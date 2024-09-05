Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 6-8, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for fun events around the Atlanta area this week? Whether you're into festivals, live music, comedy, or food, there's something for everyone. From the annual Yellow Daisy Festival and seafood feasts to performances by indie-rock star Mitski and film composer Hans Zimmer, the city is buzzing with exciting activities. Check out the festivals celebrating arts, culture, and sustainability, or indulge in delicious bites at local food truck gatherings. Dive into the details below to plan your perfect outing!
FESTIVALS
56th Annual Yellow Daisy Festival
What: One of the nation's top arts and crafts shows with 400 artists, live music, and a beer garden.
When: Sept. 5-8
Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
How much: Free admission with paid parking
More info
Meet Boston Music Festival
What: Guster headlines alongside STL GLD, Sofia Villarreall, and Rilla Force. Food and beverages available.
When: 5 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta
How much: Free with RSVP
More info
Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival
What: Live music, DJs, seafood, and Caribbean dishes.
When: 12-10 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: Morris Brown College, 643 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $30, cooler & lawn chair pass additional
More info
Beltline Bash Music Festival
What: Atlanta's top artists and DJs, plus a vintage and thrift market.
When: 7 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: Park Tavern at Piedmont Park, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $25
More info
Gwinnett County Public Safety Fall Festival
What: Car display, giveaways, food trucks, and more.
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville
How much: Free admission
GreenFest 2024
What: A family-friendly event celebrating sustainability with live performances, eco workshops, and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: Truly Living Well Urban Farm, 324 Lawton St. SW, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
More info
Beloved Community International Expo
What: Performances, creative works, food, music, kids' zone, and more.
When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: The King Center, 449 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
More info
Canton Multicultural Festival
What: A celebration featuring traditional food, vendors, and live performances from various cultures.
When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: Harmon Field, 328 Harmon Circle, Canton
How much: Free admission
More info
MUSIC
Dierks Bentley
What: Country star brings his Gravel & Gold tour.
When: 7 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta
How much: Tickets start at $44
More info
Mitski with Lamp
What: Indie rock sensation Mitski brings her North American tour to Atlanta with Japanese indie band Lamp.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $81
More info
Hans Zimmer Live
What: Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer performs live in Duluth.
When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth
How much: Tickets start at $49
More info
Who's Bad - Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute
What: The ultimate Michael Jackson tribute band performs in Atlanta.
When: 8 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $35
More info
Young Miko XOXO Tour
What: Singer Young Miko is bringing her XOXO tour to Atlanta. All ages welcome.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $90
More Info
B.D.U.
What: The South Korean vocal boy band B.D.U. is coming to Buckhead.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $73
More Info
Ziggy Alberts
What: Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts is performing in Atlanta, known for his folk-pop melodies and authentic lyrics.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta Street NW
How much: Tickets start at $25
More Info
Jonathan Butler, Norman Brown, and Ken Ford
What: An evening of jazz with Jonathan Butler, Norman Brown, and Ken Ford. Bring your own food and drinks.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton
How much: Tickets start at $59
More Info
JJ & The Hustlers, Sideburners, Jeff Evan's Porkestra
What: JJ & The Hustlers, Sideburners, and Jeff Evan's Porkestra perform in Little 5 Points.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave., Atlanta
How much: Free admission
More Info
Robby Krieger of The Doors
What: Robby Krieger, guitarist for The Doors, showcases his diverse influences and guitar skills.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market
How much: Tickets start at $75
More Info
COMEDY/THEATER
Puddles Pity Party
What: Puddles, the 7-foot sad clown, performs his unique musical show.
When: 8 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $39
More info
ART
Chamblee Night Market
What: Vendors, plant sales, and more at this night market.
When: 5 to 9 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: 5504 Peachtree Road, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
Friday Night Funk Market
What: Local artists, brews, food, and live music.
When: 5 to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: Sweetwater Brewing, 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
More info
Spirited Away Marketplace
What: The Spirited Away Marketplace will feature arts, crafts, and Ghibli-inspired goods, plus a craft zone, food, drinks, and snacks.
When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
More Info
High Museum Grandparents Day
What: Second Sunday means free admission for all visitors and family-friendly programming, including a performance of The Velveteen Rabbit.
When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: High Museum, Atlanta
How much: Free admission (must reserve tickets)
More Info
Paulding Meadows Arts & Crafts Festival
What: The festival will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors.
When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows, Dallas
How much: Free admission
More Info
FOOD/DRINK
Snellville Food Truck Friday
What: Enjoy various food trucks, including Big House BBQ and Frozen Sweets.
When: 4 to 8 p.m., Sept. 6
Where: 2342 Oak Road, Snellville
How much: Free admission
Taste of Smyrna
What: Sample dishes from over 25 restaurants and enjoy live music.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 7
Where: 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna
How much: Free admission, samples $1 to $10
More info
OTHER
Dirty Birds Rally
What: The Dirty Birds Rally, presented by Truist and American Family Insurance, will feature appearances by Grady Jarrett, Bijan Robinson, and Younghoe Koo, plus a special performance by 2 Chainz.
When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Atlantic Station Green, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
German Shepherd Fest
What: The German Dog Rescue of Georgia will be there along with multiple vendors offering a variety of products and services.
When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
How much: Free admission
More Info
Atlanta Home Show
What: The annual Atlanta Home Show features landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, interior design companies, and more.
When: Sept. 6-8
Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $8 for adults
More Info
Peach State Motorcycle Rodeo
What: Police officers from around the country will participate in the first Peach State Motorcycle Rodeo in Gwinnett County.
When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4-7
Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville
How much: Free admission
NEXT WEEK
John Legend with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra
What: Multi-platinum artist John Legend performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
When: 8 p.m., Sept. 9
Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta
How much: Tickets start at $61
More info
Crash Test Dummies
What: The Crash Test Dummies are hitting the road for the first time in 20 years with an Anniversary Tour that spans North America.
When: 8 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta
How much: Tickets start at $50
