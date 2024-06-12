Juneteenth celebrations in metro Atlanta | 2024

article

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day, is a holiday celebrated on June 19th to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States. The name "Juneteenth" is a blend of "June" and "nineteenth," the date of the celebration.

The holiday marks the day in 1865 when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced the end of slavery, more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863. Despite the proclamation, many enslaved people in Texas were unaware of their freedom due to the slow spread of information and resistance by some slaveholders.

Juneteenth has been celebrated annually since 1866, initially with church-centered community gatherings in Texas. Over the years, it has evolved to include parades, festivals, educational events, and family gatherings. In recent times, it has gained wider recognition and is celebrated across the United States as a day of reflection on African American freedom and achievements, as well as a time to promote cultural pride and understanding.

In 2021, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a federal holiday in the United States, further solidifying its importance in American history and culture.

Juneteenth Atlanta Parade & Music Festival

What: The annual Juneteenth Parade & Music Festival is taking place June 21-23. Related events include the 5K Freedom Run and Royal Juneteenth Pageants.

When: The parade will begin at noon June 22.

Where: The festival is being held in Piedmont Park. The parade will begin near the King Center on Auburn Avenue NE, turning left on Boulevard NE. It will travel north on Boulevard NE to Monroe Drive to 10th Street NE. It will end at the Park.

Ticket Price: Free

More info

Atlanta History Center Juneteenth Celebration

What: Celebrate Juneteenth with cooking demonstrations, exhibitions, and more, focusing on the contributions of Black culinary traditions.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 15

Where: Atlanta History Center, Atlanta

Ticket Price: Included with museum admission

More Info

Clayton County Juneteenth Community Block Party

What: There will be health screenings, CPR training, resources and information, food trucks, live music, prizes and giveaways, contests and games, COVID vaccinations, and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 22

Where: Gerald Matthews Complex, McDonough Road, Hampton

More Info

Stone Mountain Juneteenth Celebration

What: There will be African American food, music, cultural performances, unique crafts and artwork, local vendors, and more. Mayor Beverly Jones and other city and business leaders will attend.

When: 1 to 7 p.m. June 15

Where: Baptist Lawn, Memorial Drive, Stone Mountain

More Info

Juneteenth AI Summit

What: Free, one-day AI summit organized by CNN host and Dream Machine founder Van Jones for Black and brown students, young and established professionals, small business owners, and others. There will be workshops followed by a Juneteenth Block Party with food and drink.

When: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. June 15

Where: Loudermilk Conference Center, 40 Courtland St. NE, Atlanta

Ticket Price: Free but must register.

More Info

Children's Museum of Atlanta Juneteenth Celebration

What: Attendees will enjoy interactive storytelling by master storyteller Mama Koku, followed by an exciting Juneteenth performance! Children will learn about this day's history while participating in fun educational activities.

When: June 18

Where: Children's Museum of Atlanta, 275 Centennial Olympic Park Drive NW, Atlanta

Ticket Price: Included with admission

More Info

The Food Studio Juneteenth Groundbreaking/Blessing

What: The Food Studio will host a groundbreaking and blessing event at Pittsburgh Yards. The day will include speakers, storytellers, cultural artists, and an opportunity to experience plant-based foods.

When: 4 p.m. June 19

Where: Nia Building, 352 University Ave. SW, Atlanta

Ticket Price: Free

More Info

Sandy Springs Juneteenth Celebration

What: Free, family-friendly event featuring a performing arts production, a STEAM digital art gallery, educational activities, food vendors, and more.

When: 5 to 8 p.m. June 19

Where: City Green, 1 Galambos Way, Sandy Springs

Ticket Price: Free

More Info

South Fulton Juneteenth Celebration

What: There will be music, food trucks, and a kid's activity area. This year's theme is Community, Culture, and Commemoration. Atlanta native DJ Mike Webster will provide the music. There will also be live entertainment. The evening will culminate with a fireworks display.

When: 4 to 10 p.m. June 15

Where: Wolf Creek Amphitheater, 3025 Merk Road SW, Atlanta

Ticket Price: Free

More Info

Tucker Juneteenth Jubilee

What: The 3rd annual Juneteenth Jubilee will feature a parade, live musical performances, amazing acrobatics, beautiful classic cars, a kids area, vendors, food and beverages, and more. Tucker native BigMamaFee will emcee the celebration.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. June 15

Where: Greenspace on Church Street

Ticket Price: Free

More Info

Town of Trilith Juneteenth Celebration

What: The event will feature live entertainment from Grammy-nominated soul singer and Gulf War veteran Anthony David along with food trucks, children's activities, games, and giveaways.

When: 4 to 9 p.m. June 15

Where: Town Centre, 240 Trilith Parkway, Fayetteville

More Info

Fairburn Juneteenth Celebration

What: Juneteenth music celebration on Third Friday with P-Funk Connection, PR Experience, Demola, Shirley Jones, Jamison Ross, The Mary Jane Girls, and others.

When: 6 p.m. June 21

Where: Fairburn City Center, 320 NW Broad St., Fairburn

Ticket Price: Free

More Info

Dining

The Pullman Yards Chef Market is celebrating Juneteenth by featuring Black-owned businesses the weekend of June 15-16. Vendors include Garden Queen, Jackie's Funnel Cakes, Joyful Jarra, Xzotik Fusion and many more. The market takes place 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 15 and 16.

Marcus Bar & Grille on Edgewood Avenue SE is celebrating Juneteenth with a festive Jubilee menu featuring items like special peach BBQ chicken with butter whipped potatoes and hot honey okra for $18.65 (the year of the first Juneteenth); Chicken & Red Velvet Waffles + à la carte Red Velvet Waffles; a Hibiscus Martini with Bayab African Gin; and for dessert – Red Velvet Pound Cake with Smoked Cherry Compote. The special menu will be offered from 5 to 10 p.m. June 18-20.

Verdure Kitchen & Cocktails in Midtown Atlanta is celebrating Juneteenth with a special happy hour from 5 to 7 p.m. June 19. Guests will enjoy half-off martinis, including the lychee, lavender berry, lemon drop, and African blend espresso (pictured below top courtesy Madelynne Grace). For $19, guests can also savor a classic martini with three fresh oysters (pictured below bottom courtesy Madelynne Grace).

If you would like to submit an event for this list, send an email to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.