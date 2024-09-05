Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 6-8, 2024

article

Looking for fun events around the Atlanta area this week? Whether you're into festivals, live music, comedy, or food, there's something for everyone. From the annual Yellow Daisy Festival and seafood feasts to performances by indie-rock star Mitski and film composer Hans Zimmer, the city is buzzing with exciting activities. Check out the festivals celebrating arts, culture, and sustainability, or indulge in delicious bites at local food truck gatherings. Dive into the details below to plan your perfect outing!

FESTIVALS

56th Annual Yellow Daisy Festival

What: One of the nation's top arts and crafts shows with 400 artists, live music, and a beer garden.

When: Sept. 5-8

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

How much: Free admission with paid parking

More info

Meet Boston Music Festival

What: Guster headlines alongside STL GLD, Sofia Villarreall, and Rilla Force. Food and beverages available.

When: 5 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: Historic Fourth Ward Park, 830 Willoughby Way NE, Atlanta

How much: Free with RSVP

More info

Atlanta Seafood & Caribbean Music Festival

What: Live music, DJs, seafood, and Caribbean dishes.

When: 12-10 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: Morris Brown College, 643 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive NW, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $30, cooler & lawn chair pass additional

More info

Beltline Bash Music Festival

What: Atlanta's top artists and DJs, plus a vintage and thrift market.

When: 7 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: Park Tavern at Piedmont Park, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $25

More info

Gwinnett County Public Safety Fall Festival

What: Car display, giveaways, food trucks, and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

How much: Free admission

GreenFest 2024

What: A family-friendly event celebrating sustainability with live performances, eco workshops, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: Truly Living Well Urban Farm, 324 Lawton St. SW, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More info

Beloved Community International Expo

What: Performances, creative works, food, music, kids' zone, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: The King Center, 449 Auburn Avenue NE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More info

Canton Multicultural Festival

What: A celebration featuring traditional food, vendors, and live performances from various cultures.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: Harmon Field, 328 Harmon Circle, Canton

How much: Free admission

More info

MUSIC

Dierks Bentley

What: Country star brings his Gravel & Gold tour.

When: 7 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

How much: Tickets start at $44

More info

Mitski with Lamp

What: Indie rock sensation Mitski brings her North American tour to Atlanta with Japanese indie band Lamp.

When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $81

More info

Hans Zimmer Live

What: Award-winning film composer Hans Zimmer performs live in Duluth.

When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway, Duluth

How much: Tickets start at $49

More info

Who's Bad - Ultimate Michael Jackson Tribute

What: The ultimate Michael Jackson tribute band performs in Atlanta.

When: 8 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $35

More info

Young Miko XOXO Tour

What: Singer Young Miko is bringing her XOXO tour to Atlanta. All ages welcome.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Coca-Cola Roxy, 800 Battery Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $90

More Info

B.D.U.

What: The South Korean vocal boy band B.D.U. is coming to Buckhead.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $73

More Info

Ziggy Alberts

What: Australian singer-songwriter Ziggy Alberts is performing in Atlanta, known for his folk-pop melodies and authentic lyrics.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta Street NW

How much: Tickets start at $25

More Info

Jonathan Butler, Norman Brown, and Ken Ford

What: An evening of jazz with Jonathan Butler, Norman Brown, and Ken Ford. Bring your own food and drinks.

When: 7 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton

How much: Tickets start at $59

More Info

JJ & The Hustlers, Sideburners, Jeff Evan's Porkestra

What: JJ & The Hustlers, Sideburners, and Jeff Evan's Porkestra perform in Little 5 Points.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Star Community Bar, 437 Moreland Ave., Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More Info

Robby Krieger of The Doors

What: Robby Krieger, guitarist for The Doors, showcases his diverse influences and guitar skills.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave., Ponce City Market

How much: Tickets start at $75

More Info

COMEDY/THEATER

Puddles Pity Party

What: Puddles, the 7-foot sad clown, performs his unique musical show.

When: 8 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $39

More info

ART

Chamblee Night Market

What: Vendors, plant sales, and more at this night market.

When: 5 to 9 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: 5504 Peachtree Road, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

Friday Night Funk Market

What: Local artists, brews, food, and live music.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: Sweetwater Brewing, 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More info

Friday Night Funk Market

What: Shop 10+ local artists, enjoy 15+ brews and delicious food, and listen to live music. All ages and pups welcome.

When: 5 to 8:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Sweetwater Brewing, 195 Ottley Drive NE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More Info

Spirited Away Marketplace

What: The Spirited Away Marketplace will feature arts, crafts, and Ghibli-inspired goods, plus a craft zone, food, drinks, and snacks.

When: 2 to 7 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, 559 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More Info

High Museum Grandparents Day

What: Second Sunday means free admission for all visitors and family-friendly programming, including a performance of The Velveteen Rabbit.

When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: High Museum, Atlanta

How much: Free admission (must reserve tickets)

More Info

Paulding Meadows Arts & Crafts Festival

What: The festival will feature multiple arts and crafts vendors.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Duncan Park at Paulding Meadows, 472 Paulding Meadows, Dallas

How much: Free admission

More Info

FOOD/DRINK

Snellville Food Truck Friday

What: Enjoy various food trucks, including Big House BBQ and Frozen Sweets.

When: 4 to 8 p.m., Sept. 6

Where: 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

How much: Free admission

Taste of Smyrna

What: Sample dishes from over 25 restaurants and enjoy live music.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sept. 7

Where: 2800 King St. SE, Smyrna

How much: Free admission, samples $1 to $10

More info

OTHER

Dirty Birds Rally

What: The Dirty Birds Rally, presented by Truist and American Family Insurance, will feature appearances by Grady Jarrett, Bijan Robinson, and Younghoe Koo, plus a special performance by 2 Chainz.

When: 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 6

Where: Atlantic Station Green, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

German Shepherd Fest

What: The German Dog Rescue of Georgia will be there along with multiple vendors offering a variety of products and services.

When: 12 to 5 p.m. Sept. 7

Where: Fire Maker Brewing Company, 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

How much: Free admission

More Info

Atlanta Home Show

What: The annual Atlanta Home Show features landscaping companies, remodeling contractors, interior design companies, and more.

When: Sept. 6-8

Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $8 for adults

More Info

Peach State Motorcycle Rodeo

What: Police officers from around the country will participate in the first Peach State Motorcycle Rodeo in Gwinnett County.

When: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 4-7

Where: Coolray Field, 2500 Buford Drive, Lawrenceville

How much: Free admission

NEXT WEEK

John Legend with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra

What: Multi-platinum artist John Legend performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

When: 8 p.m., Sept. 9

Where: Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, 2200 Encore Parkway, Alpharetta

How much: Tickets start at $61

More info

Crash Test Dummies

What: The Crash Test Dummies are hitting the road for the first time in 20 years with an Anniversary Tour that spans North America.

When: 8 p.m. Sept. 9

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Avenue NE, Atlanta

How much: Tickets start at $50

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.