20
Time: Doors open 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m.
Location: Avondale area (exact location released 36 hours prior)
Details: Intimate jazz, soul, and Afrobeat sets celebrating Juneteenth.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Rumours ATL with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
Date: June 20
Location: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
Details: Experience the music of Fleetwood Mac like never before as Rumours ATL teams up with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Cost: Tickets available through the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Ticketmaster.
Carlin Taylor & The Soul Cartel Band
Date: June 20
Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Location: St. James Live, Atlanta
Details: Soulful live band playing two evening sets.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Date: June 21
Time: 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Location: St. James Live, Atlanta
Details: High-energy funk and soul performances.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Date: June 21
Location: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta
What: Featuring GloRilla & Friends, Offset, BoosMan Dlow, Kash Doll, Big Boogie and more.
Price: From $122
Date: June 21
Time: 8 p.m. (approximate)
Location: The Masquerade – Heaven, downtown Atlanta
Details: Acclaimed post-rock band brings an atmospheric live show.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Date: June 21
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: Tabernacle, Atlanta
Details: R&B powerhouse Coco Jones headlines this soulful night.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
Date: June 21
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Atlanta Symphony Hall, Atlanta
Details: Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus and Symphony Orchestra perform Disney favorites.
Cost: $30–$60
Date: June 22
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Location: Variety Playhouse, Atlanta
Details: Award-winning singer-songwriters share the stage for a special set.
Cost: Ticketed (prices vary)
🎤COMEDY SHOWS
Date: June 20
Time: 8 p.m.
Location: My Sister’s Room, Atlanta
Details: High-energy local comedy showcase.
Cost: Ticketed; check link for details
Best of Atlanta Comedy Showcase
Date: June 20
Time: 10:30 p.m.
Location: Laughing Skull Lounge, Midtown Atlanta
Details: Rapid-fire stand-up showcase with local comedic talent.
Cost: General Admission $35; VIP/Tables $40–$50
Date: June 21
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Center Stage Theater, Atlanta
Details: Performance artist ALOK offers insightful and comedic reflections on identity.
Cost: $29.50–$39.50
🎭 THEATER
Steele Roots – World Premiere
Date: June 20-22
Location: Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Morehouse College, Atlanta
Details: New theatrical work exploring social themes in a staged world premiere.
Cost: Ticketed event
96‑Hour Opera Project 2025
Date: June 21-22
Location: Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Morehouse College, Atlanta
Details: Original chamber operas written, rehearsed, and performed within 96 hours.
Cost: Ticketed event
🖌️ ART
Atlanta Print Biennial 2025
Date: Now through July 11
Location: Kai Lin Art Gallery, Midtown Atlanta
Details: International juried exhibit highlighting contemporary hand-pulled printmaking.
Cost: Free
🌄 FESTIVALS
Date: June 21
Location: Wild Heaven Brewery, Atlanta
Details: Celebrate Canadian culture with food trucks (including poutine), street hockey, street curling, and live music.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
2025 WWAAC AsianFest at Lenox Square
Date: June 21
Location: Lenox Square – Luxury Wing, Peachtree Road, Atlanta
Details: Family-friendly event features live performances including lion dancing, Indian and Japanese music, cultural fashion shows, and appearances by notable community leaders. Hosted by the WWAAC Alliance Foundation.
Cost: Free admission.
Date: June 22
Location: The Battery Atlanta, 825 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
Details: Barbecue, bourbon tasting, live music from the Georgia Satellites, and family activities.
Cost: Free
👪FAMILY & KIDS
Date: June 19-22
Location: Atlantic Station, West Midtown
Details: Inflatable water park featuring slides, obstacle courses, foam parties, carnival games, food trucks, and live DJs.
Cost: Starting at $15 (weekends)
Date: June 19-22
Location: Zoo Atlanta
Details: Interactive kids’ program exploring featured species with crafts and story time.
Cost: From $21
Date: June 21–23
Location: Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel, 2450 Galleria Parkway, Atlanta
Details: Play on 400+ arcade and pinball machines, enjoy retro consoles, tabletop games, tournaments, music, and more.
Cost: Adults: Friday $45, Saturday $55, Sunday $30; Free for kids 6 and under
☀️OTHER
3rd Annual Summer Solstice: Guns Down Mechanicsville
Date: June 20
Location: Windsor Plaza, Richardson Street SW, Atlanta
Details: Join The Urban Advocate® for the 3rd Annual Summer Solstice event, marking the start of a gun violence-free summer in Mechanicsville. Held at the powerful Guns Down Mechanicsville mural site, this community gathering honors stories of resilience and promotes peace through art, advocacy, and awareness.
Cost: Free and open to the public.
Summer Party at Atlanta Botanical Garden
Date: June 21
Location: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta
Details: Celebrate the summer solstice at an enchanting evening filled with glowing lanterns, live music, cocktails, and illuminated puppets in the magical setting of Storza Woods.
Cost: Tickets required for all guests and members; available online and at the door while supplies last. Parking is $10 per vehicle.
📅NEXT WEEK
Summer of Loud Tour at Lakewood Amphitheatre
Date: June 24
Location: Lakewood Amphitheatre, Atlanta
Details: The inaugural Summer of Loud tour storms into Atlanta with hard rock powerhouses Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive sharing the stage as co-headliners. Supporting acts include The Devil Wears Prada, The Amity Affliction, and Alpha Wolf. A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit Living The Dream Foundation, supporting young people living with life-threatening illnesses.
Cost: $30–$122
Karaoke Night with FISH N CHIPS
Date: 7 to 9 p.m. June 24
Location: City Winery Atlanta, North Avenue NE, Atlanta
Details: Sing, sip, and laugh at this high-energy karaoke night hosted by comedy duo FISH N CHIPS.
Cost: Tickets available now online.
Pedro Fernández: Ave Fenix Tour
Date: June 27
Location: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, Atlanta
Details: Beloved Mexican singer and actor Pedro Fernández brings his Ave Fenix Tour to Atlanta for one night only.
Cost: From $70
OkCello: LIVE at Atlanta Contemporary
Date: June 28
Location: Atlanta Contemporary, Means Street NW, Atlanta
Details: Experience two unique performances by acclaimed Atlanta cellist and composer Okorie "OkCello" Johnson at 4 and 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free with RSVP or admission; details available on Atlanta Contemporary's website.
