Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | March 14-16, 2025

article

From live music and theater performances to film celebrations, wine tastings, and outdoor festivals, there’s something for everyone in the coming days. Whether you’re a movie buff, music lover, foodie, or outdoor enthusiast, check out this list of things to do and make the most of your week!

Events

Atlanta Tattoo Festival

When: March 14-16

Where: AmericasMart Building 3, downtown Atlanta

What: Dozens of tattoo artists, including special guests from Ink Master, live entertainment featuring "Gong Show" star Reggie Bügmüncher, America’s Got Talent stars Captain and Maybelle, and burlesque performances.

How Much: From $20

More info

Pi Day STEAM/STEM Mixer

When: March 14, 2025, 3-6 p.m.

Where: BrewDog Atlanta, 112 Krog St NE

What: A networking event bringing together STEM/STEAM professionals, math educators, and industry leaders to celebrate Pi Day in a unique and engaging way.

How Much: Free

More info

Pi Day Pop-Up Celebration

When: March 14, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Where: Depot Park, 282 Cherokee Street NW, Kennesaw

What: Enjoy pizza, dessert pies, and lively entertainment while supplies last, with a DJ setting the mood.

How Much: Free

More info

Pi Day at CAMP Atlanta & Atlanta Mathnasium

When: March 14

Where: CAMP Atlanta & select Mathnasium Learning Centers

What: Pi Day slime bar, free pizza, hands-on STEM activities, interactive math games, and a chance to win $314 off a Mathnasium enrollment.

How Much: Varies

More info

Math N’ More's Annual Pi Day Fundraising Field Day (5th Year Celebration)

When: March 15, 2025, 1:59 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Where: Pittsburgh Yards, 352 University Ave SW

What: A high-energy, family-friendly celebration where students can explore math in a fun and interactive way. The event features exciting games, hands-on STEM activities, pizza, and the famous Pi Eating Contest—making math magical for all ages!

How Much: Free

More info

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: Saturday, March 15, 2025, 12:00 p.m.

Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta

What: One of the country’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades, dating back to 1858. The parade features clowns, floats, bands, bagpipes, dancers, drill teams, and more. The route begins at 15th and Peachtree and ends at 4th and Peachtree. Spectators are encouraged to take MARTA to the Midtown or Arts Center stations for easy access.

How Much: Free admission

More info

BLOOM

When: March 15 - April 22

Where: The Avenue West Cobb, 3625 Dallas Highway, Marietta

What: A month-long eco-friendly event series including World Water Day, a spring fashion preview, and a spring festival.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Camping World RV Expo

When: March 15-16

Where: Camping World, 505 Parkway 575, Woodstock

What: Special RV expo pricing, a chance to win a new RV, and free food on Saturday.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Georgia Plant Swap & Sale

When: March 16

Where: Condesa Coffee, 480 John Wesley Dobbs Ave., Atlanta

What: A gathering for plant enthusiasts to trade and buy plants while enjoying coffee.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Music

ASO’s Pirates of the Caribbean in Concert

When: March 14

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl with live music performed by the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

How Much: From $39

More info

Big Head Todd and The Monsters

When: March 14

Where: Variety Playhouse, 1099 Euclid Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Rock band best known for their platinum album Sister Sweetly.

How Much: From $39.50

More info

Oh He Dead

When: March 14

Where: Smith’s Olde Bar, 1578 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: Funky, poppy rock band from Washington, D.C., with support from ViRG on keys.

How Much: From $15

More info

Stoney Brooks

When: March 14

Where: Northside Tavern, 1058 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta

What: Stoney Brooks has been performing since 1974 and is known for playing the harmonica and the blues.

How Much: From $10

More info

Women of Neo Soul

When: March 14

Where: SAE Event Center, 721 Highway 138, Riverdale

What: A special tribute to the legendary Angie Stone featuring performances by Iva Jean Ambush, L’Tanya Sugarlips, Jeanette Mallory-Brown, and Faith Jordan.

How Much: From $20

More info

Stayin' Alive - One Night of the Bee Gees

When: March 14

Where: Buckhead Theatre, 3110 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta

What: A tribute concert celebrating the music of the Bee Gees.

How Much: From $44

More info

Subliminal Doubt

When: March 15

Where: Cumming City Center, 423 Canton Road, Cumming

What: A nationally touring tribute to No Doubt and Gwen Stefani, featuring Heart of Glass.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Pianist Elisabeth Brauss

When: March 15

Where: Spivey Hall, 2000 Clayton State Blvd., Morrow

What: Renowned German pianist Elisabeth Brauss, who has performed at London’s Wigmore Hall and with the Finnish Radio Symphony, The Hallé, BBC Symphony, BBC Scottish Symphony, and BBC Proms.

How Much: From $25

More info

Josh Joplin

When: March 15

Where: Eddie’s Attic, 515 N. McDonough Street, Decatur

What: After nearly a decade producing award-winning films, Josh Joplin returns to music with his band Among The Oak & Ash.

How Much: From $28.92

More info

Voices of Note's This Is Me

When: March 15

Where: Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church, 1660 N. Decatur Road NE, Decatur

What: A powerful collaboration featuring over 250 voices from the Atlanta Women’s Chorus and the Atlanta Gay Men’s Chorus.

How Much: From $25

More info

From Screen to Stage

When: March 15

Where: Mount Pisgah Church, 2850 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek

What: A symphony orchestra performance featuring music from Harry Potter, Star Wars, Mission: Impossible, and other iconic films.

How Much: From $22

More info

Blake Shelton - Friends & Heroes Tour

When: March 15

Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

What: Country superstar Blake Shelton joined by Craig Morgan, Deana Carter, Trace Adkins, and special guest Emily Ann Roberts.

How Much: From $29

More info

Comedy

Guy Torry

When: March 14-16

Where: Atlanta Comedy Theater, Norcross

What: Stand-up comedian known for Comic View, Def Comedy Jam, and Showtime at The Apollo.

How Much: From $27.50

More info

Food & Drink

Ludacris’ Chicken and Beer Pop-Up

When: March 14-15

Where: One Flew South, 670 DeKalb Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A pop-up featuring fried chicken, honey butter biscuits, shrimp & grits, and more. Reservations recommended.

How Much: From $10

More info

Hartley Kitchen Parisian Brunch

When: March 16

Where: Kimpton Midtown Atlanta Hotel, 1340 W. Peachtree Street NW, Atlanta

What: French-themed brunch featuring a live crêpe-making station and a French cheese selection.

How Much: À la carte pricing

More info

Theater, Film & Art

Immediate Family

When: March 13-29

Where: Out Front Theatre, 999 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta

What: In the Bryant family’s Hyde Park home, prodigal son Jesse arrives for a family wedding with his new Swedish boyfriend, turning the family reunion into a dramatic showdown.

How Much: From $20

More info

Ragtime: The Musical

When: March 14-30

Where: Byers Theatre, Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

What: A musical set in early 20th-century New York, intertwining the lives of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant, and a daring young Harlem musician, all united by courage, compassion, and hope.

How Much: From $55

More info

A Dose of Earth Exhibition by Taylor B. Douglas

When: March 15

Where: Gallery Anderson Smith, 294 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A solo exhibition by Taylor B. Douglas featuring evocative mixed-media works exploring healing and connection with the natural world. Opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Mended

When: March 13 - May 10

Where: Reeves House Visual Arts Center, 734 Reeves Street, Woodstock

What: A multimedia exhibition featuring 20 artists exploring the theme of repair, both figuratively and literally. Opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. on March 13, with a special toast and hors d’oeuvres.

How Much: Free admission

More info

I Carry Your Heart With Me

When: March 14 - April 5

Where: Horizon Theatre Company, 1083 Austin Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A gripping play following Esther, a stenographer in a top-secret Vietnam-era debriefing room, whose world is upended when she meets an airman whose story changes her life.

How Much: From $30

More info

Mothman Market

When: March 15

Where: East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

What: A unique market featuring handmade goods, oddities, magical finds, and more. Food and beverages will be available for purchase, with entertainment by DJ Stone. Kids and pets welcome.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Upcoming Events

Georgia Film Week

When: March 17-21

Where: Various locations across Atlanta

What: A celebration of Georgia’s film industry featuring events such as a founder luncheon at Manuel's Tavern, GA Film Community Day at RE:Imagine, a legislator meet-and-greet at the Georgia State Capitol, independent filmmaker panels at Plaza Theatre, a union talk with IATSE, GA Film Day at City Hall, and the Georgia Production Partnership’s Entertainment Gala at Indigo Hotel.

How Much: Fees vary

More info

Skiptown Grand Opening Celebration

When: March 17-23

Where: Skiptown, 200 Arizona Ave. NE, Atlanta

What: A weeklong celebration for Atlanta’s newest hangout spot for pups and their owners. Events include a St. Pawtrick’s Day bash, a pup parent mixer, an adoption day with the Atlanta Humane Society, a March Madness watch party, and more. Skiptown offers daycare, boarding, grooming, and training, along with a social club featuring a full bar and food options. 21+ only; visitors must register their dogs in the Skiptown app before attending.

How Much: Free admission

More info

Music

Deftones - 2025 North American Tour

When: March 18

Where: State Farm Arena, downtown Atlanta

What: Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning alternative metal band Deftones brings their 2025 North American Tour to Atlanta.

How Much: From $59

More info

NARUTO: The Symphonic Experience

When: March 19

Where: Fox Theatre, 660 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta

What: A live concert featuring a symphony performing Toshio Masuda’s original score while a montage of iconic Naruto scenes plays on the big screen.

How Much: From $49.50

More info

Jazz Talk with Trey Wright

When: March 20

Where: Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, Marietta

What: As part of the Jazz At The Strand series, KSU Professor Trey Wright leads a discussion on how to listen to jazz. One drink included; must be 21 or older to attend.

How Much: From $35.60

More info

Food & Drink

2025 High Museum Atlanta Wine Auction – Friday Uncorked

When: March 21

Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station, 3100 20th Street, Atlanta

What: A premier wine auction event that has brought the best wineries to Atlanta for over 30 years. Guests are invited to "party with a purpose" while raising funds to support the High Museum of Art.

How Much: From $200

More info

Theater & Dance

Atlanta Ballet’s Coppélia

When: March 21-23

Where: Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Cobb Galleria Pkwy., Atlanta

What: Atlanta Ballet presents Coppélia, George Balanchine’s family-friendly ballet about a doll who comes to life and falls in love. The production includes performances by company dancers and students from the Centre for Dance Education.

How Much: From $35

More info

If you would like to submit an item for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.