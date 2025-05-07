Things to do in metro Atlanta & North Georgia this weekend | May 9-11, 2025

article

Looking for something fun to do this weekend around metro Atlanta and North Georgia? Whether you're in the mood for live music, theater, art, festivals, family outings, or food and drink events, there's no shortage of activities to keep you entertained. Here's a roundup of top picks happening across the region from Friday through Sunday.

FESTIVALS

Dunwoody Art Festival

When: May 10–11

Where: Dunwoody Village Parkway

What: Arts and crafts festival with over 130 vendors, food trucks, and children's activities.

Admission: Free.

More Info

Chastain Park Spring Arts Festival

When: May 10-11

Where: Chastain Park, Atlanta

What: More than 185 artists and vendors, live acoustic music and DJs, children's play area, food trucks and more.

Admission: Free

More Info

Sweet Auburn Springfest

When: May 10–11

Where: Historic Sweet Auburn District, Atlanta

What: Music and heritage festival celebrating African-American culture.

Admission: Free.

More Info

Spring Parade and Festival – McDonough

When: May 10

Where: Red Hawk Park, McDonough

What: Celebrate spring and Mother’s Day with a festive parade along Henry Parkway followed by a community festival featuring themed floats, inflatables, food trucks, and family fun.

How Much: Free admission; vendor fees apply ($100 for food, $50 for crafts)

More Info

East by Southeast Festival of the Arts

When: May 10–11

Where: Lawrenceville Arts Center

What: Art festival showcasing local Asian-American artists.

Admission: Starting at $25

More Info

Georgia Renaissance Festival

When: Weekends through June 1

Where: Fairburn

What: 16th-century England-themed festival with performances and artisans.

Admission: Adults $25, Kids $12.

More Info

Rhododendron Festival

When: May 6–11

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Celebration of blooming rhododendrons with various activities, wine bar and food court.

Admission: $10 suggested donation

More Info

Hiawassee Highlands Wine Festival

When: Through May 11

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Wine tasting event with music and local vendors.

Admission: Starting at $25

More Info

SPECIAL EVENTS

Relay For Life Cobb County

When: May 10

Where: East Cobb Park

What: Community walk and fundraiser for cancer research, with activities and survivor tributes.

Admission: Free; donations encouraged

More Info

National Mini Golf Day at Puttshack

When: May 10

Where: Puttshack Atlanta and Puttshack Dunwoody

What: Celebrate National Mini Golf Day with tech-infused mini golf, signature cocktails like the Ultimate Top Shelf Margarita and spiked Arnold Palmer, plus featured menu items like the new Quesabirria. Guests who play a round receive a free game card for a future visit.

Admission: Game prices vary

More Info

Tree Tour: Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail

When: May 10

Where: Atlanta Beltline Southwest Trail

What: Join a guided tour to learn about the diverse tree species along the Beltline.

Admission: Free

More Info

Atlanta Botanical New Exhibits

When: May 10 & 11

Where: Atlanta Botanical Garden, Atlanta

What: Two new exhibits officially open this weekend -- "Wonderland," based on "Alice in Wonderland," opens May 10 and "Enchanted Trees by Poetic Kinetics" opens May 11.

Admission: Regular garden admission

More Info

Christian City Spring Fling

When: May 10

Where: Graceland Thrift Store, Union City

What: Enjoy classic concessions, shop Graceland’s specialty store, and support Christian City’s Children’s Village, which provides group homes for vulnerable children. Guests can also learn about upcoming renovations to the thrift store and its new community mural by former resident Arshaad Norwood.

Admission: Free

More Info

Western Costumes from the Silver Screen: The Davey Collection

When: Opens May 10

Where: Booth Western Art Museum, Cartersville

What: Explore 24 iconic costumes and accessories from classic Western films in a new exhibit curated by Hollywood memorabilia collector John H. Davey. Featuring outfits worn by John Wayne, Elizabeth Taylor, and Jake Gyllenhaal, the collection also includes vintage movie posters, lobby cards, and historical photographs that celebrate the golden age of Western cinema.

Admission: Included with museum admission

More Info

Six Flags White Water Opening Weekend

When: Opens May 10 (weekends only through May 18; daily operation begins May 24)

Where: Six Flags White Water, Marietta

What: Kick off the summer season at White Water with new upgrades, including Cabana Village—an upscale rental area with concierge service, lazy river access, and private seating. Enjoy new food options like handspun milkshakes and signature pizza. Military Appreciation Days run May 24–26, offering free admission to active and retired military personnel and discounted tickets for up to six guests.

Admission: Ticket prices vary; military admission free with valid ID (May 24–26)

More Info

MOTHER'S DAY EVENTS

Mother’s Day Weekend Sip & Shop

When: May 10

Where: The Hinckley Coffee House, DeKalb County

What: Shop local vendors and enjoy coffee during a Mother's Day-themed market.

Admission: Free

More Info

Mother’s Day Powwow & Indian Festival

When: May 10–11

Where: Boling Park, Canton

What: Native American celebration featuring dance, food, crafts, and music.

Admission: Prices vary

More Info

Mother’s Day at LEGO® Discovery Center Atlanta

When: May 11

Where: LEGO Discovery Center Atlanta

What: Moms receive free admission and 50% off tickets for up to three family members. Celebrate Mother’s Day by exploring the indoor LEGO playground, complete with hands-on building zones, attractions, and a café perfect for a mid-day treat.

Admission: Free for moms with the purchase of one ticket; offer valid in-person only on May 11

More Info

Mother’s Day Brunch at Barnsley Resort

When: May 11

Where: Barnsley Resort, Adairsville

What: Special brunch to celebrate Mother's Day.

Admission: Prices vary.

More Info

RELATED: Atlanta Bites: Mother's Day, special events & more | May 2025

Mother’s Day at Zoo Atlanta

When: May 11

Where: Zoo Atlanta, Atlanta

What: Celebrate all moms—human and animal—with free admission for mothers with a paid ticket, themed crafts, scavenger hunts, a photo station, and interactive activities throughout the Zoo. Members also enjoy access and special moments with Zoo moms like orangutans, gorillas, and sloths.

How Much: Free admission for moms with purchase of a regularly priced ticket

More Info

Mother's Day Throwback R&B Concert

When: May 11

Where: Mable House Barnes Amphitheatre, Mableton

What: Live R&B performances to celebrate Mother's Day in an outdoor setting. Performers include Next, Sunshine ANderson, Tony Terry, Henry Welch and others.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

More Info

MUSIC AND DANCE

Wilco with Waxahatchee

When: May 10

Where: Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park, Atlanta

What: Indie rock concert featuring Wilco and special guest Waxahatchee.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

The Damned

When: May 10

Where: The Masquerade – Heaven, Atlanta

What: British punk rock band performing live.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Claude VonStroke

When: May 10

Where: Believe Music Hall, Atlanta

What: Electronic music DJ set by Claude VonStroke.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Julius Williams & Special Guest

When: May 10

Where: St. James Live!, Atlanta

What: Live performances featuring music of Luther Vandross, Gladys Knight, and Aretha Franklin.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Johns Creek Symphony Orchestra Season Finale

When: May 10

Where: Johns Creek United Methodist Church

What: Enjoy "A Kaleidoscope of American Music," featuring film scores by Hitchcock and Hermann, works by Gershwin and John Williams, and the world premiere of a new piece by Atlanta composer Michael Kurth. The concert will also showcase LA Philharmonic Principal Trumpet Tom Hooten, formerly of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

More Info

Peachtree Corners Summer Concert Series

When: May 10

Where: Town Green, Peachtree Corners

What: Free outdoor concert as part of the city's summer series. Dancing Dream (ABBA tribute) and Big Bam Boom (Hall & Oates tribute) perform this weekend.

Admission: Free.

More Info

The Temptations & The Four Tops – 40th Anniversary Tour

When: May 10

Where: Fox Theatre, Atlanta

What: Classic Motown groups performing their greatest hits.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

RELATED: Legendary vocal groups bring Motown to A-Town

Gary Allan Concert

When: May 10

Where: Georgia Mountain Fairgrounds, Hiawassee

What: Country music concert.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Post Malone – The Big Ass Stadium Tour

When: May 11

Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

What: Post Malone's stadium tour with special guests.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Jim Lauderdale

When: May 11

Where: Eddie’s Attic, Decatur

What: Americana and country music performance by Jim Lauderdale.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Link Up Atlanta with Andre Power

When: May 11

Where: El Malo, Atlanta

What: Music collective Link Up comes to Atlanta with high-energy sets from local artists Sasha Marie, Smartt, Champagne Trap & Brixla. Enjoy signature DELEÓN Tequila cocktails and a creative space celebrating rising talent.

Admission: Ticket required

More Info

THEATER/COMEDY

Millions – The Musical

When: Through June 15

Where: Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

What: A musical adaptation of the acclaimed novel and film, exploring themes of faith, family, and fortune.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Misery

When: Through May 11

Where: 7 Stages Theatre, Atlanta

What: A suspenseful adaptation of Stephen King’s Misery, this psychological thriller follows a novelist held captive by his obsessed fan. Written by William Goldman, the 90-minute production promises tension, drama, and no intermission.

Admission: From $14

More Info

Summer Comedy Lineup at Helium Comedy Club Atlanta

When: Through June 29

Where: Helium Comedy Club, Alpharetta

What: Catch big-name comedians in an intimate setting as Helium Comedy Club hosts Jeff Garlin (May 8–10), George Wallace (May 16–17), Hannibal Buress (May 23–24), Colin Jost (May 30–31), David Koechner (June 13–15), Lisa Ann Walter (June 20–21), and Damon Wayans Jr. (June 27–29). This 375-seat club is quickly becoming a top destination for comedy fans.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

More Info

Trick! The Musical

When: Through May 17

Where: Out Front Theatre Company, Atlanta

What: A world-premiere musical based on the 1999 queer cult classic film, following two young men navigating love and chaos in New York City.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Once On This Island

When: Through May 18

Where: Woodstock Arts Theatre, Woodstock

What: A Caribbean-inspired retelling of The Little Mermaid, this family-friendly musical follows Ti Moune, a peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. With themes of love, fate, and community, Once On This Island features stunning choreography, vibrant music, and a cast of mostly new faces to the Woodstock stage.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

More Info

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

When: Through May 18

Where: Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center

What: A jukebox musical chronicling the life and career of singer-songwriter Carole King.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Pride and Prejudice

When: Through June 1

Where: Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, Atlanta

What: A stage adaptation of Jane Austen's classic novel, presented by ASC and Belle Esprit.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Dinosaur

When: May 10–11

Where: Selig Family Black Box Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Atlanta

What: A family-friendly production designed for audiences ages 0–5, exploring the whimsical world of dinosaurs.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

The Little Mermaid – The Ballet

When: May 10–11

Where: Gas South Theater, Duluth

What: A ballet performance by Pointe of Grace Dance, bringing the classic tale to life through dance.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus – Beethoven Project: Missa Solemnis

When: Through May 11

Where: Atlanta Symphony Hall

What: A powerful performance of Beethoven's "Missa Solemnis" conducted by Nathalie Stutzmann, featuring the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra and Chorus.

Admission: Ticket prices vary.

More Info

FOOD EVENTS

Smoke on the Lake BBQ Festival

When: May 9-10

Where: Logan Farm Park, Acworth

What: BBQ festival with food vendors, live music, and family fun.

Admission: Free to attend

More Info

OMG Food Festival

When: May 10

Where: Pinnacle Lot, Atlantic Station

What: Hip-hop food festival with delicious bites, games, and the city's best DJs.

Admission: $8 general admission

More Info

Old National Farmers Market

When: May 10

Where: 6385 Old National Hwy, South Fulton, GA

What: Shop fresh produce, artisanal goods, and enjoy local entertainment at this monthly community market.

Admission: Free

More Info

Farmers Market & Bark Market at The Battery Atlanta

When: Sundays, May 11 and 18, 1:00 – 4:00 PM

Where: The Battery Atlanta

What: Shop local at the Farmers Market featuring fresh produce, baked goods, wellness items, and prepared foods. Families can enjoy a petting zoo, and dog lovers are invited to explore the Bark Market for pet treats, accessories, and more. Presented by Kaiser Permanente.

Admission: Free

More Info

SPORTS

Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Shirley Clarke Franklin Park (formerly Westside Reservoir Park), 1660 Johnson Road NW, Entrance 1, Atlanta, GA 30318

What: Hosted by Emory University’s Center for Native & Indigenous Studies in collaboration with Atlanta Beltline Art, the Southeast Woodlands Stickball Summit features teams from the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians. The event also includes cultural discussions, community engagement, and a celebration of Southeastern tribal traditions.

How much: Free and open to the public

More info

FUTURE THINGS TO DO

Pond and Garden Tour of Cartersville

When: May 17

Where: Various locations across Bartow County

What: Self-guided tour of eight private gardens and water features hosted by the Magnolia Garden Club.

Admission: $15 in advance, $20 day-of

More Info

Gwinnett Balloon Glow & Laser Show

When: May 30–31

Where: Gwinnett County Fairgrounds, Lawrenceville

What: A hot air balloon glow paired with a laser light show, plus food, rides, and live entertainment.

Admission: Ticket prices vary

More Info

Other things to do:

To submit information for a future list, send an email with details to joyce.lupiani@fox.com.