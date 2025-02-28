Atlanta Bites: Mardi Gras, St. Patrick's Day and other restaurant news | March 2025

article

There's plenty of special events, celebrations, new restaurants and new menu items for Atlanta foodies to enjoy this month. Check back often for updates.

EVENTS

Marlow’s Tavern Dunwoody is hosting Oysterfest on the Green from 4 to 9 p.m. March 1. Guests can indulge in all‑you‑can‑eat fresh, flavorful oysters while enjoying live music from 4 to 8 p.m. Tickets are $45 in advance and $50 at the door for unlimited oysters and entry, while general admission tickets without oysters are available for $10 in advance or $15 day‑of. More info

The Southern Gentleman is celebrating its 10th anniversary starting at 5 p.m. on March 6. Guests can enjoy drink specials, live music, giveaways, and exciting surprises. The restaurant is known for its Southern cuisine, craft cocktails, and warm hospitality. Reservations are required. More info

Gunshow’s Hired Guns Dinner: Tickets are now on sale for the next Hired Guns dinner on March 9 at Gunshow, featuring James Beard Emerging Chef semifinalist Jake Potashnick of Feld in Chicago. Known for his innovative, hyper-seasonal cuisine, Potashnick will bring his signature style to this exclusive event. Limited tickets available. Price: $300 for a pair. | More info

NaanStop is hosting a family‑friendly Holi celebration from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 15 at 3420 Piedmont Road NE. Guests can enjoy a complimentary color toss, live DJ, kids’ crafts and light Indian snacks while immersing themselves in the festive spirit. NaanStop’s full menu will also be available, featuring favorites like chicken tikka masala, fresh naan and crispy samosas. More info

Hartley Kitchen & Cocktails at Kimpton Shane Hotel is offering a Parisian Brunch from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 15. Executive Chef Mark Alba will present a curated à la carte menu featuring delicious brunch delicacies, including a live crêpe-making station and a French cheese station. Menu items include crispy duck leg confit, steak frites, Oeufs Bénédicte, omelets, Boeuf Bourguignon, and more. Prices start at $35. More info

Milton’s Cuisine & Cocktails invites guests to celebrate the season at its 11th annual Spring & Vine Dinner, a four-course dining experience crafted by Executive Chef AJ Jones, on March 20. The meal will be complemented by expertly paired wines from Bezel Wines. Menu highlights include a charred melon and prosciutto skewer, compressed apple and scallop salad, French onion tartlet, Abatti Ranch wagyu with sweet potato hash cake, and chocolate raspberry pound cake. Prices start at $125. More info

The 4th annual Georgia Food + Wine Festival is happening March 21‑24 at Jim R. Miller Park on Callaway Road in Marietta. The festival features culinary superstars and beverage experts, farmers, artisans, live music and more. Georgia Grown is the presenting partner. There will be a variety of events, including the legendary barbecue event, an all‑inclusive food and drink tasting event; beer, wine and spirits tastings; a Georgia Celebrity Chef Stage; and more. From $20. More info

The Iberian Pig in Buckhead and Decatur is celebrating National Paella Day from 5-10 p.m. on March 27. Guests can enjoy a Paella Party for Two for $40, including a complimentary bottle of Más Así wine (choice of red, white, or rosé). Dine-in only. More info

MARDI GRAS

BeetleCat on North Highland Avenue is offering a king cake doughnut topped with cinnamon glaze and sugar and a surprise inside on March 1 and 2. | More info

The Colonnade is offering etoufee on Fat Tuesday (March 4) for Mardi Gras. | More info

Lagarde American Eatery is celebrating Mardi Gras from Feb. 1 to March 4 with New Orleans-inspired dishes and festive cocktails. Live music and an authentic crawfish and shrimp boil on March 4. | More info

Marcus & Bar Grille is highlighting their Southern fried catfish and grits with shrimp étouffée for Mardi Gras. | More info

Marlow’s Tavern will offer its annual Bayou 'n Bourbon menu. Featured dishes include roasted chicken and shrimp gumbo, flatbread from the bayou, shrimp and crawfish po'boys, bayou crab cakes, Creole patty melts, deconstructed jambalaya, and honey bourbon bread pudding. Pair your meal with classic Hurricane, Smoke Sazerac, or French 75 cocktails. Multiple locations. | More info

McAlister's Deli (participating locations) is celebrating Mardi Gras by offering a party punch made with old fashioned lemonade and desert pear syrup through March 11 and a Mardi Gras cookie through April 1. | More info

Owens & Hull BBQ in Smyrna is offering house-made andouille sausage and traditional boudin on March 2 for Mardi Gras. | More info

Petite Violette's New Orleans-inspired menu features items like an oyster sampler; crawfish étouffée with crawfish tails in a spicy seafood sauce over rice; Cajun pappardelle pasta; and chicken and seafood jambalaya. For dessert, enjoy New Orleans bread pudding. Through March 15. | More info

Skyline Park and 9 Mile Station on the Roof at Ponce City Market are offering a variety of food and drink specials for Mardi Gras, including hurricanes, frozen daiquiris, red beans and rice, fried crawfish tails, shrimp po'boys, jambalaya and bananas Foster bread pudding. Available March 1-2. | More info

Star Provisions is featuring shrimp po'boys made with shrimp, Cajun mayo, tomato and pickles on a hoagie roll for Mardi Gras. | More info

South City Kitchen (multiple locations) is offering a creole smoked turkey BLT with bacon, arugula, tomato, cranberry relish & aioli or the Nola BBQ shrimp with house garlic worcestershire butter, lemon & grilled bread for Mardi Gras. | More info

W.H. Stiles Fish Camp (multiple locations) is known for their large selection of oysters, oyster po'boys with remoulade, lettuce, tomato and pickle and their crawfish roll with mayonnaise and horseradish on a mustard buttered roll. | More info

ST. PATRICK'S DAY

Raising Cane’s is bringing back its iconic Leprechaun Lemonade between March 5 and 17 for St. Patrick’s Day. It’s a magically green twist on Cane’s freshly squeezed lemonade, available for purchase by all customers. Caniac Club members, however, can sip on a free 22‑oz. Leprechaun Lemonade, with the offer automatically loaded onto their Caniac Club account. This can be redeemed in‑restaurant, online or via the mobile app. Not a member yet? Sign up by March 4 to unlock this festive freebie! From March 19 to April 29, guests can also purchase a limited‑edition Golden Plush Puppy for $9.99 plus tax. Proceeds benefit local animal organizations. More info

NEW MENU ITEMS/DEALS

Checkers & Rally’s is offering their Big Buford burger for just $3 on March 3 at all locations. The burger is stacked with two large hand-seasoned, 100% beef hamburger patties, topped with two slices of melted American cheese, iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickles, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise, all on a toasted bakery-style bun. More info

Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s new gluten-free menu features fresh seafood, a 12-hour braised short rib and mole, gourmet tacos, and a rotating selection of Mexican-inspired ice creams. The menu is a creative reunion between Colombian-born chef Juan Hormiga and Chicheria owner Juan Calle, who previously worked together at Calle’s beloved Old Fourth Ward tapas bar, Buena Vida. More info

Del Taco is offering a BOGO Epic Grilled Chicken Fresh Guacamole Burrito in honor of St. Patrick’s Day, along with $0 delivery for orders over $20. The promotion runs from March 14-17 and is available exclusively through the Del Yeah! Rewards app or website. More info

Jimmy John’s is giving away $1 million worth of toasted sandwiches on March 4 to celebrate the launch of its new Toasted Sandwiches, which hit the menu on March 3. The sandwiches feature a crispy, golden exterior with melty, gooey interiors. Guests can toast any Favorite Sandwich on the menu and try one of three all-new toasted creations. The giveaway offer will be available through the Jimmy John’s app or website using the promo code TOASTEDTUESDAY. More info

Nothing Bundt Cakes has opened a new location in Rome and will celebrate by giving away free confetti bundtlets to the first 300 guests at 9 a.m. on March 1. Additionally, 20% of sales from the grand opening day will be donated to the Rome-Floyd Humane Society. The new location is at 409 Turner McCall Blvd. NE. More info

Original ChopShop (two locations) is celebrating Juice Week (March 3-7) and National Celery Month by inviting juice lovers to try its newest juice, The Evergreen. Daily promotions include free juice, a chance to win juice for a year, 50% off, and a BOGO deal. There will also be a social giveaway on Instagram. More info

Owens & Hull BBQ is paying tribute to Atlanta’s iconic Waffle House and The Varsity by incorporating their flavors into new specialty items. The Waffle House smoked sausage, available from March 20-23, features mild breakfast-style sausage stuffed with American cheese and smothered hash browns. The Varsity chili cheese smoked sausage, available from March 27-30 and April 3-6, includes mild cheddar, minced onion, and chili from The Varsity. More info

Rumi’s Kitchen is celebrating Nowruz, the Persian New Year, from March 20-23 by offering a traditional dish, Mahi Sabzi Polo, featuring pan-fried red snapper with basmati rice infused with cilantro, parsley, fenugreek, and green onion. More info

Starbucks has unveiled a new blonde roast coffee, Sunsera Blend. It is crafted with 100% Arabica beans from Brazil and Colombia and features naturally sweet flavors with bright citrus notes and a hint of toasted almond. It will be available beginning March 4 in Starbucks stores across the U.S. and Canada, as well as in U.S. grocery stores. More info

Superica at Avalon is hosting a pop-up with soon-to-be neighbor NFA Burger on March 17 at 11 a.m. until supplies run out. The pop-up will feature Billy’s classic double smash burger with American cheese, pickles, mustard, and the restaurant’s beloved "sassy" sauce. More info

Tin Lizzy’s Cantina (multiple locations) is offering a crispy fundido chorizo taco for a limited time for just $4.95. This double-decker taco features a crispy hard shell wrapped in a soft tortilla, stuffed with melted queso, grilled chorizo, shredded cabbage, onions, and red peppers. Available through April 8. More info

NEW RESTAURANTS

Bezoria has opened a new location on Old Milton Parkway in Alpharetta, marking its third Atlanta-area restaurant. Known for its fresh Middle Eastern-inspired eats, Bezoria serves wraps and bowls with proteins like Chicken or Steak Shawarma, Lamb Kefta, Grilled Shrimp, Falafel, and Cauliflower. Guests can customize their meals with toppings such as hummus, rice, and vegetables, and enjoy in-house signature drinks like Rosewater Lemonade and Blackberry Tea. More info

Bryant "Chef Baul" Williams and Daniella Williams will open the highly anticipated brunch concept, Betty Sue’s, on March 2 at the historic Five Points Plaza at 20 Broad Street NW, Suite F, Atlanta. Inspired by Chef Baul’s grandmother, Betty Sue, who sparked his lifelong love for cooking, the restaurant offers an unforgettable all-day breakfast experience, blending heartwarming Southern comfort food with impeccable five-star service. More info

Chicken Salad Chick is opening its first location in Braselton on March 4 at 3701 Village Way. District Manager Shaka McCoy, General Manager Craig Bell and Braselton team members will award the first 100 guests who purchase The Chick Meal free chicken salad for a year. There will also be other giveaways throughout the first week. Chicken Salad Chick will donate a portion of proceeds from its pre‑opening events to the Barrow Community Foundation. Restrictions apply. More info

Cuddlefish, an Atlanta-based sushi restaurant known for its signature handrolls, will open a second location at High Street on March 1. Cuddlefish is the latest concept from the James Beard-nominated team behind acclaimed Atlanta restaurants Brush and Momonoki. It joins a wave of recent retail openings at High Street. More info

Michelin Star Omakase Table is moving to a bigger location in Buckhead at 3300 Piedmont Road, which will open March 12. The original West Midtown space will transition to a new entry‑level omakase dining experience called Neko, opening in April 2025. At Omakase Table, Yu and his team showcase the finest ingredients—fish from Toyosu Market in Tokyo, artisan soy sauce and Koshihikari rice—and impeccable attention to detail when crafting the 20‑course tasting menu. More info

OTHER

BiteLines Atlanta Food Tours is launching its 5th consecutive season on March 1, kicking off with a new pizza and beer crawl. Barks and Bites, a one-of-a-kind restaurant crawl for dogs, is back and will donate a portion of its proceeds throughout the year to Atlanta Humane Society and Furkids. Other experiences include a food and street art tour and private dining events. More info

Jersey Mike’s Subs and CURE Childhood Cancer are joining forces for the 15th annual March Month of Giving campaign to support local charities. Throughout March, customers can round up their purchases to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5. The campaign culminates with the Day of Giving on March 26, when local Jersey Mike’s locations will donate 100% of the day’s sales. More info

To submit information for Atlanta Bites, send an email and press release to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.