St. Patrick's Day festivities and dining in metro Atlanta | 2025
ATLANTA - Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in metro Atlanta with festive food, drink specials, and lively events happening all weekend long. Whether you're craving green beer, a traditional Irish feast, or a themed brunch, local restaurants and bars are offering plenty of ways to join the fun. Check out this list of things to do and places to eat and drink.
Parades
St. Patrick’s Day Parade
When: 12 p.m. March 15
Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta
What: One of the country’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades, dating back to 1858. The parade features clowns, floats, bands, bagpipes, dancers, drill teams, and more. It begins at 15th and Peachtree and ends at 4th and Peachtree. Spectators are encouraged to take MARTA to the Midtown or Arts Center stations.
How much: Free admission
More info: atlantastpats.com/parade-info
Parties
Midtown Block Party
When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 14
Where: Colony Square Midtown, 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta
What: Live music, food, and dancing.
More info: midtownatl.com
Horned Owl Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
When: March 14-16
Where: 2765 South Main St., Kennesaw
What: A three-day celebration with live music, a festive food menu, and beer specials.
How much: Free admission
More info: Facebook event
Fire Maker Brewing Company St. Patrick’s Party
When: 12 to 7 p.m. March 15
Where: 975 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta
What: Live music, DJs, green beer, Irish stout, Red Luck Ale, Jello shot syringes, food trucks, lawn games, and more.
How much: Free admission
More info: Facebook event
Park Tavern Shamrock Fest
When: 3 p.m. March 15
Where: Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta
What: Live music, drink specials, food specials, and dancing.
How much: From $15
More info: parktavern.com
StillFire Brewing St. Patrick’s Celebration
When: 12 p.m. March 15
Where: 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta
What: Live music, green beer, Irish stout, cider, Jello shot syringes, lawn games, and a gold coin hunt.
How much: Free admission
More info: firemakerbeer.com
Smyrna's St. Patrick's Day Festival
When: March 15-16
Where: Smyrna Market Village, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna
What: Live music, cornhole, drink specials, and games for kids.
How much: From $15
More info: allevents.in
Fado Irish Pub Buckhead Block Party
When: March 15 & 17
Where: 273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta
What: Outdoor block party on March 15 featuring live music, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and food and drink specials. Indoor party on March 17 with live music and a DJ. Must be 21+ for the outdoor block party after 1 p.m.
How much: From $15
More info: freshtix.com
Roswell St. Paddy's Shamrock Bar Crawl
When: 2 p.m. March 15
Where: Multiple locations, Roswell
What: Includes two complimentary shots, a crawl koozie, live music, discounted drinks, and an after-party.
How much: From $19.99
More info: barcrawlusa.com
McDonough Shamrock Fest
When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15
Where: McDonough Square, 19 Griffin St., McDonough
What: Family-friendly event with live music, vendors, face painting, and the 6-foot-tall Famous Shamus.
How much: Free admission
More info: Facebook event
Shamrock the Station
When: 3 to 7 p.m. March 15
Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta
What: Celebrate with Irish-themed vendors, face painting, green beer, live music, and fun activities highlighting Irish culture and traditions. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.
How much: Free admission
More info: atlanticstation.com
Shamrock 'n' Roll
When: 5:30 p.m. March 15
Where: Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell
What: A casino night that combines the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with Vegas-style gaming, lively entertainment, food, drinks, and fundraising for a good cause.
How much: From $135
More info: revvedupkids.org
Truck & Tap St. Paddy’s Party
When: 8 p.m. March 15
Where: 8640 Main Street, Woodstock
What: Green beer, cocktail specials, and plenty of St. Paddy’s mischief.
How much: Free admission
More info: Facebook event
Chattahoochee Food Works St. Patrick’s Bash
When: March 15-17
Where: 1295 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta
What: Enjoy green beer, Guinness, live music, giveaways, and exclusive St. Paddy’s Day merchandise.
How much: Free admission
More info: theworksatl.com
Lanier Island Resorts St. Patrick’s Weekend
When: March 15-16
Where: 7000 Lanier Island Parkway, Buford
What: A weekend of events, including an island-wide bar crawl, live music at Game Changer, performances by the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance, and more. Special accommodation packages are available.
More info: lanierislands.com
Jimmy Mac’s St. Patrick’s Celebration
When: March 16 & 17
Where: 3205 Canton Road, Marietta
What: Two days of food, drinks, and live music. Specials include $16.95 corned beef and cabbage, $5.50 Irish whiskey shots, $9 Irish Car Bombs, $5 Guinness bottles, and more.
How much: Free admission
More info: Facebook event
Thos. O'Reilly’s Public House St. Patrick’s Hooley
When: March 14-17
Where: 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs
What: An Irish celebration featuring an outdoor stage, Guinness beer truck, Six Nations Rugby, and live music. Age restrictions apply.
How much: Admission fees apply
More info: oreillyspublichouse.com
St. Patrick's Eve Country Stampede
When: 6 p.m. March 16
Where: Atlanta Eagle, 1492 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta
What: Line dancing, drink specials, and music by DJ Dive.
How much: Free admission
More info: Facebook event
Lucky Leaf Bingo
When: 6:30 p.m. March 17
Where: Plant Daddies of Atlanta, 131 W. Marietta Street, Canton
What: A plant-themed bingo night with games, prizes, and a botanical twist. Limited spots available.
How much: From $25
More info: Facebook event
Your 3rd Spot St. Patrick’s Day Celebration
When: 5 to 11 p.m. March 17
Where: Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta
What: Three hours of unlimited gaming with access to more than 120 activities, themed food and drinks, a scavenger hunt with grand prizes, and a festive photo backdrop. Members get complimentary access; non-members must purchase an Experience Pass. Bowling available for an additional fee.
How much: From $28 for non-members
More info: your3rdspot.com
Vesper St. Patrick’s Party
When: 5 p.m. March 17
Where: Vesper, 924 Garrett Street, Atlanta
What: A festive evening with karaoke, Irish whiskey shots, specialty cocktails, and small bites. Guests dressed in their best St. Paddy’s attire will have the chance to win prizes.
How much: Free admission
More info: vesperatl.com
Runs & Walks
Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K
When: 8 a.m. March 15
Where: Marietta Square, 68 North Marietta Pkwy., Marietta
What: A Peachtree Road Race Qualifier for runners and walkers of all levels.
How much: From $35
More info: mariettashamrockshuffle.com
Be Well Shamrock Dash 5K
When: 9 a.m. March 15
Where: Town of Trilith, 210 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville
What: A community-focused race supporting the Trilith Foundation, with proceeds benefiting its mission. Includes a post-race health and wellness market.
How much: From $35
More info: raceroster.com
St. Patrick’s Parade 5K Run/Walk
When: 9:30 a.m. March 15
Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta
What: A 5K Fun Run/Walk that starts and finishes on Peachtree, winding through Midtown Atlanta and Piedmont Park before the parade.
How much: From $35
More info: atlantastpats.com
St. Patrick’s Day Dining Specials
Del Taco is offering BOGO Epic Grilled Chicken Fresh Guacamole Burritos and $0 delivery with a $20 minimum purchase from March 14-17 in honor of St. Patrick's Day. The deal is available through the Del Yeah! Rewards app or deltaco.com. Guests must save and select the BOGO offer before redeeming, with a limit of one per guest. This promotion is not valid for third-party delivery, and other restrictions may apply. More info
Raising Cane's is offering Leprechaun Lemonade, a green twist on its freshly squeezed lemonade, from March 5-17. Caniac Club members receive one free if already signed up. More info
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (multiple locations) is featuring all-day drink specials on March 15, including $7 Jameson, $5 green beer, $10 Luck of the Irish cocktails, and $5 Shamrock shots. Food specials include Guinness-glazed wings, a corned beef Reuben sandwich, and corned beef hash during brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday. The Halcyon and Peachtree City locations will have live Irish entertainment starting at 6 p.m. The celebration continues March 17 with the same food and drink specials. More info
Logan's Roadhouse in McDonough will be offering ice-cold green beer and green butter to go with their legendary made-from-scratch rolls from March 14 to 17 for St. Patrick's Day. More info
The Holiday Bar at The Interlock is hosting a Kegs and Eggs St. Paddy's Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 15. This ticketed event will feature delicious food, festive cocktails, live music, and fun activities to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. More info
Pickle and Social and Fairway Social are offering drink and food specials from March 14-17, including Green Tea shots, Irish Old Fashioned, Irish Mule, Bushmills Pickleback, Guinness Dry-Irish Stout, the Shamrock Reuben ($13), and Leprechaun’s Catch (cod fish and fries, $13). Pickle and Social will also host Can in Hand Pickleball Round Robin, Leprechaun Olympics, and Green With Envy Open Play on March 15. Roaring Social will feature the same food and drink specials on March 14-15. More info: Fairway Social | Pickle and Social | Roaring Social
Millennium Gate Museum is offering a St. Patrick's Day-themed British tea at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 16. This immersive afternoon tea experience highlights Atlanta’s history and culture, featuring fresh scones and sandwiches from The Ginger Room. All experiences include museum admission and a guided tour. Prices start at $59.95. More info
The Colonnade, Atlanta's second-oldest restaurant, is serving corned beef and cabbage while supplies last on March 17. More info
Lingering Shade Social Club on Irwin Street in Atlanta will be featuring its Grasshopper cocktail and Guinness beer during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. More info
If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.