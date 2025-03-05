Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 7-9, 2025

article

Whether you're into live music, comedy, food festivals, art exhibits, or sports, there's something for everyone happening around metro Atlanta. From Martin Lawrence's comedy tour to the Atlanta Brunch Festival, and from Broadway musicals to dinosaur adventures at Stone Mountain, check out the best events happening March 7-9 and beyond!

EVENTS

Atlanta Home Show

When: March 7-9

Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

What: The spring edition of the Atlanta Home Show features celebrity guests Dave and Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, an immersive luxury homebuilding experience from Bradford Homes, Master Gardener workshops, dozens of vendors, and more.

How much: From $11

More info

Halfway to the Dragon Cosplay Weekend

When: March 7

Where: Monks Meadery Atlanta, 579 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: With just six months until Dragon Con, cosplayers and con enthusiasts are invited to celebrate at the Halfway to the Dragon Cosplay Weekend gathering.

How much: Free with RSVP

More info

63rd Annual Orchid Show & Sale

When: March 7-9

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta

What: The Atlanta Orchid Society presents its 63rd annual Orchid Show & Sale, showcasing stunning orchid displays and plants for purchase.

How much: From $28.95

More info

Norcross Irish Fest

When: March 8

Where: Downtown Norcross

What: Celebrate Irish culture with delicious corned beef and cabbage, sausage platters, pretzel bites, and green beer at this festive gathering.

How much: Free admission

More info

Rang De Atlanta – Holi Color Fest

When: March 8

Where: Fowling Warehouse, 1356 English Street NW, Atlanta

What: Rang De Atlanta is a Holi Color Festival packed with fun activities, vibrant color powder, and water play. After 3 p.m., the party becomes adults-only, featuring Bollywood beats, top-shelf drinks, and exclusive dance performances.

How much: From $10

More info

Atlanta Fair

When: March 7-April 13

Where: 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta

What: A traditional fair with exciting rides, games, and prizes, plus fair food favorites like deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, hot dogs, burgers, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.

How much: From $3

More info

Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show

When: March 8-9

Where: The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway, Atlanta

What: This curated exhibition brings together talented jewelry artists from over 20 states, showcasing contemporary and handcrafted designs.

How much: From $10

More info

Atlanta Purim Parade & Festival

When: March 9

Where: Beth Jacob Atlanta, 1855 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta

What: The 33rd annual Atlanta Purim Parade & Festival features festive floats, music, costumes, and an outdoor festival with rides, live entertainment, and food trucks.

How much: Free admission; ride tickets start at 50 cents each

More info

MUSIC

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven Project

When: March 6-9

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Symphonies No. 4 and 7, showcasing the composer's dynamic range and mastery.

How much: From $44

More info

Kristin Cavallari

When: March 7

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: Kristin Cavallari, best known for her roles on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, is also an entrepreneur with home and jewelry lines and founder of Uncommon Beauty.

How much: From $54

More info

Arizona

When: March 7

Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: The New Jersey pop rock and electropop trio Arizona, known for amassing over 1 billion streams worldwide, brings their energetic sound to Atlanta.

How much: From $32.50

More info

Heartbreaker

When: March 7

Where: Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta

What: The female-fronted party rock band Heartbreaker brings a high-energy performance to Marietta this weekend.

How much: From $5

More info

Stephen Day

When: March 8

Where: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta

What: Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Day is on tour supporting his latest album, Gold Mine.

How much: From $18

More info

Live & In Bloom: Harrison Bounds

When: March 8

Where: The Works, 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

What: Part of the Live & In Bloom Spring Music Series, singer-songwriter Harrison Bounds takes the stage for a free live performance.

How much: Free admission

More info

Crumbsnatchers

When: March 8

Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta

What: The Crumbsnatchers’ music blends the wit of Pixies and Talking Heads with the raw energy of the Beastie Boys.

How much: From $15

More info

Bright Eyes

When: March 8

Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta

What: Bright Eyes, the influential indie rock band led by Conor Oberst, continues their tour with a stop at the Tabernacle.

How much: From $69

More info

Georgia Symphony and Orchestra: Lux Perpetua

When: March 9

Where: Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street NE, Marietta

What: "Lux Perpetua: Light of Hope" features Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem alongside selections from the British choral tradition, an African-American spiritual, and a contemporary Buddhist mantra.

How much: From $20

More info

SAE Jam Band Sundays

When: March 9

Where: Dudley’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1525 E. Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain

What: An electrifying afternoon jam session blending blues and jazz, paired with great food and drinks.

How much: Free admission

More info

Duke Jones

When: March 9

Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What: Duke Jones, the rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter, brings his heartfelt lyrics and smooth vocals to Eddie’s Attic.

How much: From $15

More info

Naked Eyes

When: March 9

Where: MadLife Stage, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock

What: Naked Eyes, the English new wave duo best known for 80s hits like Always Something There to Remind Me, performs live in Woodstock.

How much: From $19.50

More info

COMEDY

Martin Lawrence

When: March 7

Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta

What: Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence is bringing his Lit AF Tour to Atlanta, featuring special guests Chico Bean and Ms. Pat.

How much: From $69.50

More info

4th Annual West End Comedy Festival

When: March 7-9

Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta

What: A two-day celebration of comedy featuring a powerhouse lineup, including Beth Stelling, Ben Palmer, Lace Larrabee, Clayton English, and more than 40 comedians from across the country.

How much: From $40

More info

Georgia Comedy Fest Weekend

When: March 8

Where: The Monticello Bistro, 2000 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta

What: Local and national touring comedians take the stage every Saturday night for a night of stand-up at Monticello's lounge.

How much: Free admission with e-ticket

More info

Best of Atlanta Comedy

When: March 9

Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree Street, Atlanta

What: A showcase of 10 Atlanta comedians, each performing their funniest 10-minute sets in one of the city's best-known comedy venues.

How much: From $20

More info

ART, THEATER AND FILM

"data-verse"

When: March 7 – August 10

Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: The U.S. debut of Ryoji Ikeda’s "data-verse", an immersive trilogy of light and sound that explores the intersection of data and digital art.

How much: From $23.50

More info

"Hot Jambalaya"

When: March 7-29

Where: Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard Street, Atlanta

What: A musical murder mystery set in New Orleans, following the strange case of Papa Joe "Sewer King" Van Horn, who takes a fatal spill from a French Quarter balcony.

How much: From $27

More info

"Constellations"

When: March 7-23

Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock

What: This thought-provoking play explores love, fate, and infinite possibilities, asking "what if?" and "what could have been?" while celebrating "what is."

How much: From $20

More info

"Galapagos George"

When: March 7-16

Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta

What: This family-friendly eco-fable tells the inspiring true story of George, the last tortoise of his kind, and his journey on the Galapagos Islands.

How much: From $20.50

More info

"An Unkindness of Ravens"

When: March 7-9

Where: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Presented by Full Radius Dance, this production explores the complex symbolism of ravens—from prophecy and insight to loss and death.

How much: Donation requested

More info

Broad Street Film Festival

When: March 7-9

Where: Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad Street, Sugar Hill

What: A showcase of diverse storytelling, bringing together filmmakers and audiences to experience new adventures, perspectives, and artistic visions.

How much: From $15

More info

Little Cottage Brewery Art Market

When: March 8

Where: Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, Avondale Estates

What: A pop-up art market featuring 10 local artisans, a limited bottle release, 10+ beers on tap, and pizza.

How much: Free admission

More info

Pontoon Brewing 7-Year Bash, Gallery Show & Art Market

When: March 8

Where: Pontoon Brewing, 500 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs

What: Pontoon Brewing celebrates its 7th anniversary with a gallery show and art market, featuring food trucks, live music, yard games, a bubble machine, and 15+ beers on tap.

How much: Free admission

More info

"Daughters of the Dust"

When: March 9

Where: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: In honor of Women’s History Month, the Plaza Theatre is screening "Daughters of the Dust", the Sundance Award-winning classic about Gullah culture and Black heritage.

How much: From $13

More info

FOOD & DRINK

Lenten Fish Fry

When: March 7

Where: Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta

What: Kick off the Lenten season with a traditional Friday Fish Fry.

How much: From $7

More info

Sip & Swine BBQ Fest

When: March 7-8

Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville

What: The 10th annual Sip & Swine BBQ Fest features delicious barbecue, 120+ arts and crafts vendors, and live music, with all proceeds benefiting The Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter.

How much: Free admission

More info

Atlanta Brunch Festival

When: March 8

Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta

What: Savor brunch bites from Atlanta’s best restaurants, plus mimosas, Bloody Marys, brunch punch, beer, wine, and seltzers. Enjoy live music and DJs.

How much: From $50

More info

Roswell Beer Festival

When: March 8

Where: Downtown Roswell

What: Unlimited beer tastings from 350+ beers, food from local restaurants, and live music by Reckless.

How much: From $75

More info

22nd Annual Oyster & Crawfish Festival

When: March 8

Where: Park Tavern, 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta

What: Enjoy fresh and grilled oysters, fried oyster baskets, shrimp baskets, and fried chicken baskets at this popular seafood festival.

How much: From $20

More info

Oakhurst Wine Crawl

When: March 8

Where: Harmony Park, 670 E. Lake Drive, Decatur

What: Sample 100+ wines from 30 local businesses, with proceeds benefiting Oakhurst PorchFest.

How much: From $30

More info

International Women's Day at Brasserie Margot

When: March 8

Where: Brasserie Margot, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th Street NE, Atlanta

What: Margot Meets Michter's is a four-course whiskey-paired dinner featuring Michter’s whiskey and craft cocktails, prepared by chefs Jon Novak and Eric Snow.

How much: From $155

More info

Luther Vandross Tribute Brunch

When: March 9

Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Enjoy a PureSoul tribute to Luther Vandross while indulging in brunch at City Winery.

How much: From $25

More info

OTHER

American Frontier Days

When: March 8

Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, 2970 GA Highway 190, Pine Mountain

What: Experience living history demonstrations, frontier survival skills, and a tomahawk throwing contest.

How much: Donations requested, $5 parking

More info

Cobb County Spring Book Sale

When: March 8

Where: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy., Marietta

What: Browse thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and puzzles with prices ranging from 10 cents to $4.

How much: Free admission

More info

Dino Fest

When: March 8 – April 20

Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain

What: A dinosaur-themed festival featuring live entertainment, dino exhibits, and a special drone and light show.

How much: From $36.99

More info

Fabulous Fiberglass Exhibit

When: Now – July 13

Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville

What: A showcase of handcrafted cars from the 1960s and 1970s, including the 1962 Shark and 1958 Thor Coupe.

How much: From $7

More info

International Women's Day Celebration

When: March 8

Where: Chattahoochee Food Works, 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

What: Celebrate women-owned businesses with a pop-up market, handmade goods, art, and charitable donations supporting the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.

How much: Free admission

More info

NEXT WEEK

Author Colleen Oakley in Conversation

When: March 11

Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta

What: Colleen Oakley, author of Jane and Dan at the End of the World, discusses her latest book with Emily Giffin.

How much: From $6

More info

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"

When: March 11-16

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, this Broadway musical tells the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a rock legend.

How much: From $39.50

More info

If you would like to submit information for a future things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.