St. Patrick's Day festivities and dining in metro Atlanta | 2025

article

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in metro Atlanta with festive food, drink specials, and lively events happening all weekend long. Whether you're craving green beer, a traditional Irish feast, or a themed brunch, local restaurants and bars are offering plenty of ways to join the fun. Check out this list of things to do and places to eat and drink.

Parades

St. Patrick’s Day Parade

When: 12 p.m. March 15

Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta

What: One of the country’s oldest St. Patrick’s Day parades, dating back to 1858. The parade features clowns, floats, bands, bagpipes, dancers, drill teams, and more. It begins at 15th and Peachtree and ends at 4th and Peachtree. Spectators are encouraged to take MARTA to the Midtown or Arts Center stations.

How much: Free admission

More info: atlantastpats.com/parade-info

Parties

Midtown Block Party

When: 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. March 14

Where: Colony Square Midtown, 1197 Peachtree St., Atlanta

What: Live music, food, and dancing.

More info: midtownatl.com

Horned Owl Brewing St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: March 14-16

Where: 2765 South Main St., Kennesaw

What: A three-day celebration with live music, a festive food menu, and beer specials.

How much: Free admission

More info: Facebook event

Fire Maker Brewing Company St. Patrick’s Party

When: 12 to 7 p.m. March 15

Where: 975 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta

What: Live music, DJs, green beer, Irish stout, Red Luck Ale, Jello shot syringes, food trucks, lawn games, and more.

How much: Free admission

More info: Facebook event

Park Tavern Shamrock Fest

When: 3 p.m. March 15

Where: Park Tavern, 500 10th St. NE, Atlanta

What: Live music, drink specials, food specials, and dancing.

How much: From $15

More info: parktavern.com

StillFire Brewing St. Patrick’s Celebration

When: 12 p.m. March 15

Where: 975 Chattahoochee Ave. NW, Atlanta

What: Live music, green beer, Irish stout, cider, Jello shot syringes, lawn games, and a gold coin hunt.

How much: Free admission

More info: firemakerbeer.com

Smyrna's St. Patrick's Day Festival

When: March 15-16

Where: Smyrna Market Village, 2840 Atlanta Road, Smyrna

What: Live music, cornhole, drink specials, and games for kids.

How much: From $15

More info: allevents.in

Fado Irish Pub Buckhead Block Party

When: March 15 & 17

Where: 273 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta

What: Outdoor block party on March 15 featuring live music, Irish dancers, bagpipers, and food and drink specials. Indoor party on March 17 with live music and a DJ. Must be 21+ for the outdoor block party after 1 p.m.

How much: From $15

More info: freshtix.com

Roswell St. Paddy's Shamrock Bar Crawl

When: 2 p.m. March 15

Where: Multiple locations, Roswell

What: Includes two complimentary shots, a crawl koozie, live music, discounted drinks, and an after-party.

How much: From $19.99

More info: barcrawlusa.com

McDonough Shamrock Fest

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 15

Where: McDonough Square, 19 Griffin St., McDonough

What: Family-friendly event with live music, vendors, face painting, and the 6-foot-tall Famous Shamus.

How much: Free admission

More info: Facebook event

Shamrock the Station

When: 3 to 7 p.m. March 15

Where: Atlantic Station, 1380 Atlantic Drive, Atlanta

What: Celebrate with Irish-themed vendors, face painting, green beer, live music, and fun activities highlighting Irish culture and traditions. Alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase.

How much: Free admission

More info: atlanticstation.com

Shamrock 'n' Roll

When: 5:30 p.m. March 15

Where: Computer Museum of America, 5000 Commerce Pkwy., Roswell

What: A casino night that combines the spirit of St. Patrick’s Day with Vegas-style gaming, lively entertainment, food, drinks, and fundraising for a good cause.

How much: From $135

More info: revvedupkids.org

Truck & Tap St. Paddy’s Party

When: 8 p.m. March 15

Where: 8640 Main Street, Woodstock

What: Green beer, cocktail specials, and plenty of St. Paddy’s mischief.

How much: Free admission

More info: Facebook event

Chattahoochee Food Works St. Patrick’s Bash

When: March 15-17

Where: 1295 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta

What: Enjoy green beer, Guinness, live music, giveaways, and exclusive St. Paddy’s Day merchandise.

How much: Free admission

More info: theworksatl.com

Lanier Island Resorts St. Patrick’s Weekend

When: March 15-16

Where: 7000 Lanier Island Parkway, Buford

What: A weekend of events, including an island-wide bar crawl, live music at Game Changer, performances by the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance, and more. Special accommodation packages are available.

More info: lanierislands.com

Jimmy Mac’s St. Patrick’s Celebration

When: March 16 & 17

Where: 3205 Canton Road, Marietta

What: Two days of food, drinks, and live music. Specials include $16.95 corned beef and cabbage, $5.50 Irish whiskey shots, $9 Irish Car Bombs, $5 Guinness bottles, and more.

How much: Free admission

More info: Facebook event

Thos. O'Reilly’s Public House St. Patrick’s Hooley

When: March 14-17

Where: 227 Sandy Springs Place, Sandy Springs

What: An Irish celebration featuring an outdoor stage, Guinness beer truck, Six Nations Rugby, and live music. Age restrictions apply.

How much: Admission fees apply

More info: oreillyspublichouse.com

St. Patrick's Eve Country Stampede

When: 6 p.m. March 16

Where: Atlanta Eagle, 1492 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta

What: Line dancing, drink specials, and music by DJ Dive.

How much: Free admission

More info: Facebook event

Lucky Leaf Bingo

When: 6:30 p.m. March 17

Where: Plant Daddies of Atlanta, 131 W. Marietta Street, Canton

What: A plant-themed bingo night with games, prizes, and a botanical twist. Limited spots available.

How much: From $25

More info: Facebook event

Your 3rd Spot St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

When: 5 to 11 p.m. March 17

Where: Your 3rd Spot, 400 Chattahoochee Row NW, Atlanta

What: Three hours of unlimited gaming with access to more than 120 activities, themed food and drinks, a scavenger hunt with grand prizes, and a festive photo backdrop. Members get complimentary access; non-members must purchase an Experience Pass. Bowling available for an additional fee.

How much: From $28 for non-members

More info: your3rdspot.com

Vesper St. Patrick’s Party

When: 5 p.m. March 17

Where: Vesper, 924 Garrett Street, Atlanta

What: A festive evening with karaoke, Irish whiskey shots, specialty cocktails, and small bites. Guests dressed in their best St. Paddy’s attire will have the chance to win prizes.

How much: Free admission

More info: vesperatl.com

Runs & Walks

Marietta Shamrock Shuffle 5K

When: 8 a.m. March 15

Where: Marietta Square, 68 North Marietta Pkwy., Marietta

What: A Peachtree Road Race Qualifier for runners and walkers of all levels.

How much: From $35

More info: mariettashamrockshuffle.com

Be Well Shamrock Dash 5K

When: 9 a.m. March 15

Where: Town of Trilith, 210 Trilith Pkwy., Fayetteville

What: A community-focused race supporting the Trilith Foundation, with proceeds benefiting its mission. Includes a post-race health and wellness market.

How much: From $35

More info: raceroster.com

St. Patrick’s Parade 5K Run/Walk

When: 9:30 a.m. March 15

Where: Peachtree Street, Midtown Atlanta

What: A 5K Fun Run/Walk that starts and finishes on Peachtree, winding through Midtown Atlanta and Piedmont Park before the parade.

How much: From $35

More info: atlantastpats.com

St. Patrick’s Day Dining Specials

Del Taco is offering BOGO Epic Grilled Chicken Fresh Guacamole Burritos and $0 delivery with a $20 minimum purchase from March 14-17 in honor of St. Patrick's Day. The deal is available through the Del Yeah! Rewards app or deltaco.com. Guests must save and select the BOGO offer before redeeming, with a limit of one per guest. This promotion is not valid for third-party delivery, and other restrictions may apply. More info

Raising Cane's is offering Leprechaun Lemonade, a green twist on its freshly squeezed lemonade, from March 5-17. Caniac Club members receive one free if already signed up. More info

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern (multiple locations) is featuring all-day drink specials on March 15, including $7 Jameson, $5 green beer, $10 Luck of the Irish cocktails, and $5 Shamrock shots. Food specials include Guinness-glazed wings, a corned beef Reuben sandwich, and corned beef hash during brunch hours on Saturday and Sunday. The Halcyon and Peachtree City locations will have live Irish entertainment starting at 6 p.m. The celebration continues March 17 with the same food and drink specials. More info

Logan's Roadhouse in McDonough will be offering ice-cold green beer and green butter to go with their legendary made-from-scratch rolls from March 14 to 17 for St. Patrick's Day. More info

The Holiday Bar at The Interlock is hosting a Kegs and Eggs St. Paddy's Day celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 15. This ticketed event will feature delicious food, festive cocktails, live music, and fun activities to get into the St. Patrick’s Day spirit. More info

Pickle and Social and Fairway Social are offering drink and food specials from March 14-17, including Green Tea shots, Irish Old Fashioned, Irish Mule, Bushmills Pickleback, Guinness Dry-Irish Stout, the Shamrock Reuben ($13), and Leprechaun’s Catch (cod fish and fries, $13). Pickle and Social will also host Can in Hand Pickleball Round Robin, Leprechaun Olympics, and Green With Envy Open Play on March 15. Roaring Social will feature the same food and drink specials on March 14-15. More info: Fairway Social | Pickle and Social | Roaring Social

Millennium Gate Museum is offering a St. Patrick's Day-themed British tea at 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. on March 16. This immersive afternoon tea experience highlights Atlanta’s history and culture, featuring fresh scones and sandwiches from The Ginger Room. All experiences include museum admission and a guided tour. Prices start at $59.95. More info

The Colonnade, Atlanta's second-oldest restaurant, is serving corned beef and cabbage while supplies last on March 17. More info

Lingering Shade Social Club on Irwin Street in Atlanta will be featuring its Grasshopper cocktail and Guinness beer during St. Patrick’s Day weekend. More info

If you would like to submit information to be added to this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.