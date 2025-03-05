Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 7-9, 2025
ATLANTA - Whether you're into live music, comedy, food festivals, art exhibits, or sports, there's something for everyone happening around metro Atlanta. From Martin Lawrence's comedy tour to the Atlanta Brunch Festival, and from Broadway musicals to dinosaur adventures at Stone Mountain, check out the best events happening March 7-9 and beyond!
EVENTS
Atlanta Home Show
When: March 7-9
Where: Cobb Galleria Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta
What: The spring edition of the Atlanta Home Show features celebrity guests Dave and Jenny Marrs from HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous, an immersive luxury homebuilding experience from Bradford Homes, Master Gardener workshops, dozens of vendors, and more.
How much: From $11
More info
Halfway to the Dragon Cosplay Weekend
When: March 7
Where: Monks Meadery Atlanta, 579 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: With just six months until Dragon Con, cosplayers and con enthusiasts are invited to celebrate at the Halfway to the Dragon Cosplay Weekend gathering.
How much: Free with RSVP
More info
63rd Annual Orchid Show & Sale
When: March 7-9
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, 1345 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta
What: The Atlanta Orchid Society presents its 63rd annual Orchid Show & Sale, showcasing stunning orchid displays and plants for purchase.
How much: From $28.95
More info
Norcross Irish Fest
When: March 8
Where: Downtown Norcross
What: Celebrate Irish culture with delicious corned beef and cabbage, sausage platters, pretzel bites, and green beer at this festive gathering.
How much: Free admission
More info
Rang De Atlanta – Holi Color Fest
When: March 8
Where: Fowling Warehouse, 1356 English Street NW, Atlanta
What: Rang De Atlanta is a Holi Color Festival packed with fun activities, vibrant color powder, and water play. After 3 p.m., the party becomes adults-only, featuring Bollywood beats, top-shelf drinks, and exclusive dance performances.
How much: From $10
More info
Atlanta Fair
When: March 7-April 13
Where: 688 Central Ave. SW, Atlanta
What: A traditional fair with exciting rides, games, and prizes, plus fair food favorites like deep-fried Oreos, funnel cakes, cotton candy, candy apples, hot dogs, burgers, and fresh-squeezed lemonade.
How much: From $3
More info
Atlanta Contemporary Jewelry Show
When: March 8-9
Where: The Carter Center, 453 John Lewis Freedom Parkway, Atlanta
What: This curated exhibition brings together talented jewelry artists from over 20 states, showcasing contemporary and handcrafted designs.
How much: From $10
More info
Atlanta Purim Parade & Festival
When: March 9
Where: Beth Jacob Atlanta, 1855 Lavista Road NE, Atlanta
What: The 33rd annual Atlanta Purim Parade & Festival features festive floats, music, costumes, and an outdoor festival with rides, live entertainment, and food trucks.
How much: Free admission; ride tickets start at 50 cents each
More info
MUSIC
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra: Beethoven Project
When: March 6-9
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s Symphonies No. 4 and 7, showcasing the composer's dynamic range and mastery.
How much: From $44
More info
Kristin Cavallari
When: March 7
Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta
What: Kristin Cavallari, best known for her roles on MTV’s Laguna Beach and The Hills, is also an entrepreneur with home and jewelry lines and founder of Uncommon Beauty.
How much: From $54
More info
Arizona
When: March 7
Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: The New Jersey pop rock and electropop trio Arizona, known for amassing over 1 billion streams worldwide, brings their energetic sound to Atlanta.
How much: From $32.50
More info
Heartbreaker
When: March 7
Where: Dixie Tavern, 2349 Windy Hill Road SE, Marietta
What: The female-fronted party rock band Heartbreaker brings a high-energy performance to Marietta this weekend.
How much: From $5
More info
Stephen Day
When: March 8
Where: Terminal West, 887 West Marietta St. NW, Atlanta
What: Georgia-born, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Stephen Day is on tour supporting his latest album, Gold Mine.
How much: From $18
More info
Live & In Bloom: Harrison Bounds
When: March 8
Where: The Works, 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
What: Part of the Live & In Bloom Spring Music Series, singer-songwriter Harrison Bounds takes the stage for a free live performance.
How much: Free admission
More info
Crumbsnatchers
When: March 8
Where: The Masquerade, 50 Lower Alabama Street, Atlanta
What: The Crumbsnatchers’ music blends the wit of Pixies and Talking Heads with the raw energy of the Beastie Boys.
How much: From $15
More info
Bright Eyes
When: March 8
Where: Tabernacle, 152 Luckie Street NW, Atlanta
What: Bright Eyes, the influential indie rock band led by Conor Oberst, continues their tour with a stop at the Tabernacle.
How much: From $69
More info
Georgia Symphony and Orchestra: Lux Perpetua
When: March 9
Where: Zion Baptist Church, 165 Lemon Street NE, Marietta
What: "Lux Perpetua: Light of Hope" features Gabriel Fauré’s Requiem alongside selections from the British choral tradition, an African-American spiritual, and a contemporary Buddhist mantra.
How much: From $20
More info
SAE Jam Band Sundays
When: March 9
Where: Dudley’s Sports Bar & Grill, 1525 E. Park Place Blvd., Stone Mountain
What: An electrifying afternoon jam session blending blues and jazz, paired with great food and drinks.
How much: Free admission
More info
Duke Jones
When: March 9
Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur
What: Duke Jones, the rising Nashville-based singer-songwriter, brings his heartfelt lyrics and smooth vocals to Eddie’s Attic.
How much: From $15
More info
Naked Eyes
When: March 9
Where: MadLife Stage, 8722 Main Street, Woodstock
What: Naked Eyes, the English new wave duo best known for 80s hits like Always Something There to Remind Me, performs live in Woodstock.
How much: From $19.50
More info
COMEDY
Martin Lawrence
When: March 7
Where: State Farm Arena, 1 State Farm Drive, Atlanta
What: Comedian and actor Martin Lawrence is bringing his Lit AF Tour to Atlanta, featuring special guests Chico Bean and Ms. Pat.
How much: From $69.50
More info
4th Annual West End Comedy Festival
When: March 7-9
Where: Wild Heaven Beer, 1010 White Street SW, Atlanta
What: A two-day celebration of comedy featuring a powerhouse lineup, including Beth Stelling, Ben Palmer, Lace Larrabee, Clayton English, and more than 40 comedians from across the country.
How much: From $40
More info
Georgia Comedy Fest Weekend
When: March 8
Where: The Monticello Bistro, 2000 Powers Ferry Road, Marietta
What: Local and national touring comedians take the stage every Saturday night for a night of stand-up at Monticello's lounge.
How much: Free admission with e-ticket
More info
Best of Atlanta Comedy
When: March 9
Where: Laughing Skull Lounge, 878 Peachtree Street, Atlanta
What: A showcase of 10 Atlanta comedians, each performing their funniest 10-minute sets in one of the city's best-known comedy venues.
How much: From $20
More info
ART, THEATER AND FILM
"data-verse"
When: March 7 – August 10
Where: High Museum of Art, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: The U.S. debut of Ryoji Ikeda’s "data-verse", an immersive trilogy of light and sound that explores the intersection of data and digital art.
How much: From $23.50
More info
"Hot Jambalaya"
When: March 7-29
Where: Dad’s Garage, 569 Ezzard Street, Atlanta
What: A musical murder mystery set in New Orleans, following the strange case of Papa Joe "Sewer King" Van Horn, who takes a fatal spill from a French Quarter balcony.
How much: From $27
More info
"Constellations"
When: March 7-23
Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, 8534 Main Street, Woodstock
What: This thought-provoking play explores love, fate, and infinite possibilities, asking "what if?" and "what could have been?" while celebrating "what is."
How much: From $20
More info
"Galapagos George"
When: March 7-16
Where: Center for Puppetry Arts, 1404 Spring Street NW, Atlanta
What: This family-friendly eco-fable tells the inspiring true story of George, the last tortoise of his kind, and his journey on the Galapagos Islands.
How much: From $20.50
More info
"An Unkindness of Ravens"
When: March 7-9
Where: 7 Stages Theatre, 1105 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Presented by Full Radius Dance, this production explores the complex symbolism of ravens—from prophecy and insight to loss and death.
How much: Donation requested
More info
Broad Street Film Festival
When: March 7-9
Where: Eagle Theatre, 5029 W. Broad Street, Sugar Hill
What: A showcase of diverse storytelling, bringing together filmmakers and audiences to experience new adventures, perspectives, and artistic visions.
How much: From $15
More info
Little Cottage Brewery Art Market
When: March 8
Where: Little Cottage Brewery, 120 Olive Street, Avondale Estates
What: A pop-up art market featuring 10 local artisans, a limited bottle release, 10+ beers on tap, and pizza.
How much: Free admission
More info
Pontoon Brewing 7-Year Bash, Gallery Show & Art Market
When: March 8
Where: Pontoon Brewing, 500 Dunwoody Place, Sandy Springs
What: Pontoon Brewing celebrates its 7th anniversary with a gallery show and art market, featuring food trucks, live music, yard games, a bubble machine, and 15+ beers on tap.
How much: Free admission
More info
"Daughters of the Dust"
When: March 9
Where: Plaza Theatre, 1049 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: In honor of Women’s History Month, the Plaza Theatre is screening "Daughters of the Dust", the Sundance Award-winning classic about Gullah culture and Black heritage.
How much: From $13
More info
FOOD & DRINK
Lenten Fish Fry
When: March 7
Where: Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta
What: Kick off the Lenten season with a traditional Friday Fish Fry.
How much: From $7
More info
Sip & Swine BBQ Fest
When: March 7-8
Where: Coolray Field, Lawrenceville
What: The 10th annual Sip & Swine BBQ Fest features delicious barbecue, 120+ arts and crafts vendors, and live music, with all proceeds benefiting The Home of Hope at Gwinnett Children's Shelter.
How much: Free admission
More info
Atlanta Brunch Festival
When: March 8
Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive NW, Atlanta
What: Savor brunch bites from Atlanta’s best restaurants, plus mimosas, Bloody Marys, brunch punch, beer, wine, and seltzers. Enjoy live music and DJs.
How much: From $50
More info
Roswell Beer Festival
When: March 8
Where: Downtown Roswell
What: Unlimited beer tastings from 350+ beers, food from local restaurants, and live music by Reckless.
How much: From $75
More info
22nd Annual Oyster & Crawfish Festival
When: March 8
Where: Park Tavern, 500 10th Street NE, Atlanta
What: Enjoy fresh and grilled oysters, fried oyster baskets, shrimp baskets, and fried chicken baskets at this popular seafood festival.
How much: From $20
More info
Oakhurst Wine Crawl
When: March 8
Where: Harmony Park, 670 E. Lake Drive, Decatur
What: Sample 100+ wines from 30 local businesses, with proceeds benefiting Oakhurst PorchFest.
How much: From $30
More info
International Women's Day at Brasserie Margot
When: March 8
Where: Brasserie Margot, Four Seasons Hotel Atlanta, 75 14th Street NE, Atlanta
What: Margot Meets Michter's is a four-course whiskey-paired dinner featuring Michter’s whiskey and craft cocktails, prepared by chefs Jon Novak and Eric Snow.
How much: From $155
More info
Luther Vandross Tribute Brunch
When: March 9
Where: City Winery Atlanta, 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta
What: Enjoy a PureSoul tribute to Luther Vandross while indulging in brunch at City Winery.
How much: From $25
More info
OTHER
American Frontier Days
When: March 8
Where: Franklin D. Roosevelt State Park, 2970 GA Highway 190, Pine Mountain
What: Experience living history demonstrations, frontier survival skills, and a tomahawk throwing contest.
How much: Donations requested, $5 parking
More info
Cobb County Spring Book Sale
When: March 8
Where: Cobb County Civic Center, 548 S. Marietta Pkwy., Marietta
What: Browse thousands of books, DVDs, audiobooks, magazines, and puzzles with prices ranging from 10 cents to $4.
How much: Free admission
More info
Dino Fest
When: March 8 – April 20
Where: Stone Mountain Park, 1000 Robert E. Lee Blvd., Stone Mountain
What: A dinosaur-themed festival featuring live entertainment, dino exhibits, and a special drone and light show.
How much: From $36.99
More info
Fabulous Fiberglass Exhibit
When: Now – July 13
Where: Savoy Automobile Museum, 3 Savoy Lane, Cartersville
What: A showcase of handcrafted cars from the 1960s and 1970s, including the 1962 Shark and 1958 Thor Coupe.
How much: From $7
More info
International Women's Day Celebration
When: March 8
Where: Chattahoochee Food Works, 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
What: Celebrate women-owned businesses with a pop-up market, handmade goods, art, and charitable donations supporting the Georgia Ovarian Cancer Alliance.
How much: Free admission
More info
NEXT WEEK
Author Colleen Oakley in Conversation
When: March 11
Where: Atlanta History Center, 130 West Paces Ferry Road, Atlanta
What: Colleen Oakley, author of Jane and Dan at the End of the World, discusses her latest book with Emily Giffin.
How much: From $6
More info
"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical"
When: March 11-16
Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta
What: Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond, this Broadway musical tells the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a rock legend.
How much: From $39.50
More info
If you would like to submit information for a future things to do list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.