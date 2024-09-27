Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 27-29, 2024

article

Looking for fun events around metro Atlanta this weekend? From music festivals and live performances to food markets and cultural celebrations, there's something for everyone. Whether you're into outdoor adventures, art shows, or family-friendly activities, check out this list of exciting things to do from Sept. 27-29. Here's what's happening:

NOTE: Because of the severe weather on Friday, some events may have been canceled or postponed. Please double-check before making plans to attend.

FESTIVALS & ART MARKETS

Atlanta Tattoo Festival

When : Sept. 27-29

Where : Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart, 240 Peachtree St., Atlanta

What : Over 200 tattoo artists in attendance.

Cost : Tickets start at $30

More Info: Atlanta Tattoo Festival

Autumn Art Market & Pop-up Party at Snack Bar

When : 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 27

Where : King of Pops, 552 Decatur Street, Atlanta

What : Art market with local vendors, drinks, snacks, and live music.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Autumn Art Market

JC100 Film Festival

When : 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum, 441 Freedom Pkwy, Atlanta

What : Watch former President Jimmy Carter's favorite films as part of his 100th birthday celebration.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: JC100 Film Festival

Halloweentown Handmade Market

When : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : Harmony Park, Decatur

What : Local vendors offering handmade goods, crafts, candles, art, and more.

More Info: Halloweentown Handmade Market

4th Annual Oktoberfest

When : Sept. 28-29

Where : 1166 Church St., Sugar Hill

What : Oktoberfest with food, beer specials, live music, and a kids' bounce house.

More Info: Oktoberfest

Sweet Auburn Music Fest

When : Sept. 28-29

Where : 32 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta

What : Two-day festival featuring live music, food, local vendors, and more.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Sweet Auburn Music Fest

East Atlanta Strut

When : 12 to 6 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, Southern Feedstore, Brownwood Market

What : Live music, games, contests, prizes, food, and drinks.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: East Atlanta Strut

Oktoberfest

When : 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Rd., Cumming

What : German-inspired food, games, contests, and live music.

More Info: Oktoberfest Cumming

North Georgia Highland Games

When : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : Rabun County Civic Center, 90 Library Cir., Clayton

What : Celebration of Scottish culture with athletics, bagpipes, live music, and more.

More Info: North Georgia Highland Games

Fine Wine Fest

When : 3 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 80 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta

What : Wine tasting with nostalgic R&B music and onsite food.

Cost : Tickets start at $59.99

More Info: Fine Wine Festival

Serb Fest

When : Sept. 28-29

Where : 1558 Hewatt Rd., Lilburn

What : The 5th annual Serb Fest features authentic cuisine, Balkan traditions, music, and dancing.

More Info: Serb Fest

Atlanta Comic Convention

When : 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 29

Where : Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta

What : Books, toys, posters, anime, local artists, and more.

Cost : $5 general admission

More Info: Atlanta Comic Convention

Sunday in the Park and Tunes from the Tombs

When : 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29

Where : Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta

What : Live music, local vendors, arts and crafts for kids, and food.

Cost : Tickets start at $20

More Info: Sunday in the Park and Tunes from the Tombs

MUSIC

Lyfe Jennings

When : 7 p.m., Sept. 27

Where : City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : R&B and soul singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings performs.

Cost : Tickets start at $65

More Info: Lyfe Jennings Tickets

Falling Rocks

When : 8 p.m., Sept. 27

Where : Gate City Brewing, 43 Magnolia St., Roswell

What : High-energy '80s and '90s rock band performance.

More Info: Falling Rocks

An Evening with Lyle Lovett

When : 8 p.m., Sept. 27

Where : Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith St., LaGrange

What : Lyle Lovett performs with his Large Band.

Cost : Tickets start at $20

More Info: Lyle Lovett Tickets

CAKE

When : 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta

What : CAKE performs live in Atlanta.

Cost : Tickets start at $70

More Info: CAKE Tickets

Elevated Rhythms

When : 1 p.m., Sept. 29

Where : East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point St., East Point

What : Veteran DJs spinning house music at a family-friendly party.

Cost : Free admission

More Info: Elevated Rhythms

COMEDY

Improvised Dungeons & Dragons

When : Sept. 27

Where : Dad's Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta

What : Improv comedy tribute to the classic role-playing game.

Cost : Tickets start at $28

More Info: Improvised Dungeons & Dragons

Peachin' to the Choir

When : 8 p.m., Sept. 27

Where : Monks Meadery, 579 North Highland Ave., Atlanta

What : Monthly stand-up comedy show hosted by Dan Alex.

Cost : $15 in advance, $20 day of show

More Info: Peachin' to the Choir

FOOD/DRINK

Cookout for a Cause

When : 12 to 6 p.m., Sept. 28

Where : New York Butcher Shoppe, 4969 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs

What : Fundraiser for Atlanta Community Food Bank with food, salsa samples, and raffle items.

More Info: Cookout for a Cause

COMING UP

Johnny Marr & James

When : 8 p.m., Oct. 3

Where : The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta

What : Johnny Marr, known for playing with The Smiths and The Pretenders, will be joined by English rock band James, celebrating 40 years.

Cost : Tickets start at $80

More Info: Johnny Marr & James

Neighborhood Pet Blessing & Remembrance

When : 9 a.m., Oct. 5

Where : Church at Ponce & Highland, 1065 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

What : A blessing for pets at 9 a.m., followed by a remembrance service for departed pets at 11:30 a.m.

More Info: Neighborhood Pet Blessing & Remembrance

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.