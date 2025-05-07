Things to do in metro Atlanta & North Georgia this weekend | May 9-11, 2025
ATLANTA - Looking for something fun to do this weekend around metro Atlanta and North Georgia? Whether you're in the mood for live music, theater, art, festivals, family outings, or food and drink events, there's no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. Here's a roundup of top picks happening across the region from Friday through Sunday.
FESTIVALS
Dunwoody Art Festival
When: May 10–11
Where: Dunwoody Village Parkway
What: Arts and crafts festival with over 130 vendors, food trucks, and children's activities.
Admission: Free.
Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival
When: May 10-11
Where: Chastain Park, Atlanta
What: More than 185 artists and vendors, live acoustic music and DJs, children's play area, food trucks and more.
Admission: Free
Sweet Auburn Springfest
When: May 10–11
Where: Historic Sweet Auburn District, Atlanta
What: Music and heritage festival celebrating African-American culture.
Admission: Free.
Spring Parade and Festival – McDonough
When: May 10
Where: Red Hawk Park, McDonough
What: Celebrate spring and Mother’s Day with a festive parade along Henry Parkway followed by a community festival featuring themed floats, inflatables, food trucks, and family fun.
How Much: Free admission; vendor fees apply ($100 for food, $50 for crafts)
East by Southeast Festival of the Arts
When: May 10–11
Where: Lawrenceville Arts Center
What: Art festival showcasing local Asian-American artists.
Admission: Starting at $25
Georgia Renaissance Festival
When: Weekends through June 1
Where: Fairburn
What: 16th-century England-themed festival with performances and artisans.
Admission: Adults $25, Kids $12.
Rhododendron Festival
When: May 6–11
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Celebration of blooming rhododendrons with various activities, wine bar and food court.
Admission: $10 suggested donation
Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival
When: Through May 11
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Wine tasting event with music and local vendors.
Admission: Starting at $25
SPECIAL EVENTS
Relay For Life Cobb County
When: May 10
Where: East Cobb Park
What: Community walk and fundraiser for cancer research, with activities and survivor tributes.
Admission: Free; donations encouraged
National Mini Golf Day at Puttshack
When: May 10
Where: Puttshack Atlanta and Puttshack Dunwoody
What: Celebrate National Mini Golf Day with tech-infused mini golf, signature cocktails like the Ultimate Top Shelf Margarita and spiked Arnold Palmer, plus featured menu items like the new Quesabirria. Guests who play a round receive a free game card for a future visit.
Admission: Game prices vary
Tree Tour: Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail
When: May 10
Where: Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail
What: Join a guided tour to learn about the diverse tree species along the Beltline.
Admission: Free
Atlanta Botanical New Exhibits
When: May 10 & 11
Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta
What: Two new exhibits officially open this weekend -- "Wonderland," based on "Alice in Wonderland," opens May 10 and "Enchanted Trees by Poetic Kinetics" opens May 11.
Admission: Regular garden admission
Christian City Spring Fling
When: May 10
Where: Graceland Thrift Store, Union City
What: Enjoy classic concessions, shop Graceland’s specialty store, and support Christian City’s Children’s Village, which provides group homes for vulnerable children. Guests can also learn about upcoming renovations to the thrift store and its new community mural by former resident Arshaad Norwood.
Admission: Free
Western Costumes from the Silver Screen: The Davey Collection
When: Opens May 10
Where: Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville
What: Explore 24 iconic costumes and accessories from classic Western films in a new exhibit curated by Hollywood memorabilia collector John H. Davey. Featuring outfits worn by John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jake Gyllenhaal, the collection also includes vintage movie posters, lobby cards, and historical photographs that celebrate the golden age of Western cinema.
Admission: Included with museum admission
Six Flags White Water Opening Weekend
When: Opens May 10 (weekends only through May 18; daily operation begins May 24)
Where: Six Flags White Water, Marietta
What: Kick off the summer season at White Water with new upgrades, including Cabana Village—an upscale rental area with concierge service, lazy river access, and private seating. Enjoy new food options like handspun milkshakes and signature pizza. Military Appreciation Days run May 24–26, offering free admission to active and retired military personnel and discounted tickets for up to six guests.
Admission: Ticket prices vary; military admission free with valid ID (May 24–26)
MOTHER'S DAY EVENTS
Mother’s Day Weekend Sip & Shop
When: May 10
Where: The Hinckley Coffee House, DeKalb County
What: Shop local vendors and enjoy coffee during a Mother's Day-themed market.
Admission: Free
Mother’s Day Powwow & Indian Festival
When: May 10–11
Where: Boling Park, Canton
What: Native American celebration featuring dance, food, crafts, and music.
Admission: Prices vary
Mother’s Day at LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta
When: May 11
Where: LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta
What: Moms receive free admission and 50% off tickets for up to three family members. Celebrate Mother’s Day by exploring the indoor LEGO playground, complete with hands-on building zones, attractions, and a café perfect for a mid-day treat.
Admission: Free for moms with the purchase of one ticket; offer valid in-person only on May 11
Mother’s Day Brunch at Barnsley Resort
When: May 11
Where: Barnsley Resort, Adairsville
What: Special brunch to celebrate Mother's Day.
Admission: Prices vary.
Mother’s Day at Zoo Atlanta
When: May 11
Where: Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta
What: Celebrate all moms—human and animal—with free admission for mothers with a paid ticket, themed crafts, scavenger hunts, a photo station, and interactive activities throughout the Zoo. Members also enjoy access and special moments with Zoo moms like orangutans, gorillas, and sloths.
How Much: Free admission for moms with purchase of a regularly priced ticket
Mother's Day Throwback R&B Concert
When: May 11
Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton
What: Live R&B performances to celebrate Mother's Day in an outdoor setting. Performers include Next, Sunshine ANderson, Tony Terry, Henry Welch and others.
Admission: Ticket prices vary
MUSIC AND DANCE
Wilco with Waxahatchee
When: May 10
Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta
What: Indie rock concert featuring Wilco and special guest Waxahatchee.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
The Damned
When: May 10
Where: The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta
What: British punk rock band performing live.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Claude VonStroke
When: May 10
Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta
What: Electronic music DJ set by Claude VonStroke.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Julius Williams & Special Guest
When: May 10
Where: St. James Live!, Atlanta
What: Live performances featuring music of Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight, and Aretha Franklin.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra Season Finale
When: May 10
Where: Johns Creek United Methodist Church
What: Enjoy "A Kaleidoscope of American Music," featuring film scores by Hitchcock and Hermann, works by Gershwin and John Williams, and the world premiere of a new piece by Atlanta composer Michael Kurth. The concert will also showcase LA Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Tom Hooten, formerly of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.
Admission: Ticket prices vary
Peachtree Corners Summer Concert Series
When: May 10
Where: Town Green, Peachtree Corners
What: Free outdoor concert as part of the city's summer series. Dancing Dream (ABBA tribute) and Big Bam Boom (Hall & Oates tribute) perform this weekend.
Admission: Free.
The Temptations & The Four Tops – 40th Anniversary Tour
When: May 10
Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta
What: Classic Motown groups performing their greatest hits.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Gary Allan Concert
When: May 10
Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee
What: Country music concert.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Post Malone – The Big Ass Stadium Tour
When: May 11
Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
What: Post Malone's stadium tour with special guests.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Jim Lauderdale
When: May 11
Where: Eddie’s Attic, Decatur
What: Americana and country music performance by Jim Lauderdale.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Link Up Atlanta with Andre Power
When: May 11
Where: El Malo, Atlanta
What: Music collective Link Up comes to Atlanta with high-energy sets from local artists Sasha Marie, Smartt, Champagne Trap & Brixla. Enjoy signature DELEÓN Tequila cocktails and a creative space celebrating rising talent.
Admission: Ticket required
THEATER/COMEDY
Millions – The Musical
When: Through June 15
Where: Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
What: A musical adaptation of the acclaimed novel and film, exploring themes of faith, family, and fortune.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Misery
When: Through May 11
Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta
What: A suspenseful adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery, this psychological thriller follows a novelist held captive by his obsessed fan. Written by William Goldman, the 90-minute production promises tension, drama, and no intermission.
Admission: From $14
Summer Comedy Lineup at Helium Comedy Club Atlanta
When: Through June 29
Where: Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta
What: Catch big-name comedians in an intimate setting as Helium Comedy Club hosts Jeff Garlin (May 8–10), George Wallace (May 16–17), Hannibal Buress (May 23–24), Colin Jost (May 30–31), David Koechner (June 13–15), Lisa Ann Walter (June 20–21), and Damon Wayans Jr. (June 27–29). This 375-seat club is quickly becoming a top destination for comedy fans.
Admission: Ticket prices vary
Trick! The Musical
When: Through May 17
Where: Out Front Theatre Company, Atlanta
What: A world-premiere musical based on the 1999 queer cult classic film, following two young men navigating love and chaos in New York City.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Once On This Island
When: Through May 18
Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock
What: A Caribbean-inspired retelling of The Little Mermaid, this family-friendly musical follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. With themes of love, fate, and community, Once On This Island features stunning choreography, vibrant music, and a cast of mostly new faces to the Woodstock stage.
Admission: Ticket prices vary
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
When: Through May 18
Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center
What: A jukebox musical chronicling the life and career of singer-songwriter Carole King.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Pride and Prejudice
When: Through June 1
Where: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta
What: A stage adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, presented by ASC and Belle Esprit.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Dinosaur
When: May 10–11
Where: Selig Family Black Box Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta
What: A family-friendly production designed for audiences ages 0–5, exploring the whimsical world of dinosaurs.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
The Little Mermaid – The Ballet
When: May 10–11
Where: Gas South Theater, Duluth
What: A ballet performance by Pointe of Grace Dance, bringing the classic tale to life through dance.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus – Beethoven Project: Missa Solemnis
When: Through May 11
Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall
What: A powerful performance of Beethoven's "Missa Solemnis" conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann, featuring the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.
Admission: Ticket prices vary.
FOOD EVENTS
Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival
When: May 9-10
Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth
What: BBQ festival with food vendors, live music, and family fun.
Admission: Free to attend
OMG Food Festival
When: May 10
Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station
What: Hip-hop food festival with delicious bites, games, and the city's best DJs.
Admission: $8 general admission
Old National Farmers Market
When: May 10
Where: 6385 Old National Hwy, South Fulton, GA
What: Shop fresh produce, artisanal goods, and enjoy local entertainment at this monthly community market.
Admission: Free
Farmers Market & Bark Market at The Battery Atlanta
When: Sundays, May 11 and 18, 1:00 – 4:00 PM
Where: The Battery Atlanta
What: Shop local at the Farmers Market featuring fresh produce, baked goods, wellness items, and prepared foods. Families can enjoy a petting zoo, and dog lovers are invited to explore the Bark Market for pet treats, accessories, and more. Presented by Kaiser Permanente.
Admission: Free
SPORTS
Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit
When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (formerly Westside Reservoir Park), 1660 Johnson Road NW, Entrance 1, Atlanta, GA 30318
What: Hosted by Emory University’s Center for Native & Indigenous Studies in collaboration with Atlanta Beltline Art, the Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit features teams from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The event also includes cultural discussions, community engagement, and a celebration of Southeastern tribal traditions.
How much: Free and open to the public
FUTURE THINGS TO DO
Pond and Garden Tour of Cartersville
When: May 17
Where: Various locations across Bartow County
What: Self-guided tour of eight private gardens and water features hosted by the Magnolia Garden Club.
Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day-of
Gwinnett Balloon Glow & Laser Show
When: May 30–31
Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville
What: A hot air balloon glow paired with a laser light show, plus food, rides, and live entertainment.
Admission: Ticket prices vary
Other things to do:
- Atlanta Braves offering discounted tickets and more during 'May in the A'
- Pepsi challenging Coke in taste test on its home turf
To submit information for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.