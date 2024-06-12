Things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta | June 14-16, 2024

article

From music festivals and cultural celebrations to unique family-friendly activities, metro Atlanta and North Georgia offer an exciting array of events from June 14 to June 16, 2024.

This vibrant weekend lineup includes everything from iconic musical performances to Father's Day and Juneteenth celebrations, providing something for everyone to enjoy.

Here's a look at this weekend's events:

Tim McGraw - Standing Room Only Tour '24

What: Enjoy an evening of country hits with Tim McGraw as he brings his "Standing Room Only" tour to Atlanta. Expect a night filled with classic songs and new favorites.

When : June 14

Where : State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Ticket Price : Starting at $61

Event Link: State Farm Arena

Forsyth County is Flooding (with the Joy of Lake Lanier)

What: Experience a unique one-act opera that explores the beauty and challenges of life around Lake Lanier.

When : June 15

Where : Ray Charles Performing Arts Center, Atlanta

Ticket Price : TBA

Event Link: Atlanta Opera

Uncommon Bizarre Festival

What: The abnormal artist market will feature a diverse range of vendors including makers, crafters, jewelers, photographers, and skilled artists in various mediums.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 15 and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16

Where: Piedmont Park, 1071 Piedmont Ave., Atlanta

Event Link: Atlanta Foundation for Public Spaces

Pop-In For Family Fun: Cultures of Cobb

What: This free event offers a variety of cultural activities for families, highlighting the diverse heritage of Cobb County.

When : June 15

Where : Marietta History Center, Marietta

Ticket Price : Free

Event Link: Marietta History Center

Atlanta Freedom Concert Band

What: Atlanta Freedom Bands celebrates the upcoming 2024 Olympic Games in Paris with a concert of music by French composers and selections from the Olympic soundtrack.

When : 7 p.m. June 15

Where : Church at Ponce and Highland

Ticket Price : Varies

Event Link: Atlanta Freedom Bands

Yappy Hour

What: Bring your furry friends to this fun event featuring pet adoptions, specialty cocktails, and a chance to socialize with other pet lovers.

When : June 15

Where : The Hamilton Hotel, Alpharetta

Ticket Price : Free

Event Link: Eventbrite

Juneteenth Celebration at Atlanta History Center

What: Celebrate Juneteenth with cooking demonstrations, exhibitions, and more, focusing on the contributions of Black culinary traditions.

When : June 15

Where : Atlanta History Center, Atlanta

Ticket Price : Included with museum admission

Event Link: Atlanta History Center

Aventura - Cerrando Ciclos

What: Enjoy the sounds of Aventura as they bring their Cerrando Ciclos tour to Atlanta, performing hits that have defined the Bachata genre.

When : June 16-17

Where : State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Ticket Price : Starting at $64

Event Link: State Farm Arena

Art Gone Wild Artist Market

What: Stroll and shop for unique handcrafted goods from top local artists while enjoying Zoo Atlanta.

When : June 15

Where : Zoo Atlanta: 800 Cherokee Avenue SE

Ticket Price : Free with admission

Event Link: Zoo Atlanta

Father’s Day at the Georgia Aquarium

What: Treat dad to a special day at the aquarium with unique experiences, including animal encounters and special presentations.

When : June 16

Where : Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta

Ticket Price : Regular admission prices apply

Event Link: Georgia Aquarium

Father's Day at College Football Hall of Fame

What: Free admission for all fathers on Father's Day. Cash bar. First 100 dads will receive $25 gift card to the DIY superstore from The Home Depot.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16

Where: Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, 250 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta

Event Link: cfbhall.com

Father's Day Celebration and Movie Night at Art Farm at Serenbe