Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 14-16, 2024
ATLANTA - From music festivals and cultural celebrations to unique family-friendly activities, metro Atlanta and North Georgia offer an exciting array of events from June 14 to June 16, 2024.
This vibrant weekend lineup includes everything from iconic musical performances to Father's Day and Juneteenth celebrations, providing something for everyone to enjoy.
Here's a look at this weekend's events:
Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour '24
- What: Enjoy an evening of country hits with Tim McGraw as he brings his "Standing Room Only" tour to Atlanta. Expect a night filled with classic songs and new favorites.
- When: June 14
- Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Ticket Price: Starting at $61
- Event Link: State Farm Arena
Forsyth County is Flooding (with the Joy of Lake Lanier)
- What: Experience a unique one-act opera that explores the beauty and challenges of life around Lake Lanier.
- When: June 15
- Where: Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Atlanta
- Ticket Price: TBA
- Event Link: Atlanta Opera
Uncommon Bizarre Festival
- What: The abnormal artist market will feature a diverse range of vendors including makers, crafters, jewelers, photographers, and skilled artists in various mediums.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16
- Where: Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta
- Event Link: Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces
Pop-In For Family Fun: Cultures of Cobb
- What: This free event offers a variety of cultural activities for families, highlighting the diverse heritage of Cobb County.
- When: June 15
- Where: Marietta History Center, Marietta
- Ticket Price: Free
- Event Link: Marietta History Center
Atlanta Freedom Concert Band
- What: Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrates the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with a concert of music by French composers and selections from the Olympic soundtrack.
- When: 7 p.m. June 15
- Where: Church at Ponce and Highland
- Ticket Price: Varies
- Event Link: Atlanta Freedom Bands
Yappy Hour
- What: Bring your furry friends to this fun event featuring pet adoptions, specialty cocktails, and a chance to socialize with other pet lovers.
- When: June 15
- Where: The Hamilton Hotel, Alpharetta
- Ticket Price: Free
- Event Link: Eventbrite
Juneteenth Celebration at Atlanta History Center
- What: Celebrate Juneteenth with cooking demonstrations, exhibitions, and more, focusing on the contributions of Black culinary traditions.
- When: June 15
- Where: Atlanta History Center, Atlanta
- Ticket Price: Included with museum admission
- Event Link: Atlanta History Center
Aventura - Cerrando Ciclos
- What: Enjoy the sounds of Aventura as they bring their Cerrando Ciclos tour to Atlanta, performing hits that have defined the Bachata genre.
- When: June 16-17
- Where: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
- Ticket Price: Starting at $64
- Event Link: State Farm Arena
Art Gone Wild Artist Market
- What: Stroll and shop for unique handcrafted goods from top local artists while enjoying Zoo Atlanta.
- When: June 15
- Where: Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE
- Ticket Price: Free with admission
- Event Link: Zoo Atlanta
Father’s Day at the Georgia Aquarium
- What: Treat dad to a special day at the aquarium with unique experiences, including animal encounters and special presentations.
- When: June 16
- Where: Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta
- Ticket Price: Regular admission prices apply
- Event Link: Georgia Aquarium
Father's Day at College Football Hall of Fame
- What: Free admission for all fathers on Father's Day. Cash bar. First 100 dads will receive $25 gift card to the DIY superstore from The Home Depot.
- When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16
- Where: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta
- Event Link: cfbhall.com
Father's Day Celebration and Movie Night at Art Farm at Serenbe
- What: Crafts, fun and a screening of the beloved comedy film "Daddy Day Care."
- When: 7:30 p.m. June 14
- Where: Art Farm at Serenbe, 10455 Atlanta Newnan Road, Palmetto
- Ticket Price: $10 for adults and kids 12 and over; $5 for kids under 12
- Event Link: Art Farm at Serenbe