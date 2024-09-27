Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | Sept. 27-29, 2024
ATLANTA - Looking for fun events around metro Atlanta this weekend? From music festivals and live performances to food markets and cultural celebrations, there's something for everyone. Whether you're into outdoor adventures, art shows, or family-friendly activities, check out this list of exciting things to do from Sept. 27-29. Here's what's happening:
NOTE: Because of the severe weather on Friday, some events may have been canceled or postponed. Please double-check before making plans to attend.
FESTIVALS & ART MARKETS
Atlanta Tattoo Festival
- When: Sept. 27-29
- Where: Atlanta Convention Center at AmericasMart, 240 Peachtree St., Atlanta
- What: Over 200 tattoo artists in attendance.
- Cost: Tickets start at $30
- More Info: Atlanta Tattoo Festival
Autumn Art Market & Pop-up Party at Snack Bar
- When: 6 to 10 p.m., Sept. 27
- Where: King of Pops, 552 Decatur Street, Atlanta
- What: Art market with local vendors, drinks, snacks, and live music.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Autumn Art Market
JC100 Film Festival
- When: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: Jimmy Carter Presidential Library & Museum, 441 Freedom Pkwy, Atlanta
- What: Watch former President Jimmy Carter's favorite films as part of his 100th birthday celebration.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: JC100 Film Festival
Halloweentown Handmade Market
- When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: Harmony Park, Decatur
- What: Local vendors offering handmade goods, crafts, candles, art, and more.
- More Info: Halloweentown Handmade Market
4th Annual Oktoberfest
- When: Sept. 28-29
- Where: 1166 Church St., Sugar Hill
- What: Oktoberfest with food, beer specials, live music, and a kids' bounce house.
- More Info: Oktoberfest
Sweet Auburn Music Fest
- When: Sept. 28-29
- Where: 32 Irwin St. NE, Atlanta
- What: Two-day festival featuring live music, food, local vendors, and more.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Sweet Auburn Music Fest
East Atlanta Strut
- When: 12 to 6 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market, Southern Feedstore, Brownwood Market
- What: Live music, games, contests, prizes, food, and drinks.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: East Atlanta Strut
Oktoberfest
- When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Rd., Cumming
- What: German-inspired food, games, contests, and live music.
- More Info: Oktoberfest Cumming
North Georgia Highland Games
- When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: Rabun County Civic Center, 90 Library Cir., Clayton
- What: Celebration of Scottish culture with athletics, bagpipes, live music, and more.
- More Info: North Georgia Highland Games
Fine Wine Fest
- When: 3 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, 80 Northside Dr NW, Atlanta
- What: Wine tasting with nostalgic R&B music and onsite food.
- Cost: Tickets start at $59.99
- More Info: Fine Wine Festival
Serb Fest
- When: Sept. 28-29
- Where: 1558 Hewatt Rd., Lilburn
- What: The 5th annual Serb Fest features authentic cuisine, Balkan traditions, music, and dancing.
- More Info: Serb Fest
Atlanta Comic Convention
- When: 1 to 5 p.m., Sept. 29
- Where: Marriott Hotel-Century Center, 2000 Century Blvd NE, Atlanta
- What: Books, toys, posters, anime, local artists, and more.
- Cost: $5 general admission
- More Info: Atlanta Comic Convention
Sunday in the Park and Tunes from the Tombs
- When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 29
- Where: Historic Oakland Cemetery, Atlanta
- What: Live music, local vendors, arts and crafts for kids, and food.
- Cost: Tickets start at $20
- More Info: Sunday in the Park and Tunes from the Tombs
MUSIC
Lyfe Jennings
- When: 7 p.m., Sept. 27
- Where: City Winery, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: R&B and soul singer-songwriter Lyfe Jennings performs.
- Cost: Tickets start at $65
- More Info: Lyfe Jennings Tickets
Falling Rocks
- When: 8 p.m., Sept. 27
- Where: Gate City Brewing, 43 Magnolia St., Roswell
- What: High-energy '80s and '90s rock band performance.
- More Info: Falling Rocks
An Evening with Lyle Lovett
- When: 8 p.m., Sept. 27
- Where: Sweetland Amphitheatre, 110 Smith St., LaGrange
- What: Lyle Lovett performs with his Large Band.
- Cost: Tickets start at $20
- More Info: Lyle Lovett Tickets
CAKE
- When: 7:30 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: Historic Fourth Ward Skatepark, Atlanta
- What: CAKE performs live in Atlanta.
- Cost: Tickets start at $70
- More Info: CAKE Tickets
Elevated Rhythms
- When: 1 p.m., Sept. 29
- Where: East Point City Hall, 2757 East Point St., East Point
- What: Veteran DJs spinning house music at a family-friendly party.
- Cost: Free admission
- More Info: Elevated Rhythms
COMEDY
Improvised Dungeons & Dragons
- When: Sept. 27
- Where: Dad's Garage Theatre, 569 Ezzard St., Atlanta
- What: Improv comedy tribute to the classic role-playing game.
- Cost: Tickets start at $28
- More Info: Improvised Dungeons & Dragons
Peachin' to the Choir
- When: 8 p.m., Sept. 27
- Where: Monks Meadery, 579 North Highland Ave., Atlanta
- What: Monthly stand-up comedy show hosted by Dan Alex.
- Cost: $15 in advance, $20 day of show
- More Info: Peachin' to the Choir
FOOD/DRINK
Cookout for a Cause
- When: 12 to 6 p.m., Sept. 28
- Where: New York Butcher Shoppe, 4969 Roswell Rd., Sandy Springs
- What: Fundraiser for Atlanta Community Food Bank with food, salsa samples, and raffle items.
- More Info: Cookout for a Cause
COMING UP
Johnny Marr & James
- When: 8 p.m., Oct. 3
- Where: The Eastern, 777 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta
- What: Johnny Marr, known for playing with The Smiths and The Pretenders, will be joined by English rock band James, celebrating 40 years.
- Cost: Tickets start at $80
- More Info: Johnny Marr & James
Neighborhood Pet Blessing & Remembrance
- When: 9 a.m., Oct. 5
- Where: Church at Ponce & Highland, 1065 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
- What: A blessing for pets at 9 a.m., followed by a remembrance service for departed pets at 11:30 a.m.
- More Info: Neighborhood Pet Blessing & Remembrance
